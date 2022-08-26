Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: More on NBA Conference looting & why Atiku’s supporters are tagged Mikano boys

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nigerians on social media have been reacting as outgoing Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) President, Olumide Akpata, expresses disappointment after a viral video surfaced online.

The video showed lawyers destroying conference booths and looting conference materials during the ongoing 62nd Annual General Conference of the NBA.

Olumide Akpata said that any lawyer found wanting in the vandalisation of conference materials shall face the consequence.

The NBA president also took his bow, handing over to a new President, which has generated more reactions from Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Mikano Boys

Some Nigerians have alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, owned Mikano International Limited.

Various social media posts had tagged supporters of Atiku Abubakar ‘Mikano boys’ as he was alleged the owner of Mikano International Limited.

The Nigeria-based company was established in 1993 and deals with power generation, steel fabrication, electrical products, and solutions.

However, the company has since refuted the report.

News have now surfaced again over the lingering fracture in Atiku’s hometown in Adamawa on the choice of gubernatorial candidate to present in the coming election.

The fracas in the party is also generating reactions from Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

