SocialMediaTrends: More on ASUU strike & rumours of Ahmad Lawan defecting from APC to PDP

The alleged defection of Senate President Ahmad Lawan from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has caused stirs on social media.

The news quickly trended number three on Twitter in less than three hours of hitting the social media.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the rumour likely stemmed from Lawan losing the Senatorial ticket to Bashir Machina in a bid that won’t make him vie for senatorial position in the coming election.

Some were quick to point out the selfishness of politicians who move from one party to another in their bid to remain in power and secure positions based on personal interests.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Dear OBIdient Nigerians, Ahmed Lawal is not going to be the only politician moving from APC to PDP. He just opened the door for more to move. It has always been about their personal interests and pockets not the citizens. It's another opportunity to choose good governance. pic.twitter.com/oLyZAQ8IoQ — Lexkay (@Lexkay10) June 17, 2022

Ahmed Lawan decamp from APC to PDP to get his seat back in NASS not because he want to serve his constituency. Lesson no 1: They are always after their pockets — Mustapha kehinde (@kmustapha29) June 17, 2022

When the video of Ahmed Lawan and Atiku started circulating on this space, I knew he was about to port from APC to PDP. More northerners will defect to PDP in the days to come. The southerners should be politically smart and rally round Peter Obi! He's the best from our region. — Chigozie I. Alex 4 Peter Obi🇳🇬 (@ChigozieIAlex) June 17, 2022

The defection of Ahmed Lawan from APC to PDP is a clear indication that they are all playing politics of self-interest. The youths have to reconvene and make a statement. Let's walk with Peter Obi! Insha Allah!#OBIdients #Owerri #wike #ASUUstrike #ASUUStrikeMustEnd #ameerah pic.twitter.com/qrpw5oMbE1 — Ahmed Abdullahi (@AhmedAbdulla09) June 17, 2022

Breaking: Senate President Ahmed Lawan move from APC to PDP. All paperwork completed after personal agreement yesterday. Medical has been scheduled for Monday next week in Abuja.

Here We Go! pic.twitter.com/1jzl9tTCvE — Big Ben 🇳🇬 (@Hon_Tenacious) June 17, 2022

Others debunked the news branding it fake and uncalled for.

Twitter people have used their keypads to help Senator Ahmad Lawan defect from APC to PDP. What Twitter people cannot do does not exist. — Benny (@BenUgbana) June 17, 2022

Fake news. The video u guys watched on twitter is an editing one. He was reading resignation letter from Majority leader who defected from APC to PDP but fake news spreaders says Lawan has defected from APC — Klinsmann (@Ademuyiwaomowu2) June 17, 2022

I don’t know how any one would believe Ahmad Lawan moved from APC to PDP. Obviously that video was intentional doctored and also there’s the common sense part to it. — Ameen 👑 #TechBro👨🏽‍💻💰 (@ALOFFAWY) June 17, 2022

The news of Ahmed Lawan defection from APC to PDP is one of the dumbest fake news ever.

It says a lot about anyone that post it. — Tomiwa Ojo (@10Qmedia) June 17, 2022

Ahmed Lawan has not and did not decamp from APC to PDP, he was merely reading out a Letter of defection,which was addressed to him as the Senate President from a Senator who defected to the PDP. — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) June 17, 2022

ASUU Strike

In another trending news, Nigerians were in light mood as they trolled a Pastor who made prophecies regarding the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

A video had gone viral on TikTok, of a pastor prophesying that the current strike by ASUU would end on Friday 17th of June.

In the Pastor’s words: “By this 17th of June, ASUU is calling off the strike,”bhe declared with his congregation thundering, “Amen!”

Nigerians have since taken to social media to troll the Pastor for his fake prophecy as the day 17th of June was already almost over.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Today is 17th of June!… Another Pastor go collect!😂🤣😭… Dragging date! #OBIdients — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 17, 2022

Today is 17th of June. So who is the Pastor we are going to drag? As the Minister of Violence, I officially declare the dragging open. Peace is not an option. pic.twitter.com/w7QBfAWS9X — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 17, 2022

Today is 17th of June and every Nigerian Student is waiting for this man 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yzhX8rDk7p — JPrince (@Princee_wil) June 17, 2022

Student: prophet:

You said I didn't say it

17th of June 2022 😔 pic.twitter.com/JZ79PI9WI4 — King of talk🏴‍☠️💀🤍 (@Iconic4you) June 17, 2022

Pastor when he remembers today is 17th of June and Asuu is yet to call off strike! pic.twitter.com/Ia8HPyzdLj — Aproko Nurse 001 (@aprokonurse1) June 17, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

