 SocialMediaTrends: More on Wike, Amaechi brawl & why Sanwo-Olu is blocking Twitter followers | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: More on Wike, Amaechi brawl & why Sanwo-Olu is blocking Twitter followers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Battle of the lords resumes, as Amaechi hits back, says Gov Wike always high on alcohol

The shouting match between the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike following the latter’s corruption allegation against Amaechi got tougher on Thursday.

Wike had accused the Minister, who is his predecessor, of failing to account for an alleged $308m accrued from the sale of state-owned power plants and other critical assets during his tenure.

Amaechi, responding to the allegation, said Wike must have spoken under the influence of alcohol, adding that the governor was once a staff of his and that he (Amaechi) could therefore not condescend to trading words with him.

“He was my staff, I can’t bring myself low. I was governor, I was also a speaker, I’m a minister. I was the two-term chairman of the governor’s forum. The same when I was a speaker. Why should I be discussing with him,” Amaechi said

Meanwhile, social media users have found the altercation between the two politicians rather amusing.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Teachers’ five-year unpaid salaries in Rivers; UNILORIN’s dress code & more

Gokada

A tweet by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, heartily congratulating African Fintech firm and payment company, Flutterwave, for hitting an epic milestone in the tech industry got Nigerians on social media stirred up.

In the tweet, Sanwo-Olu assured that he was commitment to “supporting deeper interactions” with the payment company after the Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola, recently announced that the company was now worth over $1 billion.

Nigerians knocked the governor for showing ‘faux’ support to the start-up, like he did to bike-hailing firms, Gokada, ORide and Max.ng, only for his administration to impose a crackdown on their activities around Lagos later on.

The massive call-out, infact, seemed to have gotten to the governor, whose official Twitter handle immediately began to use the block button on critics.

Nigerians reacted thus:

NDDC

Tweeps also reacted to the commissioning of the newly completed Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) headquarters building at its PortHarcourt base by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports4 hours ago

D’Tigers, DTigress to play ‘quality friendlies’ ahead Tokyo Olympics

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has assured that the senior men and women national teams will face quality oppositions as...
FIFA, NFF FIFA, NFF
Sports5 hours ago

FIFA President, Infantino, expresses concern over match-fixing, calls for vigilance

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has raised concerns about the issue of match manipulation, saying with the financial strains of the COVID-19...
Sports8 hours ago

Koeman hopes Messi considers ‘improvements in Barca’ when deciding future

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is hoping that Lionel Messi would choose to remain at the club despite failing to advance...
Jose Mourinho Jose Mourinho
Sports8 hours ago

Mourinho commits to ending Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought this season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he will try to help the club end their 13-year wait for a trophy...
Sports22 hours ago

UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q’finals

Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in their round-of-16...

Latest Tech News

Latest7 hours ago

MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage
Latest9 hours ago

YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others

American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Latest1 day ago

Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Latest2 days ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest2 days ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
Latest3 days ago

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

  These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.   iNOVO accelerator selects 10...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.