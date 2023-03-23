Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: More on Ekweremadu’s ordeal & what Nigerians are saying after UK court ruling

Ekweremadu organ harvest controversy: NIS claims David is 21 not 15, amid accusations of wrongdoing

Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the Nigerian senate, along with his wife and a physician have been trending on social media after they were found guilty of organ trafficking by a UK court.

The Modern Slavery Act’s first conviction of its sort occurred on Thursday with their conviction.

Recall that Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested last year in the United Kingdom for allegedly trafficking a young man into the country to harvest his kidney.

Taking to social media to respond, many hailed the UK judiciary system for its aptness in delivering justice compared to the Nigerian judiciary.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Opinions

