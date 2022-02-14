SocialMediaTrends: NDLEA is acting a script — Nigerians react to Abba Kyari’s latest ordeal

Fresh allegations listing a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DPC) Abba Kyari, as a member of an international drug cartel sparked massive reactions across social media on Monday.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in a statement published on Monday declared Kyari, former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), wanted for pushing illicit drugs.

The statement revealed that Kyari’s cartel operated the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria drug pipeline.

The agency went on to release video footages in line with its allegations against the hitherto celeberated ‘Super Cop’.

NDLEA explained that Kyari initiated a call to one of its officers in Abuja, proposing a 15kg cocaine deal of the 25kg worth of illicit drugs recovered from a suspect in Enugu.

“In the meantime, the purloined cocaine will be replaced with a dummy worth 15kg. He asked the NDLEA officer to persuade men of the FCT Command, to play along as well,” The NDLEA said in its statement.

Recall that the now arrested police officer was suspended by the Force after the US FBI indicted him in the fraud case of a popular fraudster, Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi.

The FBI said Kyari was a conspirator with Hushpuppi in a $1.1 million deal to defraud a Qatari businessman.

Although, many have suspected the move could be a strategy by the Nigerian government to ‘protect’ Kyari and evade a possible US extradition, others appreciate the NDLEA and its chairman, Buba Marwa, for a job weldone.

Here’s what more Nigerians had to say:

VIDEO: Moment Suspended Super Cop Abba Kyari offered NDLEA operative $61,400#AbbaKyari pic.twitter.com/VJNKBld99q — Samuel Oamen (@sami_oamen) February 14, 2022

