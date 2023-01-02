SocialMediaTrends: More reactions trail Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi

Reactions have continues to trial Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s open support for Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of next month’s election.

The former president of Nigeria has come under heavy criticism in some quarters for sticking up for Obi.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, was among the many who reacted.

Omokri described Obasanjo as a good-hearted man and said that the former president only wanted a southeastern president to heal the wounds from the civil war of 1967 to 1970.

Obasanjo’s support for Peter Obi took many by surprise as he was allegedly expected to support his kinsman, Bola Tinubu.

But while Obasanjo’s support for Obi has received backlash from some quarters, many still believed the elder statesman wanted the best for the country.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Frustration as Nigerians lament INEC’s ‘sluggish’ distribution of PVCs

See how Nigerians are reacting:

“Obasanjo endorsement is worthless” but Tinubu crawl go beg for it too pic.twitter.com/F7eA0Q5lEr — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) January 2, 2023

Envy is an immense disease. I respect & continue to respect General Olusegun Obasanjo. However, I advise him to outgrow his envy of Tinubu at this stage of his life. Obasanjo is desperately envious of the rise and shine of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his lost in this one is sure to come. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) January 1, 2023

I humbly advice all Nigerian Youth & well meaning Nigerians to take time to read Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's Appeal thread on the coming election. He request for the youths to wake up and take charge. It's mind blowing. Really, there are leader and there are LEADERS.✊🏾🇳🇬 — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) January 1, 2023

I am surprised some are just knowing that Atiku really humiliated Obasanjo for his second term bid from Wike. Same thing he did to Goodluck Jonathan. Atiku is a self centered politician. Forget how his paid influencers are projecting him as a unifier, he is more of a divider. pic.twitter.com/BoUR8uwMl0 — TheSadeeya (@Sadiyahamza41) December 31, 2022

FINALLY; the young man who advised Atiku to stick around for Obasanjo's endorsement has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/REWkCLkPgF — Harmless (@Harmless12345) January 1, 2023

Do you know Bola Tinubu more than Obasanjo who's from same region with him?

Do you know Atiku more than Obasanjo who was his boss?

Why's Obasanjo backing Mr Peter Obi instead of his brother or Atiku his fmr vice? Ask yourself Why?

Dey play with your future. Wike Dangote Portable pic.twitter.com/d8vygk0wWw — Port Harcourt Oracle🇳🇬 (@De_Anointed1) December 29, 2022

Just when I thought DY/DX was the most confusing thing. So Obj, a three time president, is envious of Tinubu, a former governor? Wawu! If you attended your history classes you would have known that no living Nigerian is more “decorated” than OBJ? — precious Ajuru (@preciousphece) January 1, 2023

Yakubu Gowon led this country at 31

Obasanjo lead this country at 39

Micheal Okpara became premier at 39 While no law prohibits a 70+ old from running for office, using words like “Emi Lo Kan (it is my turn)” is a mockery to the youths of my generation. A sober Reflection 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/B160R6sBSn — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) January 2, 2023

Wow so Tinubu even Went to Obasanjo residence to beg for Endorsement ?

Oshiii 😂 pic.twitter.com/FuLZDsjzLR — PETER OBI 🍥 (@Chuks_Eric_) January 2, 2023

Trowback to Senator Iyabo obasanjo’s comprehensive letter to her dad, General Olusegun Obasanjo. ‘Everyone around you know the only thing you respond to is praise and worship of you’. pic.twitter.com/dWF5B7fgcA — Erin Lakatabu (@Erin_lakatabu) January 2, 2023

I urge anyone who attacked President Obasanjo for endorsing Peter Obi to consider apologising to him. Obasanjo has done so much for Nigeria in peace and war. Whether or not we agree with his stance, we must respect his sacrifices for Nigeria. Treat him with dignity!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 2, 2023

…By Hamzat Rasheed

