SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians protest El-Rufai's invitation to The Platform, mock Mbaka's U-turn on Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka again sparked social media outrage following his recent call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation and impeachment.

The fiery priest, during a sermon at the Adoration ground in Enugu, decried the worsening insecurity challenges being faced in Nigeria, stating that the same God that asked him to support Buhari and the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, had now told him to withdraw and prophesy against them.

“Buhari, Hope and those who want to fight, before you begin to fight, remember there was a time God asked me to support you people. Now God has asked me to withdraw and prophesy against you,” he declared

The cleric further urged Nigerians to stop bullying him for once supporting President Buhari, noting that Buhari’s case could be likened to the biblical King Saul, whom God later rejected as king of Israel despite anointing him.

“Did Samuel not anoint Saul? Am I the creator of Buhari? God created him, Nigerians trusted him,” he argued

Mbaka also prayed for God’s blessings on IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and commended him for his “courage” thus:

“Up till today, I don’t know who Nnamdi Kanu is, I have never seen him face to face. Look at my hands on the altar. But I want to tell you that wherever he is, may God bless him, because, if somebody has risen up to shout that his brothers are suffering, is it a crime? May the Lord bless his courage”

While many are appreciative of the cleric’s recent u-turn, Mbaka is still facing backlash from Nigerians for claims that he misled them.

We gathered these reactions from social media:

This man should leave politics he’s always sounding stupid — Shuga Daddy (@wonderpillar1) April 29, 2021

In as much as I don't like talking about men of God in my own view, I think Fr.Mbaka should relax let God speak to him again because we have not recover from the one he told us 😉 pic.twitter.com/ygsOYc4CHv — Nina💕 (@Nellye190) April 29, 2021

Finally, Fr. Mbaka is back, let's welcome him back from this fruitless journey he embarked upon with @OfficialAPCNg. Let's wait for Garba Shehu's response. — HighlyFavoured (@tweetJudon) April 29, 2021

Fr Mbaka why did you change your mind tell us pic.twitter.com/CmQFfj5UDC — ErrOr_404.pgn (@_perkinsy) April 29, 2021

Fr. Mbaka: Samuel anointed Saul, am not is creator. Story for the gods. — Tari Walton ⚖️ (@floxs231) April 29, 2021

Same Fr Mbaka that held broom in adoration to campaign for buhari

I swear pastors and rev fathers should hold their mouth, let us fight our battle — Gloria’sDawghter❤️ (@odyloveth) April 29, 2021

Omo, that Mbaka video go pepper them sha. Watch them link Mbaka to Atiku or other non APC politicians. Watch Garba Shehu post the screenshot of his text messages with Mbaka in 2014 😒 — DG💥 (@damola_gbenro) April 29, 2021

Don’t get it twisted!!! God did not appoint Saul. The people of Israel did. Kindly read your Bible well and understand it. — Ituma Ejike (@ituma01) April 29, 2021

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Baba Ijesha rape case & slamming of ‘aspiring First Lady’ Remi Tinubu

Baba Ijesha

Attempts by the Lagos State Police Command to dismiss the case of sexual molestation levelled against Nollywood Yoruba actor, Olarenwaju James, also known as Baba Ijesha, also sparked outrage across social media.

According to a statement issued by a senior officer at the Lagos Police Command on Thursday, investigations carried out revealed no case of defilement on the victim as nothing in the CCTV footage showed Baba Ijesha having any sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl.

“Regarding this new case, the CCTV footage has been assessed and nowhere was it captured that Baba Ijesha defiled her. The footage only showed him touching the victim’s body but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl. The girl also confirmed the same thing,” he stated

He further noted that claims that the child was defiled at the age of seven by the suspect had become statute-barred as it was not reported until she was 14 years.

The explanation by the police did not go down well with Nigerians and a host of other actors in the movie industry, who have shown interest in the case.

This was especially so after a video of Baba Ijesha confessing to the crime of sexual molestation on the child hit the internet same Thursday.

See reactions below:

Police saw the CCTV Footage of Baba Ijesha touching the Child & said because it did not record him actually raping her there is not enough evidence. The NG Police suddenly know you can't keep someone indefinitely without Trial. Our Police suddenly know the Law🤡 — Odogwu 👑 (@Daddy_Nomso) April 29, 2021

Baba Ijesha was even smiling in that video. No remorse, it’s definitely not his first time and he will do it again. This is the person they are going to release??? I’m so mad that there’s nothing working in this country, absolutely nothing. It’s upsetting 💔💔💔 — Kofoworola (@kofoworola_aa) April 29, 2021

Baba Ijesha confession video after being caught on CCTV sexually assaulting a 14 years old. This is the devil the Nigerian police wants to release. pic.twitter.com/nsraORq8tQ — BDM| Blogger (@Blackdotmandy) April 29, 2021

I watched Baba Ijesha's confession video and some comments under it… I'm disgusted… 7years… Nigeria is a rape enabling society. That's my conclusion — 4eyedbrookes (@brooks_ehtie) April 29, 2021

I thought Baba Ijesha confessed to the crime and there's a CCTV footage that showed him touching the Child inappropriately. Unless the Nigerian Police is mad, on what ground are they releasing him? — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) April 29, 2021

#BoycottThePlatform

The above hashtag made the number one trend on Twitter later in the day after some Nigerians in a series of tweets protested the listing of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, among the panelists for the 2021 edition of The Platform; an annual event organized by the Senior Pastor of The Covenant Nation, Poju Oyemade.

Below are a few reasons:

If not for anything, the weeping, the gnashing of teeth and the suffering of Christians in Southern Kaduna is enough reason to delist this short man d*vil on #ThePlatform.#BoycottThePlatform — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) April 29, 2021

Dear @pastorpoju,

It is with great disappointment that I type this tweet.

How could you invite an ethnic bigot, an expantionist who has been balkanizing Christian Chiefdoms & establishung Emirates speak on #theplatform?#BoycottThePlatform — Comr. Steven Kefas 🇳🇬 (@SKefason) April 29, 2021

Greetings @pastorpoju,

I visited your website and sent a mail on why El Rufai should not be on #ThePlatform. I also implored you to carry out due diligence again. If Nasir El Rufai speaks on that program, I will boycott everything Covenant Nation. #BoycottThePlatform — Ifechukwudere🕊 (@novjb) April 29, 2021

Dear #theplatform organisers, first of all, are there no women in Nigeria that can speak to whatever issues you’re discussing? Did you really need to have an all male line-up? Secondly, ElRufai, really? Thirdly, women, until we create our own platforms our voices won’t be heard. pic.twitter.com/2MTv8jC64b — Tsema (@nubianhottie) April 29, 2021

How can a man who arrogantly removed a Christian deputy and replaced him with a Muslim deputy be invited to a Christian program to speak? #BoycottThePlatform — Thεό Abu (@TheoAbuAgada) April 29, 2021

In perhaps the most religiously tense state over the years,El Rufai went on tv to accuse christian leaders of lying about the killings in Southern Kaduna because they receive donations from abroad.When asked for proof,he said he had none.#BoycottThePlatform — Umar Sa'ad Hassan🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) April 29, 2021

Nigerians are becoming extremely wiser these days. I support #BoycottThePlatform Enough of their lies and pretense. — Rebecca Gbemudia (@Rebeccagbemudia) April 29, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions