SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn victims of illegal refinery explosion as mass burial planned for over 100

Published

47 mins ago

on

Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn and send condolences to bereaved families following an illegal refinery explosion in Imo state.

The South-Eastern state announced it was preparing for mass burial.

Ifeanyi Nnaji, The Head of Operations of the National Emergency Management Agency in Imo state, confirmed that a mass burial would be carried out by the state ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the explosion occurred on Friday night in an illegal refinery located in a forest in Abaezi community at Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state.

Nnaji while confirming the burial arrangement noted that the bodies were burnt beyond recognition, hence the need for mass burial.

“It is a large market involving people from all parts of the country; and since they burnt beyond recognition, it is very difficult to identify them,” he said.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember foremost indigenous rapper, Da Grin,12 yrs after

See how Nigerians are reacting:

By Hamzat Rasheed

