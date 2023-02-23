Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: ‘Nab his enablers too’ – reaction trails reported arrest of Simon Ekpa

Plenty of reactions have been trailing the arrest of a popular pro-Biafra separatist and agitator, Simon Ekpa by Finland authorities on Thursday.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Finland, Keskusrikospoliisi (KRP), had a police operation at a private residence in the heart of Lahti, according to criminal investigator Tommi Reen of the Central Criminal Police.

Ekpa born on 21 March 1985 in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State, won a silver medal for Nigeria in 100 meters in the 2003 African Junior Athletics Championships in Cameroon.

He has in recent years spoken against the unity of Nigeria, insisting the Republic of Biafra must be achieved.

His arrest comes shortly after Finland’s Ambassador to Nigeria Leena Pylvänäinen said a letter attributed to its prime minister, Sanna Marin, purportedly asking the Nigerian-Finish lawyer to withdraw some controversial comments about the upcoming Nigerian general elections as a “complete fake but unfortunately has spread very widely sadly.”

See how Nigerians are reacting:

