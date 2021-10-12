SocialMediaTrends: More reactions trail Ataga’s demise as Chidinma ‘catwalks’ into court to plead not guilty

Nigerians on social media have expressed general discontent over the outcome of the court hearing involving murder suspect of the CEO SuperTv, Usifo Ataga, Chidinma Ojukwu who recently pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The 22-year-old, despite earlier confessing to committing the crime, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

She was arraigned alongside one Adedapo Quadri as prime suspects in the nine-count charge bordering on the offences of Murder, Forgery and Stealing.

Recall Chidinma was arrested on June 24 and confessed to killing Mr Ataga, whose lifeless body was found in a pool of his own blood with multiple stab wounds at a short-let apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos.

She would later recant her confession in an interview with Crime Fighters in July, stating that the deceased was murdered in her absence.

Nigerians on social media, however, took note of how the murder suspect walked gallantly into the courtroom with her face covered and had these to say:

