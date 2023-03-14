Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as CBN says old Naira notes remain legal tender

Nigerians on social media have been talking about Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) latest announcement that the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes remain valid until December 31, 2023.

The CBN’s naira redesign policy had earlier been declared unlawful by the supreme court a fortnight ago, citing improper timing and execution.

While many have hailed the new CBN directive as a welcome move, some asserted that it would only have a beneficial effect if the CBN ran robust and effective public awareness programs to rebuild the trust of those who had been traumatized by the naira crisis.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Opinions

