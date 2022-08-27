SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians kick as campaign rally for Peter Obi in Kaduna suspended

Social media users have been lamenting over the postponement of the two million-man march for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in Kaduna state.

LP Youth leader in Kaduna, Austin Aniagu, stated that the two million-man march has been postponed due to security advice.

The update which was attributed to the Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has angered many Obi supporters.

Recall that El-Rufai already mocked the Obi supporters in a recent tweet claiming they couldn’t garner 200 supporters not to talk of two million.

The new development to suspend the proposed campaign in the state has generated reactions.

I urge all Obidients in Kaduna to remain faithful. The security agencies in Kaduna said they will not allow us hold the Peace March citing security reasons but we all know what this is all about.

We would pick a new date and communicate them. pic.twitter.com/jQAGtvrJUz — SarkiB (@realYangaB) August 26, 2022

My People, our Kaduna rally is canceled. El-Rufai have no liver, no balls. He chickened out at the last minute. Ruffy used the police & disrupted our 2 Million March for Peter Obi. What is he afraid of? I thought Kaduna was not OBIdient? APPLY WHAT????????????????? — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 27, 2022

El Rufai has instructed the police to deny us from going out for Peter Obi one million walk in kaduna. That man that’s shorter than GOTV remote has no right to tell people not to go about their peaceful march. Obidients hope you are taking note. We wipe them cord at the elections — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) August 26, 2022

Does a Governor have the constitutional right to stop a peaceful Gatherings? The Kaduna rally won’t hold tomorrow as scheduled because @elrufai instructed the security agents to deny the organizers “police order”. Who is the Coward now? — Columbus (@ChudeMedia) August 26, 2022

Kei Mallam @elrufai why are you so terrified of Kaduna Obidients that you're hiding behind security operatives to make sure the Kaduna rally doesn't hold? Are you terrified of less than 200 Obidients? — KWEKU THE HUSTLER, FOCUSED ON SELLING PETER OBI (@urchilla01) August 26, 2022

El Rufai is afraid of the “200 people” that will show up for the Kaduna Peter Obi March? Hmmmmm. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) August 27, 2022

El-Rufai performed wonders in Kaduna State to the extent that peaceful march cannot hold. Nasarawa are still imported IPOB? Oshiomole, are we still 4 people tweeting from a room? Benue, Afikpo, Port Harcourt, & Auchi are the tip of the iceberg. Can they stand our TSUNAMI? — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 27, 2022

Why did Governor @elrufai gave an executive order to stop OBidients Rally in Kaduna? What is he afraid of? — Columbus (@ChudeMedia) August 26, 2022

They said we cannot hold 2million march for Peter Obi in Kaduna because of insecurity but I’m pretty sure they will not say nobody can vote in Kaduna in 2023 because of insecurity. Even the remotest part of Kaduna will record votes in 2023. Elrufai is a failure. He has arranged — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) August 27, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

