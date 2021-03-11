SocialMediaTrends: More on Wike, Amaechi brawl & why Sanwo-Olu is blocking Twitter followers | Ripples Nigeria

The shouting match between the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike following the latter’s corruption allegation against Amaechi got tougher on Thursday.

Wike had accused the Minister, who is his predecessor, of failing to account for an alleged $308m accrued from the sale of state-owned power plants and other critical assets during his tenure.

Amaechi, responding to the allegation, said Wike must have spoken under the influence of alcohol, adding that the governor was once a staff of his and that he (Amaechi) could therefore not condescend to trading words with him.

“He was my staff, I can’t bring myself low. I was governor, I was also a speaker, I’m a minister. I was the two-term chairman of the governor’s forum. The same when I was a speaker. Why should I be discussing with him,” Amaechi said

Meanwhile, social media users have found the altercation between the two politicians rather amusing.

" I don't drink alcohol so I don't speak out of my senses" – Rotimi Amaechi pic.twitter.com/P1QwVqYQhx — 🦅❤️ 𝕆𝕕𝕠𝕘𝕨𝕦 𝕄𝕒𝕜𝕒𝕟𝕒𝕜𝕚 🇳🇬📍 (@maazi_chinedu) March 11, 2021

I miss the time we had people like Peter Obi as governor's. Wike, Umahi, Uzodimma, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, Obiano, these ones are too brash. And they heat up the polity a lot in common issues — Chris Ifeanyi (@Ifeanyi_kriz) March 11, 2021

Same Amaechi that said Buhari does not read, Buhari is shy,The President doesn’t care,now wants to school us about not being GARRULOUS in nature. Baba your real name is Garrulous Rotimi Amaechi. — theonly1acre (@theonly1acre) March 11, 2021

Remain small for Wike to drop names of wives of people Amaechi is sleeping with. Allegedly. Rumour has it those two are not really at logger heads but the digs they take at each other makes it unbelievable. — Bibi (@boluxxxx) March 11, 2021

The Politicians and the Judiciary are our biggest problems. — Edwilly (@youngdeacon17) March 11, 2021

Exactly my thought. — Nwaego Prince (@moneyprince767) March 11, 2021

But he can't pay teachers salaries — Oluomo1 (@Oluomo198311199) March 11, 2021

Gokada

A tweet by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, heartily congratulating African Fintech firm and payment company, Flutterwave, for hitting an epic milestone in the tech industry got Nigerians on social media stirred up.

In the tweet, Sanwo-Olu assured that he was commitment to “supporting deeper interactions” with the payment company after the Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola, recently announced that the company was now worth over $1 billion.

Nigerians knocked the governor for showing ‘faux’ support to the start-up, like he did to bike-hailing firms, Gokada, ORide and Max.ng, only for his administration to impose a crackdown on their activities around Lagos later on.

The massive call-out, infact, seemed to have gotten to the governor, whose official Twitter handle immediately began to use the block button on critics.

Nigerians reacted thus:

hmmmmmm….. Same way Gokada and MaxNg were supported? 'm just asking oh. — My Opinion (@Diji_O) March 11, 2021

This clown is congratulating Flutterwave but it was the same clown that frustrated OPay, Gokada and MaxNG out of business. Say na "supporting deeper interaction…" Ko fokin danu! https://t.co/Ll8kIgVCsg — Demola Of Lagos (@OmoGbajaBiamila) March 11, 2021

Sanwoolu is audacious. Enabling SMEs by suffocating Gokada & co. Then congratulating the same Flutterwave they smoked during the EndSARS protests. You just know when Jagss is tweeting. — Phillips ™ (@PhiloeEsq) March 11, 2021

I love this your reminder pic.twitter.com/sq4nGU7aqV — Papa Ndia (@Obongowoibesik1) March 11, 2021

He'll soon block you from following him — KILLBEATZ (@OJIHS) March 11, 2021

Introduction tweet — adeseyeagoi (@adeseyeagoi) March 11, 2021

This is totally out of order.

These guys are just intolerant. Anyone that is this intolerant has no place in Leadership. — Christ in me… (@detayomanuel) March 11, 2021

@jidesanwoolu The block master 😂 Can't we air our opinion on pressing issues? We still haven't heard anything pertaining to the force beyond your control — Karma360 (@DCounter_attack) March 11, 2021

Lmfaooooooo… Please dfkm abeg — El Jefe (@iamkaylion) March 11, 2021

NDDC

Tweeps also reacted to the commissioning of the newly completed Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) headquarters building at its PortHarcourt base by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

NDDC complex done and dusted… God bless @MBuhari And Dr Project @Senator_Akpabio. pic.twitter.com/r1FAgUKjxP — mmeyene Daniel (@evayoung22) March 11, 2021

This morning, President Buhari commissioned the completed NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after corruption led to its abandonment for decades. Thank you @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/MXqH6vUUPa — Iyalaya (@lollylarry1) March 11, 2021

This NDDC building is not what Niger Deltans are asking for. Develop our region and stop this fanfare for a project that has no direct impact on the people. — Rozay Akai (@TheRoseAkai) March 11, 2021

Buhari has done so marvelously well that they are now celebrating the commissioning of NDDC building.

In this 21st century? Ordinary building is an achievement?

This nation is doomed — Oga-NEPA (@AsiwajuAdesina) March 11, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

