Sports
SocialMediaTrends: More on MC Oluomo & why Bayo Onanuga is in spotlight
Nigerians have been reacting as Bayo Onanuga, a senior media strategist for Tinubu, released a video of Muslim adherents in Anambra paying tribute to Peter Obi on his Twitter account.
The co-founder of TheNews Magazine allegedly retweeted a post that tweeps believed he was tricked by the headline.
In the now-viral tweet, “We have said it countless times, Peter Obi is not who his supporters claim he is,” Bayo wrote.
Speculations have now been going around on whether Tinubu’s aide has defected to the Labour Party or was an error.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Tinubu's Media director Bayo Onanuga fell for my headline without actually watching the video and Retweeted. This is a Newspaper Boss oh, No doubt Tinubu's brand of Agbado has messed him up. 😂
House of Reps Kwankwaso Dapo Abiodun Andrew Tate Sowore Sola Ihiala Boko Haram NNPP pic.twitter.com/LqYSaA49rY
— Chymes (@donchymes) February 20, 2023
The media director of Tinubu/Shettima campaign council, Bayo Onanuga,misunderstood the tweet in his desperate attempt at demarketing Obi, he ended up spreading Obi's good work as Governor. This dude is supposed to be the media strategist of a failed party? Unbelievable! Own goal! https://t.co/qmwM5O6ciZ
— Maazị FA (@maaziakuchie) February 20, 2023
BREAKING!!
Tinubu/Shettima PCC Media Director Bayo Onanuga acknowledges @PeterObi loves muslims, stylishly campaigns for him.
— Dr. Nonso (@Chinonso_Iyi) February 20, 2023
Tinubu/Shettima PCC Media Director Bayo Onanuga, campaigns for Peter Obi, acknowledges that he loves Muslims. pic.twitter.com/5zBmvR8ruD
— Am The STRUCTURE 🇳🇬 (@sirvicbrown) February 20, 2023
What a late strike from Bayo Onanuga. Unbelievable!
— SecretService™ (@Numerophobe) February 20, 2023
Mr. Bayo Onanuga, have you ever heard the word sarcasm and what it means? Desperation can indeed make a wise man become very stupid. You guys have actually been working for Peter Obi without your knowing. It is even more shameful because you are supposedly a media boss. Too bad.
— LazzeyX (@LazzeyX) February 20, 2023
Bayo Onanuga scored own goal.😂😂 These are the dumb people they say BAT is raising, Someone that cannot raise himself. https://t.co/zroxhgwnBI
— AIKAY THEE SAILOR (@Aikay13) February 20, 2023
MC Oluomo banned
In another trending event, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered by the Federal High Court in Lagos to stop working with Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, the chairman of the Lagos Parks and Garages, or any of his representatives in the distribution of election materials and ad hoc staff for the upcoming elections in the state.
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, granted the request of the Labour Party, LP on Monday to prohibit INEC from using MC Oluomo to distribute election materials in Lagos.
Recall that Olusegun Agbaje, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, had earlier in February stated that the electoral body would collaborate with the MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee to distribute election materials throughout the state.
The judgment sparked reactions and many took to social media to respond.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
I am happy to announce that this morning, We successfully acquired an injunction barring INEC LAGOS STATE from dealing in anyway shape or form with MC Oluomo or any of his associated agencies.
I am grateful to GOD almighty and my legal team, and to the people of Lagos. #obidients pic.twitter.com/iGJfuAvbjY
— Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (@GRVlagos) February 20, 2023
But this is a genuinely insane country.
So if we didn’t go to court, that’s how MC Oluomo and his boys would have been ferrying election material on Election Day.
Mad country.
And PDP were silent about it. Just imagine.
— Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) February 20, 2023
Whether you barred Mc Oluomo or not, the drivers you will engage are still his people.
— Woye (@woye1) February 20, 2023
LP went to Court and stop INEC from allowing MC Oluomo to transport electoral materials.
This is how you play the Opposition📌
— Mindset🗝️ (@mindset_tweet) February 20, 2023
Nigeria is a really wild country. INEC really wanted MC Oluomo to transport Election materials in an Election Tinubu is contesting in. MC Oluomo !!! This is like putting yam in front of a goat and expecting the goat not to eat it 😂. Election riggers all of you will be shamed!
— NKEM #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) February 20, 2023
Tinubu's Remaining Structure in Lagos State.
•No Cash to Buy Votes.
•Nigerian Military Everywhere.
•Mc Oluomo won't be involved in conveying Election Materials.
Not too early to start Congratulating Peter Obi and Labour Party for the Well-deserved Victory at the Polls. pic.twitter.com/FfR4FYsNh4
— Prof™ (@OOlusore) February 20, 2023
Peter Obi supporters wants INEC to obey the court order stopping Mc Oluomo and his boys from transporting INEC materials in Lagos on Election Day but they do not want Buhari to obey the Supreme Court order 🤡🤡🤡
— Chris (@Topboychriss) February 20, 2023
…By Hamsat Rashid
