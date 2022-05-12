Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: More on GEJ’s defection, Adamu’s APC exit & why Islam is being dragged

Published

29 mins ago

on

The Nigerian political space saw a heavy twist with the news of defection of former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to All Progressive Congress (APC), broke in the early hours of Thursday.

The personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on news media, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the development on his verified Twitter account which has kept Nigerians talking.

The development comes on the heels of an earlier report that a coalition of northern Fulani socio-cultural groups had purchased N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms for the ex-President.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Jonathan is currently with other leaders and stakeholders at the opening ceremony of a two-day Sub-regional Dialogue on Sustaining Democratic Principles in West Africa in Dakar, Senegal.

Neither the fomer President nor his team have confirmed or denied the development as at the time of compiling this report.

However, this has not stopped Nigerians from reacting.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Supporters want Peter Obi as PDP candidate, plan one million-man march

In another heavy political twist, Adamu Garba, a former Senator for Yobe South constituency of Yobe State in 2007, has dumped the ruling party, APC.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the former presidential aspirant under the umbrella of APC withdrew from the presidential contest despite raising N80m donation from fans and allies.

Garba confirmed the latest development on his verified Twitter account stating that things were ‘not looking straight’ as one of his reasons for decanping.

The IT expert and entrepreneur has since removed APC’s flag from his office and said he would refund those that donated to his cause.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails purchased APC forms for Jonathan, ASUU’s extended strike

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media expressed deep shock after a bizarre video showed a female college student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto being beaten and burnt to death by her fellow students over alleged blasphemy.

The video surfaced and trended on social media as it revealed how the female student identified as Deborah was killed and burnt in cold blood.

Various sources quoted that Deborah was on Thursday morning killed over remarks considered to be an insult to Prophet Mohammed.

The inhumane video has generated heated reactions from Nigerians demanding that justice be served.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

thirteen − nine =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations5 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations6 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...