SocialMediaTrends: More on Odumeje’s travail & Okupe’s withdrawal as Labour Party’s VP candidate

Social media users have shown mixed reactions as Pastor Chukwuemeka Odumeje, popular called Indaboski Bahose was humiliated by security agents in Onitsha on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the popular Onitsha-based pastor was humiliated while his church was being demolished.

Eyewitness said that the Pastor struggled with security men while demolition was ongoing.

Odumeje’s church had been earmarked by the Anambra State government as one of the buildings sited illegally and marked for demolition.

In a video already making waves on social media, the clergyman was seen tossed around with slaps as he struggled with the demolition team.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Demolish his church if it's been marked for demolition and Odumeje has been fully informed but you don't beat him like he's a common criminal. Soludo must do something about the way his task force treated and manhandled Odumeje. IT'S WRONG!!!! — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) July 7, 2022

Liquid metal's structure is in the wrong location. So Governor Soludo has done no wrong in destroying it. Odumeje indaboski take heart#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/k6IBFpNjnm — #ChristAddict 👑 (@anthonyabakporo) July 7, 2022

The Assault On Odumeje By Anambra State Task Force Was Despicable. Those Security Operatives Could've Gone About Their Duty Without Slapping, Hitting & Beating Him Up. I Bet You, They Cannot Try That With An Imam While Demolishing His Mosque. So Why Do That To Him? Unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/kz37g5Oozm — Somto Okonkwo 𓃵 (@General_Somto) July 7, 2022

This attack on Pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere “Odumeje” by soldiers/policemen is cruel, inhuman and a violation of his dignity, it amounts to torture and degrading treatment. The soldiers or policemen involved must be arrested and prosecuted. pic.twitter.com/6A1A9OqRev — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) July 7, 2022

What policemen did to Odumeje is totally unacceptable. It should be condemned by everyone. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) July 7, 2022

That assault on Odumeje is wrong, terribly wrong. Brutality of State forces with guns against civilians is sad, dehumanising and a huge shame to all state forces who engage in it. I hope he presses charges and sees it through to the end. That video is sad and I'm not even a fan. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) July 7, 2022

Dear Prof. @CCSoludo, I believe you've seen the viral video where some dregs of society in your Taskforce Team were physically assaulting Odumeje. As a Progressive, such Barbaric, Fiendish, Monstrous, Vile, Oafish, Inhuman & Uncivilized actions are unacceptable, under your watch. pic.twitter.com/uhFIBomg9f — Ike Ihiala🇺🇸 (@HisKnowledgeabl) July 7, 2022

Doyin Okupe

In another trending event on Thursday, the Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe announced his withdrawal as the placeholder vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The former senior special assistant on public affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan made the announcement on Thursday via his Twitter handle.

The tweet reads: “This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.

“A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of d party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the LP.”

Recall that Okupe’s name was submitted as the running mate of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of LP, in a placeholder capacity, for the 2023 election.

He took on the role to meet the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Party is yet to officially announce a substantive vice presidential candidate.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.A replacement will be announced by d national chairman of d party shortly.I feel greatly blessed to hv been part of the foundation of success 4 the LP — Doyin (@doyinokupe) July 7, 2022

Just realized Doyin Okupe is 70years old, and even a week older than the age bobo Chicago claims he is. Look at Uncle Doyin and look at Tinubu. Who looks older???😩 — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) July 7, 2022

I remember when he said on Channels TV, "Seun, you know I have a large frame. I'm going to bend my back, so that the young ones can climb on it & take Nig forward." Dr. Doyin Okupe, as you withdraw as H.E Peter Obi's VP, we say, THANK YOU!❤ Labour Party Structure toh bad!🙌😋 pic.twitter.com/ISR7rT35FD — Spotlight_Abby (@Spotlight_Abby) July 7, 2022

I hope if Doyin Okupe chooses a different political path tomorrow, these praises will still be valid and intact. Today, Doyin is a good man; tomorrow, what will he be? — pen2earn (@jamesAalabi) July 7, 2022

Kudos to Dr. Doyin Okupe for being a man of honour by his action of today. The stage is now set to unveil the real running mate to Peter Obi. — Aghama Amadasun, MPA (@aghama_amadasun) July 7, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

