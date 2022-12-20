Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians protest as DSS attempts to arrest CBN Gov, Emefiele

There have been protests on social media following the attempt by the Department of State Service (DSS) to arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The arrest attempt followed the discovery of a suit allegedly filed by the DSS accusing Emefiele of financing terrorism and other crimes.

Given the potential impact the naira redesign and cash withdrawal cap may have on vote-buying in the 2023 elections, many took to social media to suggest that the attempt to arrest Emefiele may have political motivations.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: On Doyin Okupe’s travail and why Nigerians think there is more to it

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Opinions

