SocialMediaTrends: More on alleged organ trafficking by Ike Ekweremadu and what Nigerians are saying

Social media has been in a frenzy since Thursday afternoon after a British news website published a report that is likely about former Nigerian deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The report said, a Nigerian couple, 55-year-old Nwanneka Ekweremadu, and 60-year-old Ike Ekweremadu, were involved in a child organ trafficking scandal.

According to the Met Police in a statement, the couple will appear at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after they were formally charged with “conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.”

Social media users are guessing the Nigerian suspects to be the former deputy senate president and his wife.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

You see how Igbo people are celebrating the arrest of Ike Ekweremadu? You would even wonder if he's Igbo. Igbos banish evil people not support them. Igbos don't play ethnic politics and that's why the SE never supported any Igbo presidential candidate until Peter Obi came. — Eko L'omo (@escobless) June 23, 2022

Per allegations, it's either Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, or one of their children has a medical condition and they brought another person's child into the UK to harvest their organs and use them. Whatever it is, this is so shocking. The UK doesn't play with children. — Dr Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 23, 2022

From my Google searches, Nigeria’s former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu could be in big trouble. The official release pointedly didn’t mention his background but the profile of the woman and that of the man match that of the politician. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 23, 2022

I'm not going to say anything about the Ike Ekweremadu story until he is arraigned and the charge sheet is made public. Then it's over for everybody who tried to discredit my work last year. It's over for you people. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) June 23, 2022

That the former deputy senate president might be involved in organ trafficking is shocking… Who else is? What will push humans to such levels of wickedness. The same Ike Ekweremadu? — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) June 23, 2022

Lmao people being proper shocked at that news of Ike Ekweremadu and his wife have too much faith in Nigerian politicians.

Whatever they say a Nigerian politician did, he did that shit and if they investigate properly, so much more. — Chief. (@BadmanSophss) June 23, 2022

Those in the UK, please go to the magistrate court our brother Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu will be arraigned today. Give us standard pictures. The quality Osinbajo usually posts. Thank you. — Everest (@novieverest) June 23, 2022

Ike Ekweremadu, A Senator Who Is Paid Millions Every Month Plus Several Other lucrative & Lavish Allowances Yet He Still Engages In Organ Trafficking. This Is No Longer a Case Of Greed But Pure Evil & Wickedness. He's a Disgrace To Ndigbo. We Igbos Do Not Support & Condone Evil. pic.twitter.com/7FGwHELP9Z — Somto Okonkwo 𓃵 (@General_Somto) June 23, 2022

Ike Ekweremadu had all the opinion about Obi. Today, he’s been arrested by UK police for human trafficking & organ harvesting, including his wife. Bloomberg equally visited Tinubu’s Corrupt Empire. An angel must be behind the peacemaker; Peter Obi. The God of Obi, fight for us.🙏 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 23, 2022

