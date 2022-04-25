SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn victims of illegal refinery explosion as mass burial planned for over 100

Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn and send condolences to bereaved families following an illegal refinery explosion in Imo state.

The South-Eastern state announced it was preparing for mass burial.

Ifeanyi Nnaji, The Head of Operations of the National Emergency Management Agency in Imo state, confirmed that a mass burial would be carried out by the state ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the explosion occurred on Friday night in an illegal refinery located in a forest in Abaezi community at Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state.

Nnaji while confirming the burial arrangement noted that the bodies were burnt beyond recognition, hence the need for mass burial.

“It is a large market involving people from all parts of the country; and since they burnt beyond recognition, it is very difficult to identify them,” he said.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The accident that occurred in the south-eastern state of Imo, as a result of illegal oil refinery is a clear indication that the evil we condon will eventually consume us one day.

110 persons confirmed dead, mostly youths. More than 70 in critical condition.

WE DO NOT LEARN! — Engr. Vincent Edwin🇳🇬 (@Eluemunor_KING) April 25, 2022

RIP to those who died in the unfortunate fire incident at an illegal refinery in Ohaji Egbema, Imo State. It's as much your fault as it is of your country. State failure leads to lawlessness and lawlessness leads to unnecessary death. May your grieving families be comforted — Ogbete Oligarch (@OdogwuOgbete) April 24, 2022

The death toll in Imo illegal refinery explosion is very disturbing. Why do people keep endangering their lives? — Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) April 25, 2022

