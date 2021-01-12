SocialMediaTrends: Momodu’s ‘special appeal’ to EFCC; students’ ‘365 days at home’ lamentations

Nigerian social media users on Tuesday raised some interesting conversations cum debates mostly centered on the state of the nation.

Users across platforms called out a few institutions of government and individuals as well, forcing the following trends to make it to the top:

EFCC

Nigerians called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, accusing them of unprofessionalism in their fight against corruption after the anti-graft body took to social media to parade suspects accused of cybercrime.

According to EFCC’s official Twitter handle, the ten suspects were apprehended at the Alagbado area of Lagos following “credible intelligence received by the commission about their alleged criminal activities”.

Some Twitter users including renowned Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu who were able to identify two of the suspects, Jonathan Daniel Adebayo and Adeosun Joseph; trained cinematographer and Drummer respectively, accused the body of character defamation for parading the suspects as fraudsters while investigations were still ongoing.

Twitter users reacted:

I wish to appeal to EFCC & security agencies to stop rushing to parade pictures of young Nigerians on social media pages when their cases have not been prosecuted and they're not convicted. This habit may permanently damage some of these guys permanently if later found innocent. https://t.co/HAfp37XPAZ — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 11, 2021

Here's the message that prompted my special appeal to @officialEFCC and also a Save Our Soul message to the President of the Nigeria Bar Association MR OLUMIDE AKPATA who has personally called me to express his sadness over these occurrences. He's promised to reach out to EFCC… pic.twitter.com/NBKfOsDc5U — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 12, 2021

They should sue the EFCC…. Simple. — Akan C. E (@akaneb) January 12, 2021

EFCC could raid the home of a DJ/ sound engineer etc. because they use laptops, post their pictures on social media as fraudsters, and if found innocent in court (IF) their compensation will be freedom with bail, and their image tarnished for life. A sad reality. — Umeh (@UmehWrites) January 12, 2021

Thank you Very much…. I'm sure about two people in the picture that aren't fraudsters and yet you post their pictures….Don't ruin their reputation please @officialEFCC You've done enough by denying Adeosun Joseph of his daily income please don't add to it — Betty (@Elizabe35460566) January 11, 2021

Your old secondary school friend Tayo hits you up. You guys decide to meet. He’s with his friends jindu and jamiu. EFCC comes and arrest all of you. No investigation, nothing. Your face is plastered all over the media as a fraudster. That’s the reality of a lot of people — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) January 12, 2021

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Jonathan ‘more democratic’ than Trump, Osinbajo ‘a coward’ unlike Pence

ASUU and FG

The u-turn by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from an agreed resumption date on January 18 due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases led to an uproar on social media by Nigeria students.

The Academic body stated on Sunday that they had taken the step after weighing their preparedness to return to the classrooms based on Covid-19 protocols even though lecturers were eager to work.

According to ASUU, the failure of the government to implement safety measures across universities was forestalling the reopening of schools.

The perceived failure of the government and the union to prioritize the educational needs of Nigerian students even after ASUU’s recent recovery from a protracted strike action, triggered the following reactions:

In the next 20 days I'll complete the full circle of 365 days at home. Thanks to #asuustrike and #COVID19 — Abdullahi Salihu Ali (@asalihu06) January 12, 2021

Rest in perfect peace(RIP) 'EDUCATION ' we love you but ASUU and FG loves you more. — Hustler💤 (@al_shekarau_) January 12, 2021

Forget that one abeg. Those at the helm of affairs aren't living an exemplary life. These are campaign pictures from the just concluded elections in Edo and Ondo state. Was Covid-19 on break then?

Students have been home for almost a year and you're here yearning this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/ORuVa5alOH — Velli💨 (@Ib_velli) January 11, 2021

The whole world is moving forward except the Nigerian education system. We're not the most hit by COVID, but the non-challancy of Asuu and FG is just so surreal. Nigeria have yet again proved to be a failed social experiment. #asuustrike #schoolsreopening — Caleb (@celzmoris) January 12, 2021

ASUU and FG would rather close schools, stall students development than find a way to enable quality education in a safe environment #assustrike — sheriff (@iamshivex) January 12, 2021

Mo Abudu

The CEO of EbonyLife Films, Mo Abudu has finally responded to allegations levelled against her by a Nigerian journalist, Tobore Mit-Ovuorie, of copyright infringement.

Tobore had called out Mo for allegedly using her published work in the production of the Netflix global movie, ‘Oloture’ without her permission and “blessings”.

The journalist laid claims to the story, stating that the movie was based on her life experience hence deserved the due credit.

In the video released on her Instagram page, Mo acknowledged that the movie, though a work of fiction was an adaptation of some true life experiences.

She further explained that her team obtained the copyright of the story from the publishers before using it and also promised Tobore five percent of the movie’s gains.

Mo further revealed that things turned sour between her cordial relationship with Tobore after the movie gained popularity. Nigerians debated on the matter thus:

Publishers of Premium times has disclosed that Tobore Ovuorie cannot lay claim to the copyrights over the investigative report which belongs to them. We sought & acquired the rights from premium times, owners of the story.

~ Mo Abudu on Oloture Tobore’s next steps: pic.twitter.com/pcC8fP7T4L — Ibrahim Salawu (@UnilagOlodo) January 12, 2021

"Oloture is a copy and paste of my life story" – Tobore Mit-Ovuorie calls out Mo Abudu, others for allegedly using her work without credit. 🎥: Pulse One pic.twitter.com/NnymoX2ghp — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) January 8, 2021

Mo Abudu just confirmed what I thought about Tobore’s claim on Oloture. I don’t know how people will believe that Mo will make a movie without proper copyright settlements sha… She knows the dangers of that and she is too educated and exposed for that. — Okorite The Sassiest 😋😋 (@GeorgeOkorite) January 12, 2021

My dear, it is really village people pursing her. I can't really say it is money because Ms Mo Abudu has offered her a substantial amount. Well, I will also say that Tobore has evil advisers. — Ujunwa Okoye (@Ujulabelle) January 12, 2021

Juxtaposing the allegations of Tobore and the reply of MO Abudu, it is clear that this issue needs to be settled in court. Tobore never mentioned a whole lot of facts that Mo stated. So, who then is telling the truth? — Business & Construction lawyer (@OlojedeSandra) January 12, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions