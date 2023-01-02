Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: More reactions trail Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi

Reactions have continues to trial Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s open support for Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of next month’s election.

The former president of Nigeria has come under heavy criticism in some quarters for sticking up for Obi.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, was among the many who reacted.

Omokri described Obasanjo as a good-hearted man and said that the former president only wanted a southeastern president to heal the wounds from the civil war of 1967 to 1970.

Obasanjo’s support for Peter Obi took many by surprise as he was allegedly expected to support his kinsman, Bola Tinubu.

But while Obasanjo’s support for Obi has received backlash from some quarters, many still believed the elder statesman wanted the best for the country.

…By Hamzat Rasheed

