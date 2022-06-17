Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: More on ASUU strike & rumours of Ahmad Lawan defecting from APC to PDP

Published

5 mins ago

on

The alleged defection of Senate President Ahmad Lawan from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has caused stirs on social media.

The news quickly trended number three on Twitter in less than three hours of hitting the social media.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the rumour likely stemmed from Lawan losing the Senatorial ticket to Bashir Machina in a bid that won’t make him vie for senatorial position in the coming election.

Some were quick to point out the selfishness of politicians who move from one party to another in their bid to remain in power and secure positions based on personal interests.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Others debunked the news branding it fake and uncalled for.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Atiku’s choice of Okowa over Wike as running mate

ASUU Strike

In another trending news, Nigerians were in light mood as they trolled a Pastor who made prophecies regarding the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

A video had gone viral on TikTok, of a pastor prophesying that the current strike by ASUU would end on Friday 17th of June.

In the Pastor’s words: “By this 17th of June, ASUU is calling off the strike,”bhe declared with his congregation thundering, “Amen!”

Nigerians have since taken to social media to troll the Pastor for his fake prophecy as the day 17th of June was already almost over.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 × 1 =

Investigations

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations1 day ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...