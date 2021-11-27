SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Gumi for stance on court’s proscription of bandits

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s unpopular stance on the recent court’s declaration of bandits as terrorists has stirred reactions online.

Gumi said the court’s ruling was just a change in “nomenclature” and would not stop the bandits from carrying out their acts of terrorism.

“I think the Federal Government has succumbed to media blackmail by a section of the country,” the cleric said

“It will not have any practical value because even before the declaration they are being fought and treated as terrorists.

“If you can remember, IPOB was also declared a terrorist organisation. The declaration was even backed by the order of the Court, but as you can see even the international community did not recognise FG’s declaration on IPOB.”

He further warned Nigerians against profiling herdsmen in general as terrorists, saying “it would cause more mayhem”.

“[Nigerians] should regard the criminality of the few among them against innocent people as acts of terrorism just as we see IPOB and their attacks on security agencies and other northern citizens as acts of terrorism.

“Very few herdsmen are bandits if you go through their population.”

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja had given the ruling following an Ex-parte motion filed by the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Justice seeking the declaration of bandits (Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’ada ) as terrorists.

Nigerians who consider the move ‘long overdue’ have called out the Sheikh for his unpopular stance.

See reactions below:

