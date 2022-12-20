SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians protest as DSS attempts to arrest CBN Gov, Emefiele

There have been protests on social media following the attempt by the Department of State Service (DSS) to arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The arrest attempt followed the discovery of a suit allegedly filed by the DSS accusing Emefiele of financing terrorism and other crimes.

Given the potential impact the naira redesign and cash withdrawal cap may have on vote-buying in the 2023 elections, many took to social media to suggest that the attempt to arrest Emefiele may have political motivations.

The attempt to arrest Emefiele will not stand. The election is around the corner, and something like this will send too bad a signal to the international community. The new ATM limits affect all political parties. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) December 19, 2022

It’s almost midnight but the God of @PeterObi is alive. So I heard DSS tried arresting Emefiele. Lol APC is now fighting their own structure. Are you not entertained ??? — Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed (STAN) #ObiDatti2023 (@Naija_Activist) December 19, 2022

In 2020, Emefiele accused #EndSARS protesters, including me, of terrorism. Today, DSS has approached a court to grant them the order to arrest Emefiele on terrorism charges. *unwraps popcorn* 🍿 — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) December 20, 2022

Let me show you how Nigeria's politicians think. Emefiele messed up the economy. Banned Aboki FX. Took Naira to an all-time high of N850 to a dollar. Politicians didn't call for his sack. Meffy just went cashless with elections close by, they brought DSS to arrest him. Crooks. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) December 20, 2022

DSS wanted to play a fast one in court to arrest“one Godwin Emefiele”for terrorism If the Judge was not smart to connect Godwin as the CBN governor, he will be in DSS custody by this time The new Naira notes has scattered one of their rigging pillars Rejoice and get your PVC! — Omotayo Williams (@KadunaResident) December 20, 2022

The DSS wants to arrest Emefiele. might be political given the impact the redesign of the naira and limit on cash withdrawals might have on vote buying in the 2023 elections.

I taught the DSS should be happy with this development. Is the DSS trying to say they support vote buying — Joseph Eke (@josepheke16) December 20, 2022

Who is afraid of Emefiele's stringent cash withdrawal policies leading to #NigeriaDecides2023? Only people that will use DSS as a tool is the political party in power. They still plan to do vote-buying at the polls. BAT & his people are afraid of free, fair & credible elections. pic.twitter.com/cgaUaxCJk3 — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) December 20, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

