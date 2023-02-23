SocialMediaTrends: ‘Nab his enablers too’ – reaction trails reported arrest of Simon Ekpa

Plenty of reactions have been trailing the arrest of a popular pro-Biafra separatist and agitator, Simon Ekpa by Finland authorities on Thursday.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Finland, Keskusrikospoliisi (KRP), had a police operation at a private residence in the heart of Lahti, according to criminal investigator Tommi Reen of the Central Criminal Police.

Ekpa born on 21 March 1985 in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State, won a silver medal for Nigeria in 100 meters in the 2003 African Junior Athletics Championships in Cameroon.

He has in recent years spoken against the unity of Nigeria, insisting the Republic of Biafra must be achieved.

His arrest comes shortly after Finland’s Ambassador to Nigeria Leena Pylvänäinen said a letter attributed to its prime minister, Sanna Marin, purportedly asking the Nigerian-Finish lawyer to withdraw some controversial comments about the upcoming Nigerian general elections as a “complete fake but unfortunately has spread very widely sadly.”

See how Nigerians are reacting:

You must report it! Criminals and country of fraud and forgery! They can now sleep with their two eyes closed. pic.twitter.com/9JI85FnBZV — Simon Ekpa (@simon_ekpa) February 16, 2023

I contacted the Finnish Embassy last week and they told me the Finnish Government and Nigerian Government are working on his case. I reached out the the embassy again to confirm. IT IS TRUE! HE HAS BEEN PICKED UP! SIMON EKPA IS NOW ARRESTED!!! “CONFIRMED” pic.twitter.com/fDeTVJSNYn — jimmy (Hulk) – LP (@diisa2002) February 23, 2023

The next thing to do after terrorist Simon Ekpa’s arrest is to repatriate him to Nigeria so that he can face our local laws. pic.twitter.com/82AG7AT89M — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) February 23, 2023

#BREAKING: Interpol has arrested Simon Ekpa in Finland. No one can stand against an idea whose time has come! pic.twitter.com/hVXJ7foyBR — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) February 23, 2023

When we say Bola Tinubu is the one sponsoring Simon Ekpa, here is another evidence from a staunch BAT supporter. pic.twitter.com/uL8hIYva4X — Sirvic (@sirvic101) February 23, 2023

Simon Ekpa (the criminal & a terrorist) has been arrested by the Finnish government. Do you still doubt the hand of God? pic.twitter.com/r4DsVChcWz — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) February 23, 2023

FLASH: Finland authorities reportedly arrest Simon Ekpa, the new Nnamdi Kanu issuing Sit-At-Home order in the South East. Now, SE, surprise me with crazy voting figures on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/aCX96foMlv — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) February 23, 2023

Shame to Enemies of Our Own Dragon Simon Ekpa & BIAFRA FREEDOM ‼️

We Move ✊💪 pic.twitter.com/f93i5lALDH — Udtex4MNK (@Udtex247) February 23, 2023

Being an IGBO man does not give you the immunity not to be dragged when you fuck up. IGBOS are the ones celebrating Simon Ekpa's arrest .. Is a lesson, we jus want a peaceful Nigeria that treats all tribes equally. Vote Obi, Vot LABOUR PARTY plzzz,😭🙏, — OBIDIENT-DENTIST🦷⚕️ (@ObedientDentist) February 23, 2023

All the enablers of Simon Ekpa need to be arrested too. The one's that particularly wanted elections not to hold in Anambra state last year. They should all be bundled to North Korea to go and farm under the scorching sun over there. — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) February 23, 2023

Finland just deport Simon Ekpa to Nigeria if they aren’t gon try him, and lock him up permanently please!!! The DSS should be waiting for the animal at the airport in Lagos. — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) February 23, 2023

Simon Ekpa has been arrested in Finland !!!! Come and stop Election in the south east na 😂😂. Elections must hold!!!! kudos to the Finnish authorities pic.twitter.com/EznpJZnUwF — NKEM #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) February 23, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

