SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians praise judiciary for affirming Bashir Machina senatorial candidate

Nigerians have taken to social media to praise the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja for affirming Bashir Machina as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District.

The court maintained the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State which held that the President of the senate Ahmad Lawan, is not the APC candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District in next year’s election into the National Assembly.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that INEC denied recognizing Senate Lawan as the senatorial candidate of the APC and that he resorted to the judiciary to claim his mandate.

Nigerians expressed satisfaction moreover, as the appellant (APC) was ordered to pay the sum of N1 million to the 1st respondent (Bashir Sheriff) as cost.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Ahmed Lawan months ago – I have given up on going back to the Senate. The same Lawan filed an appeal to the appeal court. He just wanted to catch Machina unawares. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) November 28, 2022

Senate president lawan lost to Machina in Federal high court , went ahead to appeal court and still lost again . The Nigerian judiciary system upholds justice once again !! — Mavis Ikpeme (@mavisikpeme) November 28, 2022

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at that time of the senatorial primary, opted to contest the Presidential primary election organized by the APC on June 9. He lost the Presidential primary and opted for the senatorial slot, using his influence. — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 28, 2022

Game over for the rubber stamp Senate president… Bad loser

How can a normal person even go to court over an election he didn't take part it in the first place? He no get shame oh, Lawan no normal walahi 😆🤣 😆😆🤣😂 And he also contributed 80 percent of Nigeria's problem… — Monnyx spare parts dealer (@Monnyx4) November 28, 2022

Just like Akpabio, Ayade started losing the day he joined APC. Just read now that he is still facing issues as regard his ticket. I really want all these Politicians to learn that you can't always have your way in politics. Lawan has learned his lesson, it is the turn of Ayade. — Premier (@SodiqTade) November 22, 2022

I told people that it will get to the apex court. Lawan no go gree. He is a desperate man. Greedy! https://t.co/PTxpV7mFlv — Olurops (@Olurops) November 28, 2022

You guys don't understand Ahmed Lawan ,He is too used to National Assembly at the three arms zone,He can't bear the fact that by June next year he would pack all his belongings out 🤣🤣.Senator no dey tire am Next plan is to ensure APC win,so he has appointment.

Rufai Wike Aisha — Peter Obi’s Pharmacist (@ChisomAdaora) November 28, 2022

