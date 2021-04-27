SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Bakare, Mbaka over 'Messiah' Buhari; slam Gumi for comments on Pantami | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Bakare, Mbaka over ‘Messiah’ Buhari; slam Gumi for comments on Pantami
Social media users are lamenting the worsening security situation and alarming rate of violence threatening the peaceful coexistence of citizens in Nigeria.
Ripples Nigeria had reported several cases of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents on communities in the North-East, as well as banditry, kidnapping and attacks on police stations and Federal correctional facilities in other parts of the country in recent days.
Nigerians, who have expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation opined that the country could be sitting in a keg of gun powder if the President still fails to urgently address the daunting issues.
Tunde Bakare and Mbaka
Many also went on to drag popular Nigerian clergymen, Rev.Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry and Pastor Tunde Bakare, Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, for their role in the 2015 presidential campaign which brought President Muhammadu Buhari into power, whom they endorsed as the country’s messiah.
It will be recalled that Mbaka had in the past stated in a viral video that the incumbent “is the answer God gave to Nigerians” when he prayed.
But some Twitter users in their reactions noted that the clerics never heard from God but from the devil.
See how Twitter users reacted below:
I hope Father Mbaka the Crusader of Change is seeing the Buhari’s administration God told him about?
I'm in great doubt of the ‘god’ some of these Nigerian Pastors do hear from.
It's embarrassing!
— E B I T U™ (@EbituPromise) April 27, 2021
Dear Pastor Tunde Bakare and Father Mbaka,
I just want to pray for you that God will make a beautiful turn around in your lives exactly how Buhari made a turn around in Nigeria 🇳🇬 and the lives of Nigerians.
🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏
— Barca Principal ⚽ ❤️💙 (@TheGeniusJaj) April 27, 2021
Father Mbaka has never trended for a good reason. He doesn't speak for the catholic and overtime he has been hearing rubbish from whom ever he claims speaks to him. He should getaat.
I would pick Odumeje over him anytime anyday. At least Odumeje entertains me.
— Chudy (@OdogwuAchina) April 27, 2021
Tunde bakare and Father Mbaka lied on God. They told us back then that God said Buhari would stabilize Nigeria…
Jonathan Time was clear and better, but we wanted change. Now we are in shambles 😢
— JayNaija Blogger (@Jaynaijadotcom) April 27, 2021
I honestly can’t see myself sitting down to listen to Tunde bakare, Chris okotie, Chris oyakhilome & father mbaka. It is very clear what these men represent
— DLG (@IamCidane) April 27, 2021
Jonathan
The seeming failure of the present administration to properly contain the insecurity it promised to deal with during the 2015 electioneering, also led to some Nigerians singing the praise of former President Goodluck Jonathan as they boldly declared preference for his administration over that of Buhari.
A dead Jonathan is better than a living Buhari.
— Henry Shield (@henryshield) April 27, 2021
"My political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian."
Your administration wasn't that good, but it was many times better than what we have now. WE MISS YOU JONATHAN. pic.twitter.com/s48uwmOdwM
— IJEM 🌻 (@SoChukwumaijem_) April 27, 2021
Jonathan administration wasn't good and that's the truth. We deserve better and in our course of searching for a better Nigeria, we picked a Devil💔
— fay (@Pissoff24536597) April 27, 2021
When Nigeria had a First Lady in the person of Dame Patience Jonathan.
Presidency was calling on us, now we’re calling on the presidency but all is to no avail.
Tunde Bakare & Father Mbaka have lost their voices now with all the happenings in recent times. pic.twitter.com/RgWzeIr7H1
— Tammy (@MisterTamz) April 27, 2021
Dame Patience Jonathan was mocked for addressing the kidnapped Chibok girls. President Goodluck Jonathan was called weak for allowing you freedom of speech. So, how y'all today?🤔 pic.twitter.com/0DFSqd8WGl
— AJMorgan (@ajeromorgan) April 27, 2021
Jonathan said it but we didn't listen 👂👂👂👂👂 pic.twitter.com/w7jUmHw60J
— Chee~chee (@surnneez) April 27, 2021
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Hike in Kaduna varsity fees; violence in Lagos, Anambra & more
Gumi
Prominent Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, was again the subject of controversy after he stated that Nigeria would regret it if the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami is removed from office.
The embattled Minister had in recent weeks faced calls for his immediate sack, after videos emerged where he in the past declared support for the Taliban and al-Qaeda.
Like the Presidency, Gumi declared his backing for Pantami thus:
“All his actions, one hundred percent, shows he is not a terrorist. Those who are terrorists are after his life. The minister should continue. His presence there is fighting the terrorist ideology.
“Show me one person he has killed. He has not killed anybody. He has not ordered the killing of anybody. Discard the fake news. The man is stabilising a government among a section of youths, which we want them to come and join in nation-building. They should not throw him away. Leave him. He is not a terrorist sympathiser
“And you people are fighting them. No. You should get more people like Pantami and put them in power. It will stabilise. Don’t remove him. You’ll regret.” he said
Gumi’s audacious remark sparked the following reactions:
This is a clear message that the North is ready for war. God have mercy
— FRANCIS OF LAGOS💚🇳🇬💥💎 (@chunecxy) April 26, 2021
Plus Pantami, Plus Sheikh Gumi, plus Federal Government.
All of you are mad.
Just sell us to the US, at least our slavery will be legal and have terms and conditions included.
— Olóṣèlú àgbáyé PolyBag👜👜✊🏿 (@mastermynd101) April 27, 2021
1. Gumi easily find bandits, but the military cant find them with their skills
2. Buhari controls government, yet blames past regimes for Nigeria’s woes
3. When terrorists struck under Jonathan, Buhari blamed him. When they strike under Buhari, he still blames GEJ!#TableShaker
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 26, 2021
Gumi, Secretary of Miyetti Allah Alhassan Saleh, Kabo that came to defend Pantami were granted interview on this same Channels TV, but IPOB PRO should not be given a chance to talk?
I hope Channels would get learn from this and stop promoting this unfortunate govt.
— Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) April 26, 2021
How Gumi is walking freely is interesting…..
— Nigeria is not a zoo (@heymode) April 27, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Iheanacho inspires comeback win as Leicester make progress in top-four chase
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a wonder goal for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in...
Juventus, others get June 21 deadline to withdraw from ESL or face Serie A ban
The Italian Serie A has given clubs until June 21st to withdraw their involvement in any private competition or risk...
SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs
The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...