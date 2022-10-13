SocialMediaTrends: More on Nnamdi Kanu & mixed reaction trailing LP’s choice of John Enenche

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the judgement of Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday over Nnamdi Kanu.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the court upheld the appeal of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, and tagged his abduction as unlawful.

It was understood that the Appellate Court held that the Federal Government breached all local and international laws in bringing Kanu to face justice in Nigeria thereby quashing the terrorism charge brought against him.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

A few months to a crucial election in 2019, Nnamdi Kanu miraculously resurfaced and led a successful election boycott in the opposition stronghold. A few months to a crucial election in 2023, an Nnamdi Kanu miracle has just happened in the Appeal Court. Is this happening again? https://t.co/fmHMt4vX56 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) October 13, 2022

Nnamdi Kanu should better read the room and act accordingly. Any attempt to suppress electoral participation will not be tolerated. — Jamal (@JajaPhD) October 13, 2022

#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: We warned Muhammadu Buhari that the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya was a grave mistake! Now they’re sulking. Next, Let Mazi Nnamdi go home tonight! #WeCantContinueLikeThis — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) October 13, 2022

Should the Federal Government decide to appeal against the discharge and acquittal of Nnamdi Kanu by the Court of Appeal, it must still release Kanu. This is because the liberty of a citizen cannot be stayed. There is no room for stay of execution in this kind of case. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) October 13, 2022

Court of Appeal discharges Nnamdi Kanu pic.twitter.com/UqW6lVnaGx — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) October 13, 2022

😂 Biafra Agitators before you insult me for advising NNAMDI KANU

Remember this is someone with 100% of his Investment in the Southeast.

Someone currently building a 250 Million Naira Agro Farm in Enugu employing and Feeding people.

Some of you have nothing in the East 😂 — BitcoinChief (TATCOIN TRADER) (@gaiuschibueze) October 13, 2022

FREEDOM AT LAST

AS THE COURT FREES NNAMDI KANU I CELEBRATE WITH MY BROTHER MAZI NNAMDI KANU ON HIS VICTORY AT THE APPEAL COURT. I THANK HIS LAWYERS AND NUMEROUS SUPPORTERS I THANK THE NIGERIAN JUDICIARY I URGE PRESIDENT BUHARI AND THE DSS TO OPEN THE GATE pic.twitter.com/ShKWhWsqTZ — Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere (@IkengaImo) October 13, 2022

Court of appeal discharges nnamdi kanu, says the federal high court lacks the jurisdiction to try him on terrorism charges.The court further held that the Federal Government failed to disclose where Nnamdi Kanu was arrested despite the grave allegations against him. — Terry Ikumi (@terryikumi) October 13, 2022

I am happy abt d release of Nnamdi Kanu, bcos it will restore peace in d s/east, but I am suspicious of d timing. I don’t trust APC. I have a feeling they’ve struck a deal with Kanu, to ensure d ppl of S/East do not come out & vote on Election Day. It’s my hope I am proven wrong. — Aku-N’esi-Obi-Ike (I) (@Makavelli275) October 13, 2022

John Enenche

The Labour party had on Wednesday released a list of campaign members to frontier her campaign exercise in the coming election.

The list has been generating some controversies on social media over the choice of some campaign members.

One of such name is John Enenche, a former Director of Information at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters.

The ex-army spokesperson’s appointment has triggered an outcry from the party’s supporters.

Some insisted that he is unsuitable to take up any position in Mr. Peter Obi’s campaign team due to his role in covering up the Lekki massacre in October 2020.

However, some have expressed more confidence in the party with the appointment.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

You can’t defend general Enenche and still be angry with Tinubu , Sawolu and MC Oluomo over role they played in Lekki Massacre.

Gen Enenche’s inclusion in any campaign council is unacceptable.

Gen Enenche was on live TV denying the massacre. Don’t be a hypocrite. — ONYEDIKACHUKWU ANAMBRA (@OnyedikaAnambra) October 13, 2022

MC Olumo during the rally for BAT in Lagos said nobody died at Lekki during #EndSARS and we all know what happened on Twitter that day. I want to see what will happen to Maj Gen John Enenche (rtd) that called Lekki Massacre "photoshopped" but his name is on the LP PCC — Foundational Nupe Lawyer (@Egi_nupe_) October 13, 2022

What do we really want in this country? Remove the bad and replace them with the ugly!

How can anybody defend General Enenche who was part of the false narrative of the deep state/military industrial complex that masked the truth of the #Lekkitollgate massacre? — Dr Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) October 13, 2022

Peter Obi appointed Gen. John Enenche, a man who discredited the Lekki massacre as a campaign team member & Obidients are trying to defend this; But if other candidates especially Atiku or Tinubu had done this, the internet will be on f!re. Y'all need to stop being hypocrites. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) October 13, 2022

The Enenche brothers. One is a military General, the other is a General-overseer of a church. These 2 brothers have given a lot to this movement. Paul Enenche was the first pastor to invite Obi to his church, the General was the first General & top official to endorse Obi. pic.twitter.com/vWlPrBbBML — Iruefi XXL (@IruefiNG) October 13, 2022

After seeing John Enenche, an army spokesman on the Labour Party campaign council, I now regret the way i have supported Peter Obi, and will now channel all my strength, time and money into supporting Peter Obi aggressively and ensure he Wins. — D A N N Y 🪂 (@AjeboDanny) October 13, 2022

This is not an excuses for General Enenche.

But the #Obidient family must realize that, anyone who is on your side now is also a supporter of a New Nigeria.

2023 election is not a #Endsars revenge/get back mission but rather a mission to take power from those who don't care. pic.twitter.com/QRqrL8JnTx — Ogagbayi Temidayo (@Ogagbayidayo) October 13, 2022

Gen Enenche was one of the first OBIdients, before most of you. He was the first person of significance to endorse Obi. Do you know the courage needed for an Army general under Buhari to endorse an opposition? General Enenche boosted our voice from the beginning. Let him be! pic.twitter.com/Lmf5qeMdw6 — Iruefi XXL (@IruefiNG) October 13, 2022

Those who say they won't vote Obi because he listed Gen Enenche in the PCC are just clowns who don't know how politics works. In a paradigm shift, you need a 'bad guy', you need a person who was on the 'other side' to be able to navigate some areas, you think we can do it alone? — Iruefi XXL (@IruefiNG) October 13, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

