SocialMediaTrends: More on Nnamdi Kanu & mixed reaction trailing LP’s choice of John Enenche

Published

2 hours ago

on

kanu and lawyer

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the judgement of Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday over Nnamdi Kanu.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the court upheld the appeal of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, and tagged his abduction as unlawful.

It was understood that the Appellate Court held that the Federal Government breached all local and international laws in bringing Kanu to face justice in Nigeria thereby quashing the terrorism charge brought against him.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

John Enenche

The Labour party had on Wednesday released a list of campaign members to frontier her campaign exercise in the coming election.

The list has been generating some controversies on social media over the choice of some campaign members.

One of such name is John Enenche, a former Director of Information at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters.

The ex-army spokesperson’s appointment has triggered an outcry from the party’s supporters.

Some insisted that he is unsuitable to take up any position in Mr. Peter Obi’s campaign team due to his role in covering up the Lekki massacre in October 2020.

However, some have expressed more confidence in the party with the appointment.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

