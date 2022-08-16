SocialMediaTrends: More on Wike’s mansion gift to Odili and why ASUU could call off strike

River State governor, Nyesom Wike, made ex-governor Peter Odili’s birthday bigger as the current governor gifted Odili with a multi-million Naira house for his 74th birthday.

Wike, while celebrating Odili, eulogized the ex-governor for the role he played in his emergence as governor.

Recall that Dr. Peter Otunuya Odili was the third Governor of Rivers State. He served between 1999 and 2007 under the People’s Democratic Party.

The big birthday gift has kept social media users reacting:

Peter Odili’s birthday brought them together! Just wondering how Peter Obi punched in! Is something brewing? pic.twitter.com/ZB40fgAywY — Chαrliε Bεαto MD 🦅🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@charliebeato) August 16, 2022

Happy Birthday Your Excellency, my father, Dr. Peter Odili, CON. I wish you many more fruitful life ahead in the service of our State and humanity. Yours ceaselessly,

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.#dlb2023 pic.twitter.com/IByx4rZkZ7 — Dumo Lulu-Briggs (@DumoLuluBriggs) August 16, 2022

Gov wike gifted a brand new house to Peter odili, d husband of recently retired supreme Court justice Mary odili, yet no noise from the main stream media, d normal social media activists and influencers are keeping mute! Democracy is not in danger! Let sanwaolu try dis 4 tinubu! — ogie (@marythesa) August 16, 2022

Happy birthday Sir Dr. Peter Odili pic.twitter.com/4qxxSz7fL6 — Ernest OR Jeff (@ErnestorJeffrey) August 16, 2022

Was a honor to be with my brother and long time friend George Amangala at the 74th Birthday of His Excellency Dr Peter Odili ( former governor of Rivers State).. wishing him many more fruitful glorious years in God’s loving care🙏🏻🎂🎁🍾🎊 pic.twitter.com/8D1Ffl2Op9 — Marvin Yobana (@marvin_yobana) August 15, 2022

You are nothing,but cheap seeker of recognition. The earlier you realise you are wasting your time with these people, the better for you. This was Peter Odili Birthday celebration which most PDP Stakeholders attended. Your power drunk Obi rushed for a picture even without IV. https://t.co/5Gwoy2atPt — Abubakar Hamma Galafi (@Galafi_Hamma) August 16, 2022

Sir, Dr. Peter Odili picked Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi from no where and made him who he is today. Amaechi is one of the greatest beneficiaries of Peter Odili but today, Nyesom Wike who did not really benefit from Odili (compared to Amaechi) is the one carrying Odili along. Life! — Chris (@Topboychriss) August 15, 2022

ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to meet the Federal Government today for the umpteenth time to find a soft landing spot for the lingering strike.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the national president of ASUU, had earlier on Tuesday promised to call off the strike if FG meets all their conditions today.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that some of the union’s demands include, the release of revitalization funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.

The strike which has crippled academic activities for almost 200 days has caused discomfort among Nigerian students and partners.

Many have taken to social media to express optimism over the fresh meeting.

small play wey we dey follow ASUU play, dem wan call off strike true true😭 — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤 ✨ (@_Just_Malik) August 16, 2022

ASUU please calm down we are not financially ready for this resumption. pic.twitter.com/7OHkzk5GK0 — 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪 ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕦𝕒👽☄️ (@anthonystilldey) August 16, 2022

Hello dearest FG, As you’re settling ASUU today abeg find something for my landlord.🥺 — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️ (@SMiTHiE___) August 16, 2022

First Test after ASUU calls off strike: Your Matric Number carries 50 marks #Asuuwhy Me: See wickedness pic.twitter.com/V22w6xk19c — OVO (@Ovo_himself449) August 16, 2022

Here we go!! Personal term reach between Asuu and the federal government. Medical ongoing and the announcement soon

Students to go back to school HERE WE GO!! #Asuuwhy pic.twitter.com/pkYYDkiNSr — TheBigManChamp (@toba_vic) August 16, 2022

Asuu, before you agree to anything, remember that Buhari gave Niger over N1billion to purchase luxury cars. No gree ooo. Kwechiri💪, if them no meet your demands no gree. The students are not complaining. We are in support of the strike. #Asuuwhy — SOMA||PETER OBI FOR PRESIDENT2023 (@RX_SOMAA) August 16, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

