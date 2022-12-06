Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: More on sit-at-home order in S’East and reactions trailing new CBN policy

Published

2 mins ago

on

Self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has ordered his followers to boycott social and commercial activities from 9 to 14 of December.

It was gathered that Simon Ekpa made the order to deter members from collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

There was a twist later in the day as IPOB dissociated itself from the planned sit-at-home order in the Southeast.

Reacting to the now-trending development, many alleged that some agents were sponsoring Ekpa to create “insecurity and unnecessary hardships” in the region.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Drama trails expulsion of Doyin Okupe from Ogun Labour Party. See other stories

CBN policy

Following the media disclosure of the new withdrawal policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday evening, the Nigerian social media space erupted.

In the update, the CBN limited weekly cash withdrawals over the counter to N100,000 for individuals and N500,000 for organisations regardless of their size.

Withdrawal at POS terminals has also been limited to N20,000 per day for individuals.

The directive, which comes as the CBN prepares to effect a change of naira notes in circulation, will take effect from January 9, 2023.

The new regulation has drawn criticism from some Nigerians who see it as censorship on people’s spending habits.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

sixteen + 9 =

TEST

Investigations

Investigations6 days ago

Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m

In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise

Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...