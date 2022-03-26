SocialMediaTrends: More on bandits taking over Kaduna Airport & reactions to APC convention

Social media reactions have trailed an attempted attack by suspected bandits on the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday.

The bandits were said to have operated close to the surrounding area of the Airport before being repelled by security operatives.

The State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirming the incident in a statement said security personnel had reported that “an attack by armed bandits was repelled in the vicinity of the Kaduna International Airport.”

“However, the bandits unfortunately shot and killed a staff member stationed at the perimeter fence who raised alarm on sighting them,” he said

He however assured that flight activities had resumed after the incident, adding that the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, sent his condolences to the family of the deceased.

The development comes barely 48 hours after a bomb explosion rocked the Hayin Danmani area in Igabi Local Government Area of the state, injuring two people.

According to reports, the suspected Improvised Explosive Device was planted in a motorcycle and exploded upon attempts to start the bike.

Many Nigerians had this to say:

Meanwhile, Nigerians are transfixed at the happenings in the Eagles Square where the National Congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is taking place, as of press time.

See some reactions to the event below:

Awaiting the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari #APCNationalConvention pic.twitter.com/DdF2PXfBa8 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 26, 2022

When you see the ground SHAKING like this ….. Look at the video very well ….. Locate the LOGO …. I know you know the LOGO ♾♾#APCNationalConvention The Leader Your Leader 🔥🔥🔥#BAT2023 #ASIWAJU23 #SWAGA23 pic.twitter.com/NLeIhzPKSE — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 26, 2022

#APCNationalConvention

Arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) at the convention ground which signals the commencement of the convention. pic.twitter.com/ZcURVpcEuc — APCYF South West (@apcyouthomoodua) March 26, 2022

Governor Yahaya Bello bossing the security situation at the #APCNationalConvention pic.twitter.com/5b1gLfVJQV — Zeek of the Confluence (@AgeneZeek) March 26, 2022

