SocialMediaTrends: More on Tukur Mamu’s arrest & why Nigerians are hailing govt over Ajaokuta steel

Social media users on Wednesday went agog when the latest development on Ajaokuta steel filtered the air.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the Federal Government has settled the long-standing contractual dispute with a foreign investor group for $496 million instead of the initial $5.258 billion.

The large steel company, built by the Soviets between 1979 and the mid-1990s, was instituted to fuel Nigeria’s industrialization.

However, the Kogi-based company never produced steel as the project was never completed.

The latest development was seen by some Nigerians as a steal and a wonder pulled by the Nigerian government, some were not convinced that Ajaokuta would ever see the light of the day.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

A picture inside Ajaokuta Steel Company. With President @MBuhari’s intervention, the almost 20 years disputes have been resolved and Nigeria will once again have the 100% total control of the Company. pic.twitter.com/orKGA2yqzD — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 6, 2022

Let me say in Pidgeon. USSR, use our head. They built a factory that needs imports from USSR to work. They knew Nigerian ore cant make steel, yet they built it. The only time Ajaokuta made steel was with imported billets from USSR. Go and verify — Kalu Aja (@FinPlanKaluAja1) September 7, 2022

Dear President Buhari The persons telling you to spend on Ajaokuta Steel simply want to collect consultancy fees The indians bought Ajaokuta and did asset stripping, why? Because it's scrap Ajaokuta was designed with the technology of the late 1960s, this is 2022. — Kalu Aja (@FinPlanKaluAja1) September 6, 2022

Nigeria paid $500 million to settle a liability arising from a breach of a contract for Ajaokuta Steel Company in what has been described as the best outcome of a terrible situation.

This is a good move by FG. But those who got us into this mess must be punished. — Olayemi 🇳🇬 (@olayemi_123) September 7, 2022

With the out of court settlement of that $5.3bn claim , Nigeria will be able to attract funding for the renovation of Ajaokuta Steel Plant now . Hesitant investors before now will be encouraged to bring in their investment in the aftermath of the settlement. pic.twitter.com/iMHn8n5DB1 — ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) September 6, 2022

We will remember President Buhari as the man that did most with little. Ajaokuta steel debt repayment is another great milestone. No regrets in supporting this Govt and Party pic.twitter.com/sgHw0uSIUy — David Offor (@DavidsOffor) September 5, 2022

You'll never see Nigeria mainstream media on this news. The Ajaokuta Steel plant has been in a mess for decades and @MBuhari solves it with far less cost and we won't hear anything about it. Either ways, it's a great news, the incoming administration can focus on reviving it. https://t.co/U8dCp1h4Hu — sanusi waris (@sanusi_waris) September 5, 2022

Tukur Mamu

In another trending event, Nigerians have been reacting to the arrest of Kaduna-based cleric, Tukur Mamu, in Egypt.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Mamu was arrested and detained by Interpol at the Cairo International Airport while awaiting a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia.

The Publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper in Kaduna, who negotiated the release of some of the victims of the March 2022 Kaduna Train attack was alleged to be on the run after announcing his withdrawal as the lead negotiator in securing the release of the hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the report especially when there have been series of allegations against Mamu to be acting more on the side of the terrorists, rather than in Nigeria’s interest.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

FLASH: Reports indicate that Tukur Mamu, initial negotiator btw bandits & kidnapped passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train was apprehended with his family in Egypt while on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj, detained for 24hrs at Cairo Airport before being repatriated to Nigeria. — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) September 7, 2022

Tukur Mamu, the lead negotiator between bandits and the kidnapped passengers of Kaduna-Abuja train attack, has been arrested in Cairo, capital of Egypt, with his family members on their way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj. The arrest was under the order of the Nigerian Govt. — My Deen My Swag 💫 (@AM_Saleeem) September 7, 2022

Bandits’ Negotiator, Tukur Mamu, Arrested In Egypt 🇪🇬 Mr Mamu was arrested on Tuesday and detained by Interpol at the Cairo International Airport on Buhari’s Administration Order, while awaiting a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia. Thank you president Mohammadu Buhari pic.twitter.com/aAYAWvWUET — Christian Des-Ugbo (@UgboDesmond) September 7, 2022

Federal government gives an order to arrest Tukur Mamu, the negotiator between Bandits and Kaduna-Abuja train passengers in Cairo Egypt. — Abiyos©️ (@AbbaM_Abiyos) September 7, 2022

FG is winning the war against insurgence.

Tukur Mamu,initial negotiator btw bandits&kidnapped passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train was apprehended wt his family in Egypt while on his way to Saudi for lesser Haj,detained for 24hrs at Cairo Airport before being repatriated to Nigeria — ABIOLA JP (@AOFAMIYESIN) September 7, 2022

Breaking News: The Egyptian police has arrested Abuja-Kaduna train kidnapped lead negotiator between the kidnapped passengers and the terrorist Alhaji Tukur Mamu in Egypt on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj with his family, what @MBuhari @PoliceNG @HQNigerianArmy couldn’t — OVIEDO/BINI (@Edokpayiii) September 7, 2022

Tukur Mamu, the Bandits' negotiator with the criminals of Train hijacked is arrested in Egypt with his family. Joined with the news of Buhari rejected visa entry for Qatar. All these are Eastern news and not the western news of evil nations that have nothing good for Africa. . pic.twitter.com/SncnlnIs00 — CHINEDUM NDUKAIFE(CADOSH COHEN ) (@GOODSPE88155324) September 7, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

