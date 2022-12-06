SocialMediaTrends: More on sit-at-home order in S’East and reactions trailing new CBN policy

Self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has ordered his followers to boycott social and commercial activities from 9 to 14 of December.

It was gathered that Simon Ekpa made the order to deter members from collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

There was a twist later in the day as IPOB dissociated itself from the planned sit-at-home order in the Southeast.

Reacting to the now-trending development, many alleged that some agents were sponsoring Ekpa to create “insecurity and unnecessary hardships” in the region.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Simon Ekpa should come back from Finland with his family and let's all sit at home together. You cannot have your children go to school and tell the kids in the South East to sit at home. — Chi ❤️ 💎💎 (@kindwest) December 6, 2022

If simon Ekpa meant well for our people he will not put [email protected] home for 4 Good days. Why is Ekpa too wicked like this? Our people Must be careful this day oo. — SydneyAmaka (@SydniAmaka) December 5, 2022

We urge the general public to ignore the fake sit at home, by the infiltrator and FG sponsors agents. Call the following Number Incas anyone forcing sit at Home on u. We are equal to it. pic.twitter.com/awIR4MGvsd — Emma Powerful (@Brentemma7) December 5, 2022

For clarity sake, there is no sit at home declared by IPOB. So therefore disregard any fake information being circulated. pic.twitter.com/9MhUwBaYsg — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) December 5, 2022

Fellow Biafrans , disregard any information telling you that there is Sit at home on 9th till 14th December , there is no such thing , any information you didn't get from IPOB official platform is fake . Take Note — Njimezi Chidi Stanley (@NjimeziChidi) December 4, 2022

Crim1nal order Six days Sit at home to tarnish my name and that of IPOB — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu pic.twitter.com/R64toI3SNz — Umuchiukwu Writers (@umuchiukwu) December 6, 2022

It'd have been better to Sit-at-Home, call the Local Media then, be interviewed while reading from a Script than fly about 3200miles to be a Disgrace Yourself. — Kes IZODUWA ⚡ (@Kestim_) December 6, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Drama trails expulsion of Doyin Okupe from Ogun Labour Party. See other stories

CBN policy

Following the media disclosure of the new withdrawal policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday evening, the Nigerian social media space erupted.

In the update, the CBN limited weekly cash withdrawals over the counter to N100,000 for individuals and N500,000 for organisations regardless of their size.

Withdrawal at POS terminals has also been limited to N20,000 per day for individuals.

The directive, which comes as the CBN prepares to effect a change of naira notes in circulation, will take effect from January 9, 2023.

The new regulation has drawn criticism from some Nigerians who see it as censorship on people’s spending habits.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

CBN came in with a Banga Those mostly affected are Cash carriers, bribe collectors, POS vendors etc. 1. Limit 100k per, 500k Coop OTC

2. 3rd Party Cheque above 50k ❌

3. 100k max 🏧 withdrawal, 20k max daily

4. 🏧 dispenser 200 notes lower

5. POS max cash 20k a day⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0PD5cUL61a — Capt. J A M i L👨🏾‍✈️ (SkyDanfoDriver) 🛫 (@CaptJamyl) December 6, 2022

The CBN hopes that making the naira scarce will increase it's value . Again, we shall all learn economics together — Kalu Aja (@FinPlanKaluAja1) December 6, 2022

Cash withdrawals;the CBN can do anything it wants to do since the law says it only needs the approval of Mr President.The CBN is a Republic within a Republic. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 6, 2022

The CBN is limiting cash withdrawals to N100k per week (reportedly), which makes no sense; Cos 100k is litt!e nowadays due to the high cost of goods & services, plus people need available cash this festive season. This govt has done nothing but make life unbearab!e for Nigerians. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) December 6, 2022

For now, the CBN's actions on the Naira redesigning and limited cash withdrawals are still OK by me Ensure that POS, Mobile money and other non cash transactions are offered at reduced prices as well — Kalu Aja (@FinPlanKaluAja1) December 6, 2022

Bold of you people to think that the new CBN regulation will affect these politicians! This is Nigeria where laws are not just bent but broken completely for the elite. — OYINADE❤️ (@OyinadeGeorge) December 6, 2022

#BREAKING CBN @cenbank has now limited your maximum cash withdrawal per week via ATM to N100K subject to a maximum of N20K cash withdrawal/day. The highest denomination in ATM’s will be the pink N200 notes. More crowds in banks, more robberies, more POS scammers #kemifiedng pic.twitter.com/mHMwuJr7G4 — Kemi Olunloyo Pharm.D♠️ (@KemiOlunloyo) December 6, 2022

The #CBN is trying to reduce cash supply, that's good for 🇳🇬 bank stocks 🙌 — Olumide Adesina (@TokunboAdesina) December 6, 2022

Cbn governor is suing unorthodox methods to frustrate 2023 elections. Changing the currency and limiting withdrawals to 100k weekly. Very unrealistic approach in economics sense, using your politics to run the economy — shallewally (@shallewally) December 6, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now