SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Babachir Lawal joins Peter Obi in rally

Nigerians have been talking after chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal, joined the campaign train of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

Lawal joined the campaign train of Peter Obi at Jos, Plateau State on Friday.

The development attracted reactions as the SGF has since rejected APC’s Bola Tinubu’s decision to select Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Babachir Lawal , Former Secretary To The Government Of Federation, The Uncommon Defector, One Of The Greatest Leader Of Christians In Northern Nigeria #ObiDattiInJos pic.twitter.com/7IMzmDrEtV — Ikuku onyeluauka (@FredOnyebuchi) January 20, 2023

Babachir Lawal chose the people and the unity of Nigeria, when he could have conveniently supported the mu-mu ticket and earn himself money and an appointment in the PCC. History will be kind to him. #ObiDattiInJos pic.twitter.com/gweqZbHMYc — Nnaemeka (@nnxemeka) January 20, 2023

See Babachir Lawal Of APC😂😂

Northern Lessons will be learnt next month.

Obi is a very stingy man and he's not willing to share Christian votes with anybody not even in the north😎 https://t.co/B6J3BQQHnO — Olóyè Ọtun (@KamalOla_4) January 20, 2023

babachir lawal appreciation tweet. You can't be forming woke christian and still support MUMU ticket. People in north central have never had a voice that speaks for them, people in southern Kaduna are not left out also. You still have time to make a U turn. #ObiDattiInJos plateau pic.twitter.com/DfXRwzSnPU — Oji ọfọ ga-ala (@kaylayechi) January 20, 2023

I'm beginning to agree with what Babachir Lawal said, “ that for the first time, Tinubu feels scared & knows he won't win”. You guessed right, he will never step down honorably, but with our PVC we will make him do. PO will win, & they all know it. Shalom pic.twitter.com/oLP7aWKFdW — Sugar (@wilde_sugar) January 14, 2023

Is this not the former Secretary general to the federation Babachir Lawal? — AfuNwa (Safe) (@sca_jnr) January 20, 2023

Is not Engr babachir lawal? But mikanities said he have potted to pdp. — paramount machine store (@CarterFish6) January 20, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

