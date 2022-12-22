SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians lament high divorce rate as Basketmouth, wife join growing list

Basketmouth, a Nigerian comedian, is currently the talk of the town as he announced separation from his wife, Elsie Okpocha, calling it “an unavoidable situation.”

The veteran comedian and his wife have now ended their marital life which started in 2010.

There had been suspicions before now, as Basketmouth only celebrated Elsie’s 44th birthday around September but failed to celebrate their annual wedding anniversary, which usually comes up in November.

Nigerians took to social media to wonder how popular actors and actresses in the entertainment industry like Anita and Paul Okoye, Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash, Kaffy and Joseph Ameh, and others have all filed for divorce in recent times.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

What if Basketmouth just wants to prank us that he divorced his wife? I mean this picture was taken like a month ago, see how happy they are, what could have gone wrong???🤔 pic.twitter.com/mqKV1Cwfj2 — Giilo👑 (@gani_jonathan) December 22, 2022

See that tweet you’re currently drafting about how Basketmouth’s divorce has made you to no longer believe in “marriage” and “love” kinkan kinikan??? Please have sense & delete it. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) December 22, 2022

Something tells me Basketmouth is playing games with this end marriage nonsense. I know it is a gimmick! — Gucci Augustus Aigbe (@GRadioRockstar) December 22, 2022

As Basketmouth is leaving marriage life, Vector is entering. Nice substitution 👍 pic.twitter.com/GnKBJXx1O0 — 𝐓𝐘𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓💨🧨 (@Tyrantkingg) December 22, 2022

Celebrities and divorce have been like Siamese twins this year. Basketmouth has just announced his own divorce. Na wa o. — Tunde Ososanya (@TundeOsosanya) December 22, 2022

Comedian Basketmouth and wife part ways after 12 years

Is this a joke? Women will leave a comedian to marry who again? pic.twitter.com/rkyxmjvXoZ — WithAlvin (@withAlvin__) December 22, 2022

On the 14th of September, Basketmouth's ex wife wished him a happy birthday with so many beautiful words. December, 22nd, they are separated. What would have gone so wrong in the space of 3 months? — Paul Njoku (@FreezinPaul) December 22, 2022

I might sound like an hypocrite but I won’t keep quiet, you see all those ladies who married you at the peak of your success as a star “trophy” wives as we call them, will always leave. Do with this information whatever you may. Paul(rudeboi),Julius Agwu, now Basketmouth🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZbpeenrQmI — Kòrèdé (@LamuruduSonII) December 22, 2022

I'm waiting for Basketmouth to say it's a lie/he was just joking. — fisayomi (@fisayomiiii) December 22, 2022

Wait Basketmouth and his wife are joking right 🥺 pic.twitter.com/HwpiN34MuX — Mizposh🛡🌹 (@Mizposh4) December 22, 2022

But how you go bring your supposed divorce come social media, kon still dey ask for privacy? That post by Basketmouth doesn’t add up abeg. — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) December 22, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

