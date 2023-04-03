Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: More on Portable’s travail & what Nigerians are saying about it

Published

52 mins ago

on

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, got Nigerians talking as he was charged by the Ogun State Police Command with six assault-related offenses in the Ifo High Court on Monday morning.

Recall that the police had asked the ‘Zazoo Zehh’ crooner to turn himself in following allegations of assault.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Portable was invited following a petition by a young studio owner who claimed that Portable together with his aides beat him to a stupor and locked his studio.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Zazu singer was granted bail for all three of the charges against him in the amount of N800,000. He also had two sureties posted bail in the same amount.

The two sureties, who must reside within the Ifo court’s jurisdiction, must also be landowners, according to a decision made by Magistrate A.S. Soneye.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail demise of Yul Edochie’s son & fire incident in another Lagos market

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four − one =