SocialMediaTrends...More on Omojuwa, Oby feud, Chibok girls' 7th year in captivity as Army Chief, lawmakers‘ clash spark reactions online | Ripples Nigeria

SocialMediaTrends…More on Omojuwa, Oby feud, Chibok girls’ 7th year in captivity as Army Chief, lawmakers‘ clash spark reactions online

Published

2 hours ago

on

Omojuwa, Oby Ezekwesili

The duo made a return appearance to Twitter’s trends list on Wednesday, after Nigerian blogger, Japhet Omojuwa responded to claims he listed former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili as a director of his company, “Alpha Reach”, without her consent.

Ezekwesili had last week issued a legal complaint, filed on her behalf by Falana and Falana law firm, demanding full disclosure and a public apology for the blogger’s action, the same day he was embroiled in controversy with relations to Venezuelan felon, Alex Saab.

According to reports, Omojuwa’s PR firm, Alpha Reach, was allegedly funded to campaign in support of accused money laundering kingpin, Alex Saab.

But in a recent response to Ezekwesili’s complaints, Omojuwa claimed that her consent was indeed sought before she was listed as a director of the firm, adding that they both shared a long-standing relationship before the recent fall-out due to betrayal of his loyalty.

“Our client has a 10-year relationship with your client dating back to 2011. Our client had just completed the mandatory National Youth Service when he met your client, who took him under her wings and even assisted in paying part of his rent in Abuja in 2012.” Omojuwa’s lawfirm, Babalakin and Co. wrote.

“The relationship between your client and our client deteriorated because our client is no longer the impressionable boy who had just completed his NYSC in 2011.

“He is a man who has earned his stripes and is no longer willing to fight proxy wars or be used to fight perceived enemies by a benefactor. He is tired of your client’s constant efforts to control his public views and tweets

“While he remains grateful for your client’s past contributions to his growth and development and is sad about the recent turn of events, our client is ready to use every piece of information at his disposal to defend himself and his future against your client’s ungodly allegations,” the firm added.

The development sparked fresh debates among Twitter users thus:

Army chief versus NASS

Nigerians on social media have hailed the recently appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru for firing back at the House of Representatives following their investigation into arms procurement by the military.

The Army Chief had upon invitation, appeared before the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee Investigating the procurement of arms and ammunition for the Nigerian Army and Paramilitary Agencies in the country, only to decline issuing any explanation to lawmakers on the matter, noting that the past Army Chief, Major General Tukur Buratai, should be invited to explain arms procurement made during his tenure.

READ ALSO: SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS: Pantami on US terror watchlist saga, Ada Jesus, Rita Edochie, Odumeje stir social media

He insisted that an executive summary of all documents requested by the committee had been provided, adding that he had barely settled into office and is not the right person to speak on arms procurement made by his predecessor.

“The submission before you speaks to the report before you. It is an executive summary. It is very self-explanatory to the extent that it has been pluralised. When you demanded this report, you stated a specific period for which you wanted it.

“You may wish to recall that the Chief of Army Staff took over the mantle of leadership barely two months ago.
“The period for which you want this report having been summarised in the executive summary explained whatever details you require.

“Issues of arms procurement that you so demand to know were done by specific individuals, I will rather you call these individuals to explain to you very specific issues the general explanation is contained in this report,” the COAS told the committee

Although, some Twitter users picked sides with the lawmakers in criticizing Attahiru for his rather ‘uncivil’ behaviour before the house, others were ironically impressed with the Army Chief for “puting the rubber stamp legislators in their place”.

Chibok Girls

Seven years after Boko Haram militants stormed a Government Girls Secondary school, seizing 267 school girls from a remote community in Chibok, Borno State, Nigerians on social media are still agitating for the release of the over 100 more girls remaining in the den of the insurgents after some were reportedly released in 2016 and 2017.

See reactions below:

Opinions

