SocialMediaTrends: More on Chrisland schools and sex scandal involving 10-yr-old pupil
Social media went agog Monday when an emotional video was made by the mother of a 10-year-old pupil of Chrisland School, Lagos.
She begged well-meaning Nigerians to help her seek justice for her daughter who was allegedly gang-r*ped by her schoolmates during a trip to Dubai.
The incident has caused outrage on social media with some calling for the authorities to act.
It was a Truth-or-Dare game that turned into an adult scene.
Lagos state commissioner of police, CP Alabi, said in a statement made available by the state’s PRO, that he had been briefed on the viral video and has directed the appropriate bodies to act.
“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to an alleged rape video purportedly depicting students of Chrisland School Lagos, going viral on social media,” the statement reads in part.
Many Nigerians have also taken turns reacting to the matter. Some who were able to view the video of the r*ape incident were convinced it was not a case of rape but consensual sex.
See how Nigerians reacted:
Me and ma G'z at 13…. our own truth or dare dey end for pad… We fit die on top game!! 🤣🤣#cowgirl Chrisland schools she is 13 pic.twitter.com/Jb7SKSUlFE
— yunPNIT (@yunPNIT) April 18, 2022
10 years old me learning how to dance For the new year yam festival that year with my gang #cowgirl pic.twitter.com/KuKeLDVQ78
— Dc (@Dcwire14) April 18, 2022
Dem rape you and you ride cowgirl style😒The story no clear#cowgirl#chrislandschool pic.twitter.com/Wxz5sIHhNB
— Kelvin Ohikhuare Biezugbe (@kelvincyan_) April 18, 2022
If 10yr olds and 11yr olds are doing this in Chrisland, just imagine what the 15-17 year olds are doing.
Just imagine it.
They’ve probably gotten pregnant n “sorted” it all out underground.
It’s best not 2 even imagine the possibilities and the depths of this depravity.#cowgirl
— hoojardugayle (@May_Six101) April 18, 2022
Some tagged it bad parenting:
When I Heard They Rape A 10yrs Old Girl I Was Wondering How Come The Parent Didn’t Find Out,Cus The Pains Alone She Will Go Through While Walking…Is Enough To Know Something Is Wrong,Not Knowing It’s Just 2 Minor Pro’s Doing Their Thing…Bad Parenting On Both End
#cowgirl
— OFFISHIAL 🍥 (@Offishial_Sammy) April 18, 2022
If that little lad of Chrisland schools could be doing #cowgirl at 13, imagine what she'll be doing at 18 and above. Question is: what has the parents been doing in their parental obligations? Only God knows the next generation will be.
— PORT HARCOURT ORACLE🗽 (@De_Anointed1) April 18, 2022
At 10, a Chrisland Schools girl is giving a boy At 13 reverse #cowgirl in front of her classmates and those ones didn't even show surprised character, like it was normal and someone is charging the boy for rape? The school and the parents should be the one answering questions
— witch 🧙♀️ (@official_kuye) April 18, 2022
By Hamzat Rasheed
