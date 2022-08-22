SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians question Tinubu’s absence at NBA Conference, joke about Shettima’s outfit

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to join a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, in mocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vice-President candidate, Kashim Shettima, over his choice of footwear.

In an image making the trend, Shettima was seen adorning a black suit and red tie on a pair of ‘gym shoes’.

The picture was taken on Monday at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference in Lagos State.

The event was also attended by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and that of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

However, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, failed to show up, preferring to send his deputy to represent him.

The decision has made some Nigerians allege that Tinubu was a placeholder for Shettima.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Running mate wearing running shoes! No be juju be that? Is that the new agbado and cassava fashion? Gym shoes on top of suit and tie? Who did this to Nigeria? And the man boldly appeared in public like this to shout emilokan? The eleyi no try at all! Reno Omokri the #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/y2sxNeAJCn — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 22, 2022

How can this be all that Tinubu’s aka Emi Lokan running mate, Kashim Shettima said at the 2022 NBA conference?? I don’t believe it!!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pvaNnwsqG0 — Chukwuemeka Paschal (@callmepaschall) August 22, 2022

The so-called “owner” of Lagos sent in Shettima to represent him, in a conference held in Lagos. Tinubu will not attend the Presidential Debate. Please, Shettima should wear a smile sometimes. pic.twitter.com/MUtXcQoOuO — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 22, 2022

Tinubu is taking every step Buhari took in 2015.

The same card of avoiding debates, not attending public intellectual discuss. Tell us why you want to be president and you're sending a representative, same thing APC keep doing again again.

Tinubu is a place holder for Shettima. — Osinbajo (@LeonardIBMarc1) August 22, 2022

This NBA drama has reinforced the popular opinion that Tinubu is just a presidential placeholder for Shettima. Nigerians, VOTE WISELY! — Faith Omonye (@OmonyeFaith) August 22, 2022

Someone said shettima must have changed his clothes in a car booth just like the fake bishops did😂.

Fake shettima. pic.twitter.com/hitI94Lkmv — Peter obi's feminine voice (@itzz_blitz1) August 22, 2022

Tinubu absence from The NBA conference further reinforces the popular Opinion that Tinubu is just a presidential placeholder for his Vice President Shettima. Scary! Tinubu is weak and Senile, he can’t stand the stress of leading a country like Nigeria. Vote Wisely! — Columbus (@Chude__) August 22, 2022

Tinubu absent, Tinubu absent. You guys don’t understand the true meaning of inclusive leadership Unlike others, Tinubu clearly shows that he’s not planning to be a megalomaniac leader who should bury his Vice just to be everywhere, he trust @KashimSM to deliver. No vacuum at all — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) August 22, 2022

Tinubus refusal to attend the NBA conference is a pointer to the fact that the 3major contender for the 2023 General Election are: Peter Obi, Atiku and Shettima. Tinubu is a place holder. — J.Rawlings (@elonchorch) August 22, 2022

Shettima and atiku who were known to use agbada often times decided to wear suit to push the narrative of gentlemen but my principal don’t have any need to impress ,believe me Peter Obi will address the UN general assembly as president with his black senator — Dignity in labor (@iamstevemario) August 22, 2022

