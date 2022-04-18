Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: More on Chrisland schools and sex scandal involving 10-yr-old pupil

Published

3 hours ago

on

Social media went agog Monday when an emotional video was made by the mother of a 10-year-old pupil of Chrisland School, Lagos.

She begged well-meaning Nigerians to help her seek justice for her daughter who was allegedly gang-r*ped by her schoolmates during a trip to Dubai.

The incident has caused outrage on social media with some calling for the authorities to act.

It was a Truth-or-Dare game that turned into an adult scene.

Lagos state commissioner of police, CP Alabi, said in a statement made available by the state’s PRO, that he had been briefed on the viral video and has directed the appropriate bodies to act.

“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to an alleged rape video purportedly depicting students of Chrisland School Lagos, going viral on social media,” the statement reads in part.

Many Nigerians have also taken turns reacting to the matter. Some who were able to view the video of the r*ape incident were convinced it was not a case of rape but consensual sex.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as highlife musician, Orlando Julius, dies at 79

See how Nigerians reacted:

Some tagged it bad parenting:

By Hamzat Rasheed

