SocialMediaTrends: More on NBA Conference looting & why Atiku’s supporters are tagged Mikano boys

Nigerians on social media have been reacting as outgoing Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) President, Olumide Akpata, expresses disappointment after a viral video surfaced online.

The video showed lawyers destroying conference booths and looting conference materials during the ongoing 62nd Annual General Conference of the NBA.

Olumide Akpata said that any lawyer found wanting in the vandalisation of conference materials shall face the consequence.

The NBA president also took his bow, handing over to a new President, which has generated more reactions from Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Ki lo kan Olumide Akpata pelu pe won fo Lawyer ni chair lori 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CxOe3OAZiT — Akin Akinwale (@mrlurvy) August 24, 2022

“Our NBA colleagues stole bags and phone, our colleagues beat up security officers and staffs.” ~Olumide Akpata

President

Nigerian Bar Association Me: NURTW seems more organized than the thugs called lawyers. pic.twitter.com/Cb3ctvzPAR — Ainà Dipo 🇳🇬 (@dipoaina1) August 26, 2022

*Our colleagues (lawyers!) stole bags. Our colleagues (lawyers) stole phone phones.Our colleagues (lawyers!) beat up ad hoc staff. We are going to get the experts (lawyers?) to look through those videos …" SHAME! – Outgoing NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata pic.twitter.com/ur0YB8khIV — Progressives’ Clan (@ProgressiveCLAN) August 26, 2022

Olumide Akpata remains the best performing NBA President I know so far — Chidi (@chidi_esq) August 18, 2022

Mr. Olumide Akpata made so much impact that even non-lawyers, professionals from other disciplines heard about him. Electing him in 2020 was the best choice anyone could have made. — joel ESQ. (@_empighalo) August 26, 2022

Olumide Akpata's inglorious tenure ends today. Inibehe Effiong would soon come out of prison beardless.The NBA has become lawless and a thing of shame. Nnamdi Kanu will rot in jail. And Malami SAN is having a good time mehn Good morning and have a fantastic day, folks! — Queen of Trolls (@trolls_queen) August 26, 2022

OLUMIDE Akpata made the law practice very desirable even to non lawyers.

He was very present and seem approachable to all.

I hope whoever takes over from him, will do even more.

He was the president that everyone knew was a president — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) August 26, 2022

If you are a Nigerian lawyer and in your assessment, Olumide Akpata performed brilliantly in the office of President of the Nigerian Bar Association, please, say and write about it. Do not allow mischief makers rewrite history. Do it fearlessly. — The Happy Guy! (@AyoAtitebi) August 26, 2022

Olumide Akpata’s administration was very accountable. Whether you agree with what they’re doing or not, they ensured that everyone was aware of what was going. When questions were asked, the questions were answered. — Samba (@Lamide__) August 26, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Fayose donates property to support Peter Obi’s campaign. See more stories

Mikano Boys

Some Nigerians have alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, owned Mikano International Limited.

Various social media posts had tagged supporters of Atiku Abubakar ‘Mikano boys’ as he was alleged the owner of Mikano International Limited.

The Nigeria-based company was established in 1993 and deals with power generation, steel fabrication, electrical products, and solutions.

However, the company has since refuted the report.

News have now surfaced again over the lingering fracture in Atiku’s hometown in Adamawa on the choice of gubernatorial candidate to present in the coming election.

The fracas in the party is also generating reactions from Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Atiku can't unite PDP at the National level, he can't unite PDP even in his home state & he claims he wants to unite a deeply divided Nigeria? Ndị Igbo si na, ana esi n'ulo mara mma puo n'ama. Glad collapsing his structure is now in the convo. pic.twitter.com/xLHv8yuTuH — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) August 26, 2022

Mikano boys are here celebrating “wasup” while PDP gubernatorial aspirant in Adamawa has sued the party and INEC, while others threatens to leave PDP.

A man that can’t unite his state want to Unite Nigeria. @urchilla01, @AfamDeluxo @firstladyship, @UchePOkoye pic.twitter.com/UxwUcSFTTj — Theddy (@TheddyAnikwe) August 26, 2022

You say Atiku is a Religious Extremist. The same person that picked a Christian Deputy when he ran for Adamawa governorship and supported the man to be governor in Adamawa. The only Christian governor in Adamawa history.

He doesn't own Mikano.

He has addressed RUGA. — De' 'Mikano' Mayor (@uty_onuk) August 18, 2022

Our neighbors have tried everything humanly possible to link the ownership of Mikano to baba, so they decided to be calling his supporters Mikano boys and girls. From our PDP Lite members /LP🤣

Kai 2023 election will certainly be different from 2019. Fake news for fake news Kawai — Adamawa Last Born 🔴 (@Adamawalastborn) August 26, 2022

It's been years this allegations have been flying but up until this morning, no one has come out with a substantial document to prove his claims false.

H.E Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa has at no time owned a stake in Mikano or any generator company. https://t.co/EAnFoYAMV1 — Mikano Area Mama 👑🚬🌍🌹 (@queenolabis) August 19, 2022

Lol and Atiku invested Adamawa money in Mikano Generator and took ownership — AfricanChild (@Faceindahse) August 24, 2022

Dear Mikano boys and girls, if you UNIFIER cannot unify, PDP in his own state and at the national level, how do you think he is capable of unifying Nigeria? https://t.co/u0rV0uOpvK — EMEKA AMAKEZE (@EmekaAmakeze) August 26, 2022

When grandpa "mikano" @atiku says he is a unifier, I get confused and ask these questions:

1. How come u deleted d post u made on Deborah's mûrder?

2. If u can't unify ur party, how do u intend to unify Nigeria?.

3. So u call urself a unifier cos u married from all tribes?🤦🏾‍♂️

Wawu — Dr Kelechi Williams 🇳🇬✊🏾 (@drkcwilliams) August 26, 2022

How can he solve what he played a major role in destroying?. He will only come and "unify" us into darkness and encourage all to buy mikano generators https://t.co/RqbxacvLnu — umam (@adamsblackk) July 20, 2022

Premium Vawulence successfully delivered 🤣🤣.

All these Mikano Boyz sef and their mumu Prediction.

Uni-fire wey no fit unify em party🤣🤣🤣 — @German_Machine (@okongwu_victor) August 25, 2022

So to unify is the manifesto I think he want to unify Nigeria with Mikano nonsense and ingredients as long as is wetin the law of INEC no problem so chill let men who knows how to play chess continue thankio 🙄🙄 — Igwe Esther #OBidient supporter (@IgweEst09906006) June 18, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now