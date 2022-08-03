Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians question FG’s purchase of cars worth N1.4bn for Niger Republic amid ASUU strike

Published

33 mins ago

on

Buhari

Nigerians have taken to social media to lament the Federal Government’s latest gesture to the neighboring country, Niger Republic.

The Federal government through the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed confirmed on Wednesday, their purchase of vehicles worth N1.4billon for Niger government.

“Let me just say that overtime, Nigeria has had to support its neighbors especially the immediate neighbors to enhance their capacity to secure their countries as it relates to us. This is not the first time that Nigeria had assisted Niger Republic, Cameroon or Chad,” Hajia Zainab explained.

She added that “I have said that this is not the first time and that Nigeria as a country has provided an intervention to our neighbors. It is in the best interest of Nigeria to do so.”

Journalist David Hundeyin had earlier tweeted a document that showed that the president, Muhammadu Buhari, had approved about 10 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles to the Republic of Niger.

The report has since caused outrage and agitation among Nigerians as to why the givernment would make such decisions while public universities in the country are shut down due to strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU).

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Alika Ogochukwu’s murder in Italy, Oseni Rufai’s tussle with Police

Oseni Rufai

In another trending story on Wednesday, Oseni Rufai of the Arise Television apologised over his BRT lane incident in Lagos.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Oseni was accused of driving on the BRT lane on Lagos highway and also resisting arrest by policemen.

It was gathered that Oseni had been charged for flouting Lagos State Transport Law of 2018 and found guilty of driving on the BRT lane in contravention of the law.

He has subsequently been fined the sum of N70,000.

The popular TV anchor made an apology during a live broadcast show on Arise News TV on Wednesday morning.

“I have to read the personal message I did. As many of you know in the last two days I have been in the news for the wrong reasons.

“This has resulted in needless distraction for my friends, family, members of the public and for all my colleagues on Arise News,” Rufai said.

His apology which came after he paid N70, 000 fine has since been generating heated reactions.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

thirteen − eight =

Investigations

Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system

Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...