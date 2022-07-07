Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: More on Odumeje's travail & Okupe's withdrawal as Labour Party's VP candidate

3 mins ago

Social media users have shown mixed reactions as Pastor Chukwuemeka Odumeje, popular called Indaboski Bahose was humiliated by security agents in Onitsha on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the popular Onitsha-based pastor was humiliated while his church was being demolished.

Eyewitness said that the Pastor struggled with security men while demolition was ongoing.

Odumeje’s church had been earmarked by the Anambra State government as one of the buildings sited illegally and marked for demolition.

In a video already making waves on social media, the clergyman was seen tossed around with slaps as he struggled with the demolition team.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Doyin Okupe

In another trending event on Thursday, the Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe announced his withdrawal as the placeholder vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The former senior special assistant on public affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan made the announcement on Thursday via his Twitter handle.

The tweet reads: “This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.

“A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of d party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the LP.”

Recall that Okupe’s name was submitted as the running mate of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of LP, in a placeholder capacity, for the 2023 election.

He took on the role to meet the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Party is yet to officially announce a substantive vice presidential candidate.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

