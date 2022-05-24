Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: More on Dino Melaye’s defeat and killing of Fatima, four children in Anambra

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police not assassins invaded Sen Melaye’s home –Kogi Command

Nigerians have taken to their social media handles to condemn the gruesome murder of an indigene of Adamawa state identified as Fatima.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Fatima, her four kids, and six other northerners were on Monday murdered in cold blood in Anambra state.

The gruesome killings have trended number one on Twitter and have got many condemning the act, with many alleging that it must have been done by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Many have called for justice, calling upon well-meaning Nigerians to help Fatimah and her kids get justice.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

In another trend on Tuesday, Dino Melaye, a former Nigerian Senator and member of the 8th National Assembly, has lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial ticket in Kogi State to Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf.

Dino, confirming the defeat on his handle, said:

“The Primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me.

“The Gang up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Yusuf defeated Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the 8th Assembly, with 163 votes as against 99 votes polled by Melaye.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

By Hamzat Rasheed…

