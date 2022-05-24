SocialMediaTrends: More on Dino Melaye’s defeat and killing of Fatima, four children in Anambra

Nigerians have taken to their social media handles to condemn the gruesome murder of an indigene of Adamawa state identified as Fatima.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Fatima, her four kids, and six other northerners were on Monday murdered in cold blood in Anambra state.

The gruesome killings have trended number one on Twitter and have got many condemning the act, with many alleging that it must have been done by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Many have called for justice, calling upon well-meaning Nigerians to help Fatimah and her kids get justice.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The killing of Fatima,her 4 kids & 6 other northerners yesterday in Anambra for nor reason is a challenge upon all those leaders, commentators & print-media that were all over condemning d killing of Deborah in Sokoto, who's crime was evident. Are we going to hear their voices? — Prof. Mansur Sokoto, mni. (@MansurSokoto) May 24, 2022

This is Harira Jibrila or Mama Fatima who along with her four daughters were brutally murdered for being Hausa-Fulani Muslims in Anambra. Her girls were Fatima, khadija Hadiza and Zaituna . The British High Commissioner @CatrionaLaing1 only condemns when it happens in the North. pic.twitter.com/MQH6zyBTaM — ᴏnowvo_ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) May 24, 2022

The killing of a heavily pregnant northern lady by the name of Fatima together with her 4 children & 6 others in Anambra State by unknown gunmen is shameful & barbaric. Those who committed this atrocity are beasts and they should be treated as such. I condemn this evil act. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 24, 2022

The gruesome murder of Fatima,her Children and others in Anambra state is utterly condemnable.The persons involved in this killings are nothing but https://t.co/vVR0ZFVTj4 human being worthy of honour should be silent on this act of soulless and brutal cruelty. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 24, 2022

The pregnant Adamawa woman who was killed in Anambra with her 4 kids has been identified as Fatima. I wonder why Twitter is silent. Close your eye. Imagine if instead of Fatima her name was Faith and she and her kids were killed in Sokoto. Would we still be silent?#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 24, 2022

We must never let the murder of Fatima and her 4 kids go in vain. We must seek and demand justice for such gruesome and barbaric murder. #Justice4Fatima — Sarki. (@Waspapping_) May 24, 2022

The name of the woman and her 4 kids that were murdered in Anambra state is Fatima Tweet her name as many times as that of Debora. Type her name in all your social media platforms. Seek justice for her and the Hausa men that were murdered. Never stop saying the name Fatima — Sarki. (@Waspapping_) May 24, 2022

Justice for Fatima and her children. She was mercilessly killed at south because of her northern identification. — KY Tebo (@KhalidTebo) May 24, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to massive turnout in nationwide march for Peter Obi

In another trend on Tuesday, Dino Melaye, a former Nigerian Senator and member of the 8th National Assembly, has lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial ticket in Kogi State to Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf.

Dino, confirming the defeat on his handle, said:

“The Primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me.

“The Gang up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Yusuf defeated Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the 8th Assembly, with 163 votes as against 99 votes polled by Melaye.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The Primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me. The Gang up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all. SDM — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) May 24, 2022

Is not possible na,, You can't be supporting Arsenal and be winning like United Or City.

What you follow follows you.

Congratulations to Yusuf 🙅🏾‍♂ — New Era. (@Isaac81239395) May 24, 2022

Them serve Dino Melaye breakfast. — Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 24, 2022

Like Dino, like Atiku. Delegates go shock una this weekend. — Ayemojubar.js (@ayemojubar) May 24, 2022

I do psychology session in case you need one to recuperate — Wong Fei Hung (@fishbone28) May 24, 2022

By Hamzat Rasheed…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now