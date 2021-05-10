SocialMediaTrends: More on Adefarasin's 'Plan B' sermon & why Igbos won't let go of Ikwerre people | Ripples Nigeria

Social media users are reacting massively to the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock church, Paul Adefarasin’s subtle advise to his church members urging them to have a ‘plan B’ out of Nigeria amidst the worsening security situation in the country.

The popular preacher in his sermon on Sunday noted that while he had faith and was optimistic that the country would get better, he had a plan B out of the country and advised his congregants to do same by whatever means possible.

“I bring you greetings from Pastor Ifeanyi who is busy taking care of the frontier of our world and preparing our escape route. If you don’t have a plan B… I know you have faith, but I have faith too but I have a plan B,” he said.

“With technology, I can speak to you from anywhere in the world. Get yourself a plan B. Whether that’s an Okada to Cameroon or flying boat or speed boat as we call them to Seme Border or a hole in the ground, get your plan B because these people are crazy…the whole bunch of them. And watch the signs because it can happen like this. God forbid!”

Adefarasin further called on the leaders to imbibe non-partisan politics, as no country in world history has survived two civil wars.

“Nigeria has more problems that are more significant than she ever has. Many of these issues need to be dealt with. Unless the truth is unveiled concerning our foundation years, amalgamation, independence, and our first constitution, we will not get it right in Nigeria,” he said.

”No country in the world history has survived two civil wars. You could be in fright and running for your dear life any day from now if this thing does not come to an end. My personal encouragement to leaders and government on all sides is that it is not time to be partisan, blend the aisles. It is time to sit down and dialogue.”

Nigerians didn’t find Adefarasin’s admonition offensive and infact had their takes on the subject in agreement thus:

Pastor Paul Adefarasin on the state of affairs in Nigeria – “I have faith but I also have a plan B”. These people are nutters. Get yourself a plan B. E get why. 💭🤔 pic.twitter.com/YL2WqlWMYV — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨✊🏾 (@therealdaddymo1) May 10, 2021

BMC boys want to start dragging Pastor Paul Adefarasin for his plan B comment Is that not the prayers your parents pray for you daily? Is that not your own plan A? But I understand You must defend incompetence & wickedness to have your daily bread Free japa hopefuls joor — Samuel Ajayi 🇳🇬🗣️🌐 (@SamdGreat01) May 10, 2021

Pastor Paul Adefarasin said, get a plan B.

I like that he wasn't just telling his members to pray for Nigeria.

Pray for Nigeria from abroad 🤗 — Oluwakemi (@thisisOluwakemi) May 10, 2021

Pastor Paul Adefarasin is the only pastor right now in Nigeria spitting the Nigerian current reality and I love him for that. pic.twitter.com/pPntK55G7n — E.B THINGS🇺🇸🇨🇦🕊️🕊️😘 (@AiborMz) May 10, 2021

If una attack Pastor Paul Adefarasin finish, go and get yourself a plan B. Finish. You think Lawretta, Buhari, COAS and Co don’t have a plan B? It will over you when the time comes which I pray never does. — Obi (@OChezie) May 10, 2021

Them go soon activate Southwest BMC on Pastor Paul Adefarasin.. — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) May 10, 2021

Let it enter your coconut head. Pastor Paul Adefarasin said you should get your a plan B.

Toxic positivity won't save you from the disaster staring us in the face. pic.twitter.com/IJ33fkK7SP — Ogar Sunday Emmanuel (@abaidaboss) May 10, 2021

To cut it all short, Pastor Paul Adefarasin simply said JAPA ~ — Malor Pesa✨ (@Utymalor1) May 10, 2021

FIRS

Massive responses have also trailed a tweet made by one Andrei (@leoandrevic), a Twitter users, who alleged that workers at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) led extravagant lifestyles.

The Twitter user wrote, “At the FIRS office, everyone is using iPhone 12 and Series 6 Apple watch. Must be a nice place to work”.

Many who responded to the tweet confirmed the claim as true adding that the job racketeering in the Federal government parastatal was also due to the ‘benefits’ that came with being employed.

Others who described the lifestyle of their friends employed with the FIRS also noted that it wasn’t one they could afford or compete with.

See reactions below:

At the FIRS office, everyone is using iPhone 12 and series 6 Apple Watch, must be a lovely place to work. — Andrei (@leoandrevic) May 10, 2021

All of them may not necessarily be using iPhone 12 but the fact is that FIRS workers are balling big time. I have some friends working there and they're doing very well for themselves. In fact, I envy them because I can't even measure up to their lifestyle. — Kelz (@Edward_Onoriode) May 10, 2021

Off the mic — Slave Of God (@lekky_young) May 10, 2021

Peace of mind, lots of avenue to cash out and hardly ever get sacked. Perfect place to work in a shithole country like Nigeria — ODïN (@Erhiskobi) May 10, 2021

Check out FIRS office at Rumuokwurushi, the cars there are 🔥 — Michael Best (@M__Best) May 10, 2021

You need strong connection to work there — Olysar (@OlysarP) May 10, 2021

Oh my, I want to partake pic.twitter.com/fbBJQEB1s0 — LEMONADE PAPI🍹 (@bubusmoove) May 10, 2021

Ikwerre

The debate on the purported ‘Identity crisis’ exhibed by the Ikwerre ethnic group in Rivers State and the arguments as to their supposed ancestral affiliation to the Igbos made a return appearance on Twitter’s trends list, on Monday.

The topic, usually a subject of controversy especially among South-Easterners, has sparked reactions from Nigerians who opined that the Ikwerre’s shouldn’t be forced to admit ancestral ties with the Igbos irrespective of similarities in language.

Nigerians noted that constant attacks on the Ikwerres especially by South-Eastern secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) would jeopardize their fight for emancipation as they would be guilty of the ‘sins’ they condemned the Nigerian government for.

See reactions below:

In 1959 it was still Umuobiakani. After the war, from 1972, in order to disassociate themselves from anything Igbo, which is also good, they added "R". It's now Rumuobiakani. You wonder why Rumu littered everywhere. "Rumụdara", "Rumụokoro", "Rumụokwuta". For history sake👇 pic.twitter.com/2p5swyVvbi — Maazị Ogbonnaya (@maazi_ogbonnaya) May 10, 2021

You people should sha leave Ikwerre people alone. If they say they're not Igbo that's OK too, just leave it at that. — Elon Moshalashi (@B_ryth) May 10, 2021

The major reason Biafra will likely not stand is the big disunity between south-south and south-east people. Seeing this Ikwerre trend and it`s still the same old shii. you are not igbo, you are this, you are that.. Yet y`all bear almost the same name and even kinda look alike🤷‍♂️ — Olugbile Dayo (@ItzDayo) May 10, 2021

y’all swear you want Nigeria to leave the Biafra’s alone but ya can’t leave ikwerre people. Everyday “ndi iwhuruoha, ndi iwhuruoha” leave us! — Eruchi💛 (@victoryfidelis) May 10, 2021

I’m tired of this generalization. Unlike some other states, Rivers State is home to many ethnic groups, including the Ikwerre, Ogba, Ijaw, and Ogoni peoples. 28 indigenous languages are spoken in Rivers State. Can y’all stop forcing us to accept we are igbos? — Tumini Inoma-Abbey (@TutuAbbey) May 10, 2021

Ikwerre people have continuously said they are not igbo. Wherever they claim their lineage or ancestors are from is best known to them . Why the pandemonium over another people's choice. Or why do you have to say they are denying their "igboness " leave them be . — STIFLER (@Mr_OAE) May 10, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions