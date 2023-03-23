SocialMediaTrends: More on Ekweremadu’s ordeal & what Nigerians are saying after UK court ruling

Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the Nigerian senate, along with his wife and a physician have been trending on social media after they were found guilty of organ trafficking by a UK court.

The Modern Slavery Act’s first conviction of its sort occurred on Thursday with their conviction.

Recall that Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested last year in the United Kingdom for allegedly trafficking a young man into the country to harvest his kidney.

Taking to social media to respond, many hailed the UK judiciary system for its aptness in delivering justice compared to the Nigerian judiciary.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Points from the Ekweremadu hearing

-He refused medical advice to get a donor who is a family member

-The doctor Obera who recruited the victim for them had a transplant in 2021

-The victim was lured with £2,400

-The Dr Obeta collected £2,000 agent fee to conduct the search — Deborah Tolu-Kolawole GenZ (@DeborahToluwase) March 23, 2023

The UK prosecutor revealed that Ekweremadu and his wife saw the young man as just parts. Nothing more. No value. That is how our politicians see us. The reason they don't mind killing us is just to become governor or president. We can die while their children live. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) March 23, 2023

Imagine say this Ike Ekweremadu case happen for Nigeria, our police for still dey tell us investigations is on going — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) March 23, 2023

If Ekweremadu was caught in Nigeria, the court will free him. — OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) March 23, 2023

If Ike Ekweremadu had done that in Nigeria; DSS would have arrested all of us that tweeted against the bad act for Cyberbullying. Ike would have won reelection. Nigerian Police go don arrest victim for inciting the public. But adupe, It didn't happen in Naija. Ewon straight. — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) March 23, 2023

Ike Ekweremadu has been in the senate since 2003 (20 years). He has been a Deputy Senate President for 3 consecutive times (6th,7th and 8th senate). If he had built a standard hospital in Enugu state or at least influenced the FG to do it, funny enough, he would have carried out — Dr Penking™🇳🇬🇦🇺 (@drpenking) March 23, 2023

The beauty of this Ekweremadu's case is, it took 9 months from arrest to court conviction.

The case didn't wrongly start at the magistrate court, thereby giving room for judicial gymnastics of jurisdiction and lack of Jurisdiction by Lawyers.

There was less talk about the case in pic.twitter.com/0SfQyF8U6i — Anti-Agbado! (@Oserume1) March 23, 2023

Just glad that Ekweremadu was caught in a country where the justice system works and not here where the victim can disappear and the case can remain buried while they re-elect him into public office. — The (@DamiElebe) March 23, 2023

How can a Law Maker in the person of Sen. Ike Ekweremadu be ignorant of the laws guiding the United Kingdom on Modern Slavery, how dis his Doctor not know the legal implications before allowing them come over.

Simply means Nigerian Politicians only know how to steal, nothing more pic.twitter.com/PbivYko5TK — MALEEK (@CobhamsOyibo) March 23, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

