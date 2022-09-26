News
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians make fun of National Grid after yet another collapse
Nigerians have on Monday taken to social media to lament and make fun of the latest blackout caused by the collapsed national grid.
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the national electricity grid on Monday morning collapsed yet again, throwing several cities including the federal capital Abuja, and parts of Lagos State into darkness.
The new national collapse has generated more controversies especially as the federal government had recently activated a partial Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
The PPA agreement was made with generation companies for the supply of 5,505 Megawatts of electricity for peak generation and a base load of 4,893MW.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Dear Esteemed Customer,
This is to inform you that the outage you are currently experiencing is due to the system collapse of the national grid, which occurred earlier today at 10:50hrs. This has affected the Transmission Stations within our network and resulted in the loss… pic.twitter.com/Dot1E6jfF6
— Ikeja Electric (@IkejaElectric) September 26, 2022
National Grid just dey use Collapsing do monthly dump 😭
— Malik.🌴 (@TheMalikSZN) September 26, 2022
National Grid don fall like 20 times this year but nobody don fall for you 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FMXDo95kN3
— THE_WTF_GUY (@jamiu_BIN_ladin) September 26, 2022
Another name for collapse doggy should be National Grid "bae let's do National Grid style" pic.twitter.com/EcMCEjedCh
— D𝚊𝟆ίə𝘓 𝕓𝟆ㄨ𝟆 🍥 (@IamDannyben) September 26, 2022
If na malt and milk make dem give national grid na, e just dey collapse anyhow. pic.twitter.com/PMHtorpRjX
— 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪 ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕦𝕒👽☄️ (@anthonystilldey) September 26, 2022
National Grid dun collapse again! Naija which way na
— MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) September 26, 2022
Abi our National Grid get warapa(epilepsy) ni?🤔 pic.twitter.com/cguVBLLxmo
— DAMI FOREIGN🔮 (@Deevybs) September 26, 2022
Everytime National grid de collapse, when will national greed collapse in this country 😔😔😔
— The last igbo man (@gucci_sponge) September 26, 2022
We are in the 9th month of the year and National Grid has collapsed 7 times already 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️
— 🌴 Ikuku n’enye ndụ 🕊 (@iamauxigen) September 26, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
