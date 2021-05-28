 SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians angered by Buhari's tweet on Mali crisis amid Benue killings | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians angered by Buhari’s tweet on Mali crisis amid Benue killings

11 mins ago

Aggrieved Nigerians have taken to social media to register their grievances over the spate of killings and deadly attacks on various communities in Benue state.

The reactions came after at least 36 residents were reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen who attacked Shikaan Mbagena Kpav community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The assailants were said to have invaded the community in the early hours of Thursday and began to slaughter the victims, some of whom were students of the College of Education, Katsina Ala.

The gruesome massacre sparked outrage among Nigerians on social media who refer to the onslaught in the state as an ongoing silent ‘genocide’.

Hashtags like #NigeriaBleeds, #BenueUnderAttack and #EnoughIsEnough also made appearances on Twitter’s trends chart as Nigerians called on the Federal government and security agencies to put an end to the killings by marauding herdsmen in the state.

These reactions followed:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail proposed Sharia Law in Yorubaland, appointment of COAS & more

Mali

Despite reports of killings in the Middle Belt region, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined actors in the political crisis in Mali to work together to restore peace and unity in their country.

The President made the call when he received Former Nigerian President, Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator on political crisis in Mali, Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidetial Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Addressing the Issue on his official Twitter handle, the president wrote:

“I met with the former President Jonathan this morning, on the situation of Mali, where he is ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator. I am calling on all actors and stakeholders to come together for the peace, unity and security of Mali. We cannot afford a further escalation of this crisis” after deactivating his comment section.

The mediation was to secure the release of the now freed Interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who were both arrested by the military.

The arrest will jeopardise an 18-month transition back to democracy after a coup last August which overthrew President Ibrahim Boubakar Keira from office.

Many Nigerians have marvelled at the President’s ‘meddling’ into the external crisis while his own home was on fire.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Buhari’s absence at Attahiru’s funeral — Nigerians react to Garba Shehu’s excuse

Sharia

Nigerians on social media have continued to lend their voices against the implementation of Sharia law in the South-West region of Nigeria.

This is as many consider the situations plaguing the nation more enormous, compared to the Islamic religious law.

Find reactions on the topic below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

