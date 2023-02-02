SocialMediaTrends: ‘Naira appreciating against Naira’ – Nigerians lament scarcity of banknotes

Despite the extension of the deadline for exchanging old naira notes, there are still sizable crowds and lengthy lines at cash machines and banking rooms in major towns across Nigeria.

The scarcity of the notes has drawn a comparison with the scarcity of United States dollars in the country.

Many Nigerians took to social media to lament the scarcity of the new notes as it made it harder for many traders to conduct cash transactions in local markets.

At the same time, poor network conditions and other technical problems also prevented online transactions in shops, eateries, and shopping centers across the country.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Naira dey appreciate against Naira. Wonders shall never end. — Tayo Aina (@tayoainafilms) February 2, 2023

The naira is gaining against the naira in the POS parallel market — $Hydra of Bitmama 🏳️‍🌈 (@XBrianDennis) January 31, 2023

Someone just asked;How much is Naira to a Naira at Black market? — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 1, 2023

Nigerians are buying Naira in Nigeria, with their own money. This is APC’s legacy. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 2, 2023

First time in history that demand for Naira is more than Dollar 🤣 — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) January 28, 2023

I’m not interested in politics yen yen yen. I don’t need to know the name of the vice-president yen yen yen until you start to buy fuel for N600 and exchange naira for naira at black market — Deborah Tolu-Kolawole GenZ (@DeborahToluwase) February 2, 2023

How much did you buy Naira today? — ‘Tunde Omotoye (@TundeTASH) February 2, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

