Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: More on Wike’s mansion gift to Odili and why ASUU could call off strike

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wike

River State governor, Nyesom Wike, made ex-governor Peter Odili’s birthday bigger as the current governor gifted Odili with a multi-million Naira house for his 74th birthday.

Wike, while celebrating Odili, eulogized the ex-governor for the role he played in his emergence as governor.

Recall that Dr. Peter Otunuya Odili was the third Governor of Rivers State. He served between 1999 and 2007 under the People’s Democratic Party.

The big birthday gift has kept social media users reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail el-Rufai’s mockery of Obi & voucher-eating Termites at NSITF

ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to meet the Federal Government today for the umpteenth time to find a soft landing spot for the lingering strike.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the national president of ASUU, had earlier on Tuesday promised to call off the strike if FG meets all their conditions today.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that some of the union’s demands include, the release of revitalization funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.

The strike which has crippled academic activities for almost 200 days has caused discomfort among Nigerian students and partners.

Many have taken to social media to express optimism over the fresh meeting.

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

17 + one =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system

Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...