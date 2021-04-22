 SocialMediaTrends: More on Pantami, Nnamdi Kanu's broadcast & why Ghana is new 'Giant of Africa' | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

SocialMediaTrends: More on Pantami, Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcast & why Ghana is new ‘Giant of Africa’

Published

2 hours ago

on

The social media space in Nigeria has continued to have the ‘Pantami Must Go’ discussion as one of its key trends in recent times.

This is so as more evidences emerge in justification of the alleged link of Nigeria’s Communications minister, Dr. Isa Pantami to terrorism.

The latest calls were triggered by a publication on Nairaland.com, which recently surfaced online detailing the minutes of a meeting allegedly chaired by Pantami in 2010, and organized to control the spread of Christianity in the North.

The publication was titled “Minutes of a Joint Meeting of the JNI of Four States Consisting of Plateau, Bauchi, Kaduna and Niger State Held in Bauchi Central Mosque on the 13th July 2010, Chaired by Mallam Ali Ibrahim Pantami”, which attempted to regulate and checkmate the activities of Christians in Northern Nigeria.

The revelation was greeted with heavy criticisms from many Nigerians as these reactions followed on Twitter:

Ghana

Twitter Nigeria on Thursday crowned Ghana, the new “Giant of Africa” after automobile companies, Hyundai and KIA declared plans to establish their assembly plants in the West African country in 2022.

This is coming only days after Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey announced his company had chosen Ghana over Nigeria as preferred site for its first African Headquarters.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Garba Shehu’s jab at secession agitators; National database for cows & more

Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), mounted Twitter’s trends list on Thursday after series of comments he made, directed to South-East governors and the Nigerian government sparked conversations on the microblogging platform.

The IPOB leader during a live broadcast on Radio Biafra declared that agitations by the secessionist group had taken a different phase as their “enemies” were unrelenting in their fight.

He noted that it was time for IPOB to unleash vengeance on its enemies, especially on the New Additional Inspector General AIG of police, Zone 9, Etim Ene Okon, whom Kanu claimed was responsible for the death of his parents and 28 young IPOB members.

According to Kanu, Etim Ene was the officer who laid siege in his house in an attempt to kill him in 2017. The IPOB leader further vowed to return the favor to him and his family.

“If Britain respects me for something, it is because when I want to do something, I tell them in advance before I do it. Nevertheless, my appearance in the Hague is long overdue,” he said

“We are going to set an example with this idiot so that the world will understand. I swear to Almighty God in heaven, we will find him (Etim), wherever we see him, he is going to die.”

The movement’s leader, who also condemned killings and abduction of IPOB members in the South-East scolded governors in the region for allegedly aiding “Fulani hegemony”.

Kanu further addressed the terrorism allegations levelled against Minister Pantami, querying why South-Eastern governor’s have failed to call him out.

“You are living in a country where Fulanis are not only terrorists, they are the ones in control of power. A terrorist is a minister in Nigeria but Obianor cannot even rise up and condemn such a person,” he added.

While also alluding to comments made by the President’s aide on Media on publicity, Garba Shehu, who stated that President Buhari cannot be bullied by calls for secession, Kanu lamented that the Nigerian government could only try to stop agitations and not terrorism, noting that Boko Haram and not IPOB were the real bullies to the government.

See reactions below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

