SocialMediaTrends: More on MC Oluomo & why Bayo Onanuga is in spotlight

7 mins ago

NURTW members warn of dangers as MC Oluomo is appointed caretaker committee chairman

Nigerians have been reacting as Bayo Onanuga, a senior media strategist for Tinubu, released a video of Muslim adherents in Anambra paying tribute to Peter Obi on his Twitter account.

The co-founder of TheNews Magazine allegedly retweeted a post that tweeps believed he was tricked by the headline.

In the now-viral tweet, “We have said it countless times, Peter Obi is not who his supporters claim he is,” Bayo wrote.

Speculations have now been going around on whether Tinubu’s aide has defected to the Labour Party or was an error.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

MC Oluomo banned

In another trending event, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered by the Federal High Court in Lagos to stop working with Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, the chairman of the Lagos Parks and Garages, or any of his representatives in the distribution of election materials and ad hoc staff for the upcoming elections in the state.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, granted the request of the Labour Party, LP on Monday to prohibit INEC from using MC Oluomo to distribute election materials in Lagos.

Recall that Olusegun Agbaje, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, had earlier in February stated that the electoral body would collaborate with the MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee to distribute election materials throughout the state.

The judgment sparked reactions and many took to social media to respond.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

