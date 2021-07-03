Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians hail Yoruba Nation agitators for not submitting to intimidation
The events following the mass protest staged by Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos state on Saturday sparked mixed reactions from social media users.
The agitators had defied warnings by Nigerian Police prohibiting protests, to gather at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota Lagos where they registered their grievances, calling for the actualization of Oodua Republic.
The protest held despite heavy presence of armed military men at the venue and widespread speculations that it wouldn’t, following the recent clampdown on self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo ‘Igboho’, by the Department of State Services (DSS)
Tension also heightened after a lady identified as Jumoke was reportedly hit by a stray bullet fired by security operatives who had attempted to disperse the mammoth crowd that gathered at the venue.
Hashtags like #YorubaNationNow, #LagosMegaRally and #EndSARS have since flooded the timelines on social media as online protesters registered their solidarity with the agitation.
Here are some reactions we gathered with respect to the development:
