 SocialMediaTrends: More on Adefarasin's 'Plan B' sermon & why Igbos won't let go of Ikwerre people | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: More on Adefarasin’s ‘Plan B’ sermon & why Igbos won’t let go of Ikwerre people

2 mins ago

Social media users are reacting massively to the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock church, Paul Adefarasin’s subtle advise to his church members urging them to have a ‘plan B’ out of Nigeria amidst the worsening security situation in the country.

The popular preacher in his sermon on Sunday noted that while he had faith and was optimistic that the country would get better, he had a plan B out of the country and advised his congregants to do same by whatever means possible.

“I bring you greetings from Pastor Ifeanyi who is busy taking care of the frontier of our world and preparing our escape route. If you don’t have a plan B… I know you have faith, but I have faith too but I have a plan B,” he said.

“With technology, I can speak to you from anywhere in the world. Get yourself a plan B. Whether that’s an Okada to Cameroon or flying boat or speed boat as we call them to Seme Border or a hole in the ground, get your plan B because these people are crazy…the whole bunch of them. And watch the signs because it can happen like this. God forbid!”

Adefarasin further called on the leaders to imbibe non-partisan politics, as no country in world history has survived two civil wars.

“Nigeria has more problems that are more significant than she ever has. Many of these issues need to be dealt with. Unless the truth is unveiled concerning our foundation years, amalgamation, independence, and our first constitution, we will not get it right in Nigeria,” he said.

”No country in the world history has survived two civil wars. You could be in fright and running for your dear life any day from now if this thing does not come to an end. My personal encouragement to leaders and government on all sides is that it is not time to be partisan, blend the aisles. It is time to sit down and dialogue.”

Nigerians didn’t find Adefarasin’s admonition offensive and infact had their takes on the subject in agreement thus:

FIRS

Massive responses have also trailed a tweet made by one Andrei (@leoandrevic), a Twitter users, who alleged that workers at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) led extravagant lifestyles.

The Twitter user wrote, “At the FIRS office, everyone is using iPhone 12 and Series 6 Apple watch. Must be a nice place to work”.

Many who responded to the tweet confirmed the claim as true adding that the job racketeering in the Federal government parastatal was also due to the ‘benefits’ that came with being employed.

Others who described the lifestyle of their friends employed with the FIRS also noted that it wasn’t one they could afford or compete with.

See reactions below:

Ikwerre

The debate on the purported ‘Identity crisis’ exhibed by the Ikwerre ethnic group in Rivers State and the arguments as to their supposed ancestral affiliation to the Igbos made a return appearance on Twitter’s trends list, on Monday.

The topic, usually a subject of controversy especially among South-Easterners, has sparked reactions from Nigerians who opined that the Ikwerre’s shouldn’t be forced to admit ancestral ties with the Igbos irrespective of similarities in language.

Nigerians noted that constant attacks on the Ikwerres especially by South-Eastern secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) would jeopardize their fight for emancipation as they would be guilty of the ‘sins’ they condemned the Nigerian government for.

See reactions below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

