SocialMediaTrends: More on Cynthia Okeke as death of Abacha’s son spurs reaction
Nigerians on social media are talking about a polling unit Officer, Cynthia Okeke, who is now an internet sensation after an image making the rounds showed her append her signature where party agents ought to.
The supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were quick to share the image after it was uploaded on the iREV platform.
Social media users took various stances on the image alleging rigging in the polling unit while others believed it was legal.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Okeke Cynthia must be caught and jailed. pic.twitter.com/7g5VHzByME
— Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) March 4, 2023
APC are so daft that they couldn’t even read electoral acts Okeke Cynthia is the presiding officer in that area and the law states that in absence of the party agents the presiding officer can sign on their behalf and there were no cancellations or reports about discrepancies pic.twitter.com/SFsw8fedFF
— INPLAY HERO (@Sammyballerr) March 4, 2023
APC is a foolish party📌
Okeke Cynthia with different signatures, laughable 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OPsJO7019G
— Deji-Tobi🇳🇬 (@DejiOluwatobi) March 4, 2023
See how madness moved three notches higher in this Amuzu-Amuzi PU in Abia State.
APC Agent is Okeke Cynthia
PDP Agent is Okeke Cynthia
LP Agent is Okeke Cynthia
APGA Agent is Okeke Cynthia
Again, who rigged who? pic.twitter.com/YeiOOM40KR
— bishop onipe (@obeitohonipe) March 4, 2023
I don't want to talk about the rigging that happened in South East again but who is Okeke Cynthia that served as Labour Party Agent, PDP Agent, APC Agent and INEC Presiding Officer in Abia State? pic.twitter.com/jyGrysYkMd
— Premier (@SodiqTade) March 4, 2023
Ironic that the first instance of verified manipulation is coming from an Okeke Cynthia in SE, this is why it’s important to say INEC’s process was highly floored without putting it on any party. pic.twitter.com/hakKuJMmRg
— Jay (@Iambobjay) March 4, 2023
Another Peter Obi and Labour Party rigging machinery exposed.
This is a clearly written result.
Okeke Cynthia signed as the agent for all the parties.
I thank God APC is going to court to challenge the results that emanated from the South East. pic.twitter.com/Xj4a4PQ7Bz
— lsrael Oluwadamilare (@oluwasenator7) March 4, 2023
Condolences to Abacha’s family
Family and friends have been sending condolences to the bereaved family of Late Nigerian Military Dictator, Sani Abacha, as his son was announced dead on Saturday.
The announcement was made by Gumsu Sani Abacha, his sister, via a tweet on Saturday.
The deceased was born in 1987 as one of the nine children left behind by the late military dictator.
See how Nigerians reacted:
Innalillahi wainnailaihirraju’un
We just lost one of our coursemate & friend Abdullahi Sani Abacha. He was NMS97 our set, he was in Delta company. Condolences to his family, friends & coursemates. pic.twitter.com/0CIKFtSbmd
— Capt. J A M i L👨🏾✈️ (SkyDanfoDriver) 🛫 (@CaptJamyl) March 4, 2023
Son of late Nigerian head of state, Sani Abacha, is dead.
Abdullahi Abacha, passed away in Abuja.
His sister, Fatimah Gumsu Abacha-Buni, who is the First Lady of Yobe State, announced this on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/1HaPB99wEG
— President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) March 4, 2023
The death of Abacha's son should serve as a warning to mandate snatchers. pic.twitter.com/VCH5zgdmV0
— Naija Intel (@naija_intel) March 4, 2023
Rest in peace my brother, my friend. Abdullahi Sani Abacha.
I spoke with Abdullahi about election last week Saturday in the evening. Again I missed his called 3days ago, I later called back but he didn’t respond nor call me back. While Abdullhi died in his sleep hours ago. IWIR
— Babangida Rimi (@babangidarimi1) March 4, 2023
Innalillahi wa'inna ilaihi raji'un😭😭
I extend my deepest sympathies & condolences to the people of Nigeria and the family upon the loss of Abdullahi Abacha May the souls of the deceased Rest in Aljannatul Fidooousy 🤲 Accept My Condolences @G_sparking pic.twitter.com/c39voVXTjq
— Alhaji Audu Alkali (@AuduAlka001) March 4, 2023
…By Hamsat Rashid
