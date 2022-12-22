Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians lament high divorce rate as Basketmouth, wife join growing list

Basketmouth laments over NAHCO staff breaking into passengers' luggage

Basketmouth, a Nigerian comedian, is currently the talk of the town as he announced separation from his wife, Elsie Okpocha, calling it “an unavoidable situation.”

The veteran comedian and his wife have now ended their marital life which started in 2010.

There had been suspicions before now, as Basketmouth only celebrated Elsie’s 44th birthday around September but failed to celebrate their annual wedding anniversary, which usually comes up in November.

Nigerians took to social media to wonder how popular actors and actresses in the entertainment industry like Anita and Paul Okoye, Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash, Kaffy and Joseph Ameh, and others have all filed for divorce in recent times.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

