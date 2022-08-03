SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians question FG’s purchase of cars worth N1.4bn for Niger Republic amid ASUU strike

Nigerians have taken to social media to lament the Federal Government’s latest gesture to the neighboring country, Niger Republic.

The Federal government through the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed confirmed on Wednesday, their purchase of vehicles worth N1.4billon for Niger government.

“Let me just say that overtime, Nigeria has had to support its neighbors especially the immediate neighbors to enhance their capacity to secure their countries as it relates to us. This is not the first time that Nigeria had assisted Niger Republic, Cameroon or Chad,” Hajia Zainab explained.

She added that “I have said that this is not the first time and that Nigeria as a country has provided an intervention to our neighbors. It is in the best interest of Nigeria to do so.”

Journalist David Hundeyin had earlier tweeted a document that showed that the president, Muhammadu Buhari, had approved about 10 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles to the Republic of Niger.

The report has since caused outrage and agitation among Nigerians as to why the givernment would make such decisions while public universities in the country are shut down due to strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU).

See how Nigerians are reacting:

2022 Toyota Landcruiser V8. These are the vehicles that Buhari has bought for Niger Republic "to fight insecurity." Well.. pic.twitter.com/5JzA3gRyfz — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) August 3, 2022

Railway to Maradi makes sense now! David Hundeyin just leaked a Letter showing clearly how Buhari approved N1.4 billion to buy vehicles for the government of Niger Republic. Buhari wastes scarce resources on his Nigerien cousins, but he won’t fund ASUU? WHO IS MUHAMMADU BUHARI?? — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 2, 2022

JUST IN: Minister of finance Zainab ahmed has confirmed that it has purchased vehicles worth 1.4billion naira to help Niger republic tackle insecurity.

She added that it was based on request by the Nigerien Government which is also in the best interest of Nigeria. — Terry Ikumi (@terryikumi) August 3, 2022

Minister of finance Zainab Ahmed just confirmed what David Hundeyin reported last night.

We bought vehicles worth 1.4billion Naira for Niger. Your children are at home, no school for months, no money for ASUU but your neighbour is your biggest concern Buhari 🤝 NEIGHBOURLY love — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) August 3, 2022

The Minister of Finance says it’s the prerogative of the President to approve the purchase of vehicles for neighbouring countries in order to tackle insecurity as it’s not a new thing. However, since when did 10 Land Cruiser V8 costing N1.4 billion become a security vehicle? — IG (@MrOparaocha) August 3, 2022

It is in Nigeria's best interest to spend 1.4bn to purchase cars for Niger Republic according to Minister of finance. Nigeria isn't a real place. — Nsi Kpa Udene (@S_mattahorn) August 3, 2022

If the minister of finance Zainab Ahmed claims the purchase of vehicles worth 1.4billion by Buhari to Niger Republic was in the best interest of Nigeria, why wasn't it communicated to Nigerians. If not for David Hundeyin could we have known? 😶 — Pospi Otuson 🇳🇬 (@PospiOtuson) August 3, 2022

Is Buhari a Nigerian 🇳🇬 or a Nigerien 🇳🇪? — Henry Shield (@henryshield) August 3, 2022

They say Nigeria is broke so it can’t attend to ASUU needs. But it seems Buhari’s cousins, Niger Republic, can’t relate especially after seeing 1.4 Billion Naira from their big daddy. Na God leg we dey so. This is the fiscal indiscipline that makes me crave @PeterObi earnestly — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) August 3, 2022

The David of our time, David Hundeyin has busted Buhari & APC again, revealing how they have been buying vehicles for Niger Republic with our lean resources.

Tufiakwa!! pic.twitter.com/rLiUknO1sW — O. O. Nwani (LP) (@BarrTailorson) August 2, 2022

We've been saying that Buhari is not a Nigerian. He's a Nigerien. Buhari has been spending our commonwealth on Niger republic as exposed by David Hundeyin. We equally know that he got votes from Niger republic in 2015 & 2019 elections. The next government must ensure Buhari — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) August 3, 2022

Oseni Rufai

In another trending story on Wednesday, Oseni Rufai of the Arise Television apologised over his BRT lane incident in Lagos.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Oseni was accused of driving on the BRT lane on Lagos highway and also resisting arrest by policemen.

It was gathered that Oseni had been charged for flouting Lagos State Transport Law of 2018 and found guilty of driving on the BRT lane in contravention of the law.

He has subsequently been fined the sum of N70,000.

The popular TV anchor made an apology during a live broadcast show on Arise News TV on Wednesday morning.

“I have to read the personal message I did. As many of you know in the last two days I have been in the news for the wrong reasons.

“This has resulted in needless distraction for my friends, family, members of the public and for all my colleagues on Arise News,” Rufai said.

His apology which came after he paid N70, 000 fine has since been generating heated reactions.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Breaking: AriseTV News Anchor, Rufai Oseni, Apologises For His BRT Lane Incidenthttps://t.co/qoVIEPUsF5 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 3, 2022

Rufai Oseni of Arise TV apologises for the traffic infraction of driving on the BRT LANE, says it is a humbling experience for him. pic.twitter.com/k02W2LELOx — Spotlight on #PeterObi2003 #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) August 3, 2022

Rufai Oseni was guilty for breaking traffic law.

Did he admit to it? YES.

Was he charged? YES.

Was he punished according to the law of the land? YES. And finally as a good citizen… Did he apologize? YES on ARISE TV. Can y'all REST NOW? — Ewatomi of Ibadan (@adeyanjuCruise) August 3, 2022

Mr Rufai Oseni was in court earlier today. He was found guilty of contravening Lagos State Transport Law (2018) and he paid the fine of 70k. The barbarians wishing for him to be jailed can now calm their dicks. Tomorrow he appears on TV to pepper una papa! — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) August 2, 2022

Rufai Oseni was taken to court,found guilty & was fined,which he paid.On arise tv this morning,he read out a handwritten apology to every party concerned in the matter. Rufai is not perfect & should not be cancelled. That incident will not stop him from criticizing the APC govt. — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) August 3, 2022

Even PDP guys are happy that Rufai Oseni got into trouble. Everyone that hates good governance hates Rufai. It is so obvious. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) August 2, 2022

This is the appropriate thing to do. Accept the error, pay the fine, apologise, and move on. Well done Rufai Oseni. This should close this case now. https://t.co/135JuRgFRv — Dr Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 3, 2022

Rufai Oseni sold the dummy by pretending to be sober and apologized for his caustic misdemeanor. He opted for that because of the video proofs that ran contrary to his account he narrated here. In the absence of that, he'd have maintained the riling of the public against the — Valiant Samson Idowu-Alaba (@ValiantNig) August 3, 2022

The police did not disobey the Governor rather they just effect what the law provides for. Rufai Oseni was pompous, violated d traffic law and instead of showing remorse, he was bragging of using his contacts with Gov Sanwolu. D governor cannot allow people to violate state laws — Ejetavwo B (@EjetavwoB) August 3, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

