 SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians hail Yoruba Nation agitators for not submitting to intimidation | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians hail Yoruba Nation agitators for not submitting to intimidation

Published

2 hours ago

on

The events following the mass protest staged by Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos state on Saturday sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

The agitators had defied warnings by Nigerian Police prohibiting protests, to gather at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota Lagos where they registered their grievances, calling for the actualization of Oodua Republic.

The protest held despite heavy presence of armed military men at the venue and widespread speculations that it wouldn’t, following the recent clampdown on self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo ‘Igboho’, by the Department of State Services (DSS)

Tension also heightened after a lady identified as Jumoke was reportedly hit by a stray bullet fired by security operatives who had attempted to disperse the mammoth crowd that gathered at the venue.

Hashtags like #YorubaNationNow, #LagosMegaRally and #EndSARS have since flooded the timelines on social media as online protesters registered their solidarity with the agitation.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to viral Malami video, Igboho’s travails & ban of mannequins in Kano

Here are some reactions we gathered with respect to the development:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reno Omokri (@renoomokri)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....