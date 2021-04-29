 SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians protest El-Rufai's invitation to The Platform, mock Mbaka's U-turn on Buhari | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians protest El-Rufai’s invitation to The Platform, mock Mbaka’s U-turn on Buhari

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka again sparked social media outrage following his recent call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation and impeachment.

The fiery priest, during a sermon at the Adoration ground in Enugu, decried the worsening insecurity challenges being faced in Nigeria, stating that the same God that asked him to support Buhari and the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, had now told him to withdraw and prophesy against them.

“Buhari, Hope and those who want to fight, before you begin to fight, remember there was a time God asked me to support you people. Now God has asked me to withdraw and prophesy against you,” he declared

The cleric further urged Nigerians to stop bullying him for once supporting President Buhari, noting that Buhari’s case could be likened to the biblical King Saul, whom God later rejected as king of Israel despite anointing him.

“Did Samuel not anoint Saul? Am I the creator of Buhari? God created him, Nigerians trusted him,” he argued

Mbaka also prayed for God’s blessings on IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and commended him for his “courage” thus:

“Up till today, I don’t know who Nnamdi Kanu is, I have never seen him face to face. Look at my hands on the altar. But I want to tell you that wherever he is, may God bless him, because, if somebody has risen up to shout that his brothers are suffering, is it a crime? May the Lord bless his courage”

While many are appreciative of the cleric’s recent u-turn, Mbaka is still facing backlash from Nigerians for claims that he misled them.

We gathered these reactions from social media:

Baba Ijesha

Attempts by the Lagos State Police Command to dismiss the case of sexual molestation levelled against Nollywood Yoruba actor, Olarenwaju James, also known as Baba Ijesha, also sparked outrage across social media.

According to a statement issued by a senior officer at the Lagos Police Command on Thursday, investigations carried out revealed no case of defilement on the victim as nothing in the CCTV footage showed Baba Ijesha having any sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl.

“Regarding this new case, the CCTV footage has been assessed and nowhere was it captured that Baba Ijesha defiled her. The footage only showed him touching the victim’s body but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl. The girl also confirmed the same thing,” he stated

He further noted that claims that the child was defiled at the age of seven by the suspect had become statute-barred as it was not reported until she was 14 years.

The explanation by the police did not go down well with Nigerians and a host of other actors in the movie industry, who have shown interest in the case.

This was especially so after a video of Baba Ijesha confessing to the crime of sexual molestation on the child hit the internet same Thursday.

See reactions below:

#BoycottThePlatform

The above hashtag made the number one trend on Twitter later in the day after some Nigerians in a series of tweets protested the listing of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, among the panelists for the 2021 edition of The Platform; an annual event organized by the Senior Pastor of The Covenant Nation, Poju Oyemade.

Below are a few reasons:

…By Okiemute Abraham

