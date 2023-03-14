SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as CBN says old Naira notes remain legal tender

Nigerians on social media have been talking about Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) latest announcement that the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes remain valid until December 31, 2023.

The CBN’s naira redesign policy had earlier been declared unlawful by the supreme court a fortnight ago, citing improper timing and execution.

While many have hailed the new CBN directive as a welcome move, some asserted that it would only have a beneficial effect if the CBN ran robust and effective public awareness programs to rebuild the trust of those who had been traumatized by the naira crisis.

See how Nigerians reacted:

People died because of this CBN policy . Now they are reversing it. What happens to those that died? If we say you should JAPA now, some people will say they don't want to be treated like a second class citizen else where. Are you first class citizen laidis, Ada? — Oludayo Sokunbi (Deewon) (@Oludeewon) March 14, 2023

You may not understand how bad this CBN policy has dealt with Nigerians. An old woman came to my office to buy some drugs. Her BP was reading over 200. She couldn’t buy medication because nobody accepted her old notes. She was crying for help with over 50k old money in her hands — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) March 14, 2023

So following the CBN’s press release, it means the country will now spend more money printing more old notes as they’ve shredded too much of it already. Bruhhhh! Wastage has to be our middle name😩 — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) March 14, 2023

Personally, I won’t be masturbating on this CBN release by @GodwinIEmefiele until I see first hand the queues & pains for cash vanish. I do not trust Emefiele egged by @MBuhari & the cabals by an inch. Game on! — Bolarinwa Sherifdeen (@BSherifdeen) March 13, 2023

POS agents are not happy now with this new CBN’s policy. Anyway, your phone go rest now. Filing stations guys, o pari. — Woye (@woye1) March 13, 2023

Atiku: "There should be no deadline extension on Naira redesign" Obi: " I'm in support of CBN Naira Exchange Policy. Deadline shouldn't be extended" Tinubu: "CBN should extend the deadline to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians" I'm glad we voted against these two calamities. pic.twitter.com/jSr2xdvUsc — Oluwashola (@Sholexx_) March 14, 2023

Some people supported this CBN hardship because they believed it was targeted at Tinubu and the suffering of the masses was justified. Some of us said if politicians wanted to get money they’d get it but the populace will suffer. We were abused and insulted as usual. See now? — Dípò Awójídé, PhD (@OgbeniDipo) March 13, 2023

Finally, old notes can be accepted. Werey CBN — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) March 13, 2023

CBN, SUPREME COURT & Banks manager pic.twitter.com/Tq54XYMvrA — Jubril of Sudan till 2023 (@Gen_Buhar) March 13, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

