SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Babachir Lawal joins Peter Obi in rally

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nigerians have been talking after chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal, joined the campaign train of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

Lawal joined the campaign train of Peter Obi at Jos, Plateau State on Friday.

The development attracted reactions as the SGF has since rejected APC’s Bola Tinubu’s decision to select Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

