Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: ‘Naira appreciating against Naira’ – Nigerians lament scarcity of banknotes

Published

3 mins ago

on

Buhari, Emefiele

Despite the extension of the deadline for exchanging old naira notes, there are still sizable crowds and lengthy lines at cash machines and banking rooms in major towns across Nigeria.

The scarcity of the notes has drawn a comparison with the scarcity of United States dollars in the country.

Many Nigerians took to social media to lament the scarcity of the new notes as it made it harder for many traders to conduct cash transactions in local markets.

At the same time, poor network conditions and other technical problems also prevented online transactions in shops, eateries, and shopping centers across the country.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘A divided house?’ – Nigerians react to El-Rufai’s criticism of Aso Rock

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eleven + 19 =