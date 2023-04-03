SocialMediaTrends: More on Portable’s travail & what Nigerians are saying about it

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, got Nigerians talking as he was charged by the Ogun State Police Command with six assault-related offenses in the Ifo High Court on Monday morning.

Recall that the police had asked the ‘Zazoo Zehh’ crooner to turn himself in following allegations of assault.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Portable was invited following a petition by a young studio owner who claimed that Portable together with his aides beat him to a stupor and locked his studio.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Zazu singer was granted bail for all three of the charges against him in the amount of N800,000. He also had two sureties posted bail in the same amount.

The two sureties, who must reside within the Ifo court’s jurisdiction, must also be landowners, according to a decision made by Magistrate A.S. Soneye.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Nigerian Police arraigns “Portable” in court.

When I tell you people that after God, Gov't comes next…. See as he is HUMBLE 🥱🥱🥱 pic.twitter.com/hzHa8hvtCi — 🦅 ℙ𝕤𝕥 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) April 3, 2023

Forget this portable matter, why lawyer go come charge phone for court room Una no get light for house ?😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/QvBcv2ZPSV — big timi (@bigtimini) April 3, 2023

Portable in court? Too many yarns like he's lawless. pic.twitter.com/FSdMLfmjyv — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) April 3, 2023

Portable in Court. Dem don finally put baboon for cage 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/81MnXs5bRP — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️ (@the_smallie) April 3, 2023

Portable in court. He looks really sad and uncomfortable 🥺pic.twitter.com/2ExlG55ohC — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) April 3, 2023

Wahala! wahala! wahala! Police send zaazoo invitation but zazoo no honour invite… Now Zaazoo on his way to prison. Kwankwaso !! zaazoo !! Olamide || portable || muslim muslim || Thank You Daddy ||Yes Daddy pic.twitter.com/QGBlr0rZIq — #DefendersFC (@IAMWHYGEEY) April 3, 2023

Get Saul Goodman for Portable. pic.twitter.com/8BHhQKqcpl — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) April 3, 2023

*Me as Portable's lawyer* "My lord, If I may, my client here is just a baboon, he wasn’t in his right senses” pic.twitter.com/JF9G6gjgYw — Tribal Chief 👹🤡 (@D_Tribal_Chief) April 3, 2023

Humble portable in court. pic.twitter.com/IZYwRMuX3O — Prince Adeshina (@RealAdeshina) April 3, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

