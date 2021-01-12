Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Momodu’s ‘special appeal’ to EFCC; students’ ‘365 days at home’ lamentations

January 12, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian social media users on Tuesday raised some interesting conversations cum debates mostly centered on the state of the nation.

Users across platforms called out a few institutions of government and individuals as well, forcing the following trends to make it to the top:

EFCC

Nigerians called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, accusing them of unprofessionalism in their fight against corruption after the anti-graft body took to social media to parade suspects accused of cybercrime.

According to EFCC’s official Twitter handle, the ten suspects were apprehended at the Alagbado area of Lagos following “credible intelligence received by the commission about their alleged criminal activities”.

Some Twitter users including renowned Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu who were able to identify two of the suspects, Jonathan Daniel Adebayo and Adeosun Joseph; trained cinematographer and Drummer respectively, accused the body of character defamation for parading the suspects as fraudsters while investigations were still ongoing.

Twitter users reacted:

ASUU and FG

The u-turn by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from an agreed resumption date on January 18 due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases led to an uproar on social media by Nigeria students.

The Academic body stated on Sunday that they had taken the step after weighing their preparedness to return to the classrooms based on Covid-19 protocols even though lecturers were eager to work.

According to ASUU, the failure of the government to implement safety measures across universities was forestalling the reopening of schools.

The perceived failure of the government and the union to prioritize the educational needs of Nigerian students even after ASUU’s recent recovery from a protracted strike action, triggered the following reactions:

Mo Abudu

The CEO of EbonyLife Films, Mo Abudu has finally responded to allegations levelled against her by a Nigerian journalist, Tobore Mit-Ovuorie, of copyright infringement.

Tobore had called out Mo for allegedly using her published work in the production of the Netflix global movie, ‘Oloture’ without her permission and “blessings”.

The journalist laid claims to the story, stating that the movie was based on her life experience hence deserved the due credit.

In the video released on her Instagram page, Mo acknowledged that the movie, though a work of fiction was an adaptation of some true life experiences.

She further explained that her team obtained the copyright of the story from the publishers before using it and also promised Tobore five percent of the movie’s gains.

Mo further revealed that things turned sour between her cordial relationship with Tobore after the movie gained popularity. Nigerians debated on the matter thus:

