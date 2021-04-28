 SocialMediaTrends: More on Baba Ijesha rape case & slamming of 'aspiring First Lady' Remi Tinubu | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: More on Baba Ijesha rape case & slamming of ‘aspiring First Lady’ Remi Tinubu

Published

2 hours ago

on

Men in Nat’l Assembly not good sportsmen, they are brutal, selfish –Tinubu

A statement by Senator Remi Tinubu concerning the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, has stirred angry reactions on the streets of social media.

Remi, who is the senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, made it to Twitter’s number one trending topics after she was heard tackling her colleague, Smart Adeyemi, during plenary on Tuesday.

Adeyemi was decrying the worsening insecurity challenges bedeviling the nation as the worst since the Nigerian civil war, when Tinubu lashed out.

“This is the worst instability we are facing. Infact, this is worse than the civil war,” said Adeyemi, Senator representing Kogi West amidst an outburst of emotions.

But Remi was caught saying, “Are you in PDP (People’s Democratic Party)? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”

Her utterances sparked outrage from Nigerians who accused her of playing party politics at the expense of human lives.

Many who also accused her of being desperate for political correctness due to her husband’s rumoured presidetial ambition have vowed she would never become first lady of the country.

See reactions below:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Bakare, Mbaka over ‘Messiah’ Buhari; slam Gumi for comments on Pantami

Iyabo Ojo, Yomi Fabiyi and Princess

The ovations were loud for popular Yoruba Actress, Iyabo Ojo on social media, after she lambasted her colleague Yomi Fabiyi for sympathizing with Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor.

Recall that the said Yoruba thespian, Baba Ijesha, was last week arrested in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old.

Popular Comedienne, Princess, had taken to her Instagram page to confirm that the vctim was her foster daughter, disclosing that Baba Ijesha, assaulted the girl first while she was seven.

He was also said to have penetrated her once with a key. The victim, she explained, did not open up on the incident until recently, which forced her to mount the CCTV that caught the actor in the act.

In response, Yomi released a post, urging his colleagues not to jump into conclusions on the issue yet, while demanding for evidences first, even though the police had released a statement confirming that the accused had confessed to the crime.

This did not go down well with Iyabo Ojo, who via a live Instagram video called out Yomi and all pedophiles and rape sympathizers.

https://twitter.com/_attorneyshay/status/1387370361252048896?s=08

…By Okiemute Abraham

