SocialMediaTrends: More on Tukur Mamu’s arrest & why Nigerians are hailing govt over Ajaokuta steel

3 mins ago

FG has assured me that Ajaokuta Steel Complex is not up for sale— Yahaya Bello

Social media users on Wednesday went agog when the latest development on Ajaokuta steel filtered the air.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the Federal Government has settled the long-standing contractual dispute with a foreign investor group for $496 million instead of the initial $5.258 billion.

The large steel company, built by the Soviets between 1979 and the mid-1990s, was instituted to fuel Nigeria’s industrialization.

However, the Kogi-based company never produced steel as the project was never completed.

The latest development was seen by some Nigerians as a steal and a wonder pulled by the Nigerian government, some were not convinced that Ajaokuta would ever see the light of the day.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Uzodinma’s comments on Igbo presidency. See more stories

Tukur Mamu

In another trending event, Nigerians have been reacting to the arrest of Kaduna-based cleric, Tukur Mamu, in Egypt.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Mamu was arrested and detained by Interpol at the Cairo International Airport while awaiting a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia.

The Publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper in Kaduna, who negotiated the release of some of the victims of the March 2022 Kaduna Train attack was alleged to be on the run after announcing his withdrawal as the lead negotiator in securing the release of the hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the report especially when there have been series of allegations against Mamu to be acting more on the side of the terrorists, rather than in Nigeria’s interest.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

