 SocialMediaTrends: More on Buhari's medical trip & why Tinubu believes Yoruba and Fulani are one | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: More on Buhari’s medical trip & why Tinubu believes Yoruba and Fulani are one

Published

56 mins ago

on

Reactions on Tuesday trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip to London, following the disclosure by Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu in a tweet.

Buhari was scheduled to depart Nigeria on Tuesday, to return in about a fortnight.

The president’s latest trip is the first of his routine medical voyages since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Nigeria in March 2020.

The announcement was coming on the same day resident doctors across the country threatened an indefinite strike due to non-payment of some allowances.

It was also coming days after the President attributed the unfriendly attitude of health workers in the country as a factor responsible for medical tourism.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians squabble over Tinubu’s real age, drag Adesina over Buhari promise

Yoruba and Fulani

Comments by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), about Yoruba and Fulani, sparked angry reactions from social media users after he alluded that the two ethnic groups were one.

The APC helmsman who is rumoured to be nursing a presidential ambition made the comment at the venue of his 12th colloquium in Kano state where he marked his 69th birthday anniversary.

Tinubu said he picked Kano to prove that Yoruba and Fulani are one, adding that the marriage of the daughter of Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, to the son of the late ex-Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, which took place in Kano in 2018 was a worthy example of the unity that existed between the two ethnic groups.

“Why are we in Kano? It is to demonstrate to Nigerians at this critical time. There is a Fulani man, a herder man who gave his daughter to a farmer, a Yoruba man. And that Fulani, that Yoruba (sic), and some people are agitating wrongly” he said

Nigerians on social media did not spare a take on his comment:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports1 hour ago

Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win

Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the...
Latest9 hours ago

Which Premier League players are paid the most?

Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
Sports10 hours ago

JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19

Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Super Eagles Super Eagles
Sports14 hours ago

MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek to end AFCON qualifiers on high note

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be battling the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their final match of the 2021 Africa...
Sports23 hours ago

Aguero to leave Man City at end of season, be honoured with statue

Manchester City have announced that their forward, Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season...

Latest Tech News

Latest6 hours ago

Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
Tech24 hours ago

UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria

Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Latest1 day ago

Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
Latest3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Latest4 days ago

Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Latest5 days ago

Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...