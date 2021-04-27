 SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Bakare, Mbaka over 'Messiah' Buhari; slam Gumi for comments on Pantami | Ripples Nigeria
Social media users are lamenting the worsening security situation and alarming rate of violence threatening the peaceful coexistence of citizens in Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria had reported several cases of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents on communities in the North-East, as well as banditry, kidnapping and attacks on police stations and Federal correctional facilities in other parts of the country in recent days.

Nigerians, who have expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation opined that the country could be sitting in a keg of gun powder if the President still fails to urgently address the daunting issues.

Tunde Bakare and Mbaka

Many also went on to drag popular Nigerian clergymen, Rev.Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry and Pastor Tunde Bakare, Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, for their role in the 2015 presidential campaign which brought President Muhammadu Buhari into power, whom they endorsed as the country’s messiah.

It will be recalled that Mbaka had in the past stated in a viral video that the incumbent “is the answer God gave to Nigerians” when he prayed.

But some Twitter users in their reactions noted that the clerics never heard from God but from the devil.

See how Twitter users reacted below:

Jonathan

The seeming failure of the present administration to properly contain the insecurity it promised to deal with during the 2015 electioneering, also led to some Nigerians singing the praise of former President Goodluck Jonathan as they boldly declared preference for his administration over that of Buhari.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Hike in Kaduna varsity fees; violence in Lagos, Anambra & more

Gumi

Prominent Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, was again the subject of controversy after he stated that Nigeria would regret it if the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami is removed from office.

The embattled Minister had in recent weeks faced calls for his immediate sack, after videos emerged where he in the past declared support for the Taliban and al-Qaeda.

Like the Presidency, Gumi declared his backing for Pantami thus:

“All his actions, one hundred percent, shows he is not a terrorist. Those who are terrorists are after his life. The minister should continue. His presence there is fighting the terrorist ideology.

“Show me one person he has killed. He has not killed anybody. He has not ordered the killing of anybody. Discard the fake news. The man is stabilising a government among a section of youths, which we want them to come and join in nation-building. They should not throw him away. Leave him. He is not a terrorist sympathiser

“And you people are fighting them. No. You should get more people like Pantami and put them in power. It will stabilise. Don’t remove him. You’ll regret.” he said

Gumi’s audacious remark sparked the following reactions:

…By Okiemute Abraham

