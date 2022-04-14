News
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as false rape accusation lands Twitter user in police net
Social media app, Twitter, went agog in the early hours of Thursday following a false alarm raised at a time when banditry, kidnapping, and rape were being reported almost daily in Nigeria.
A Twitter user simply known as Toyosi made a tweet that she was being kidnapped and raped.
She tweeted the address and phone numbers of the supposed rapist in another tweet, which prompted men of the Nigerian police to get into action.
Later in the day when things escalated beyond her imagination, Toyosi’s elder brother said she used the rape accusation to chase clout but didn’t know it would escalate to this, branding her a little stupid girl.
Toyosi’s initial tweets were quickly deleted but eagle-eyed Nigerians were able to save an image of the tweet and reshared it.
The supposed culprit was detained at the time of filing this news, according to a tweeter handler @IamSamzyPR.
Toyosi later declared she was safe and sound but it was too late, and as at the time of this report she is said to already be at Bariga Police station, and will be arraigned in court soon.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Osinbajo’s 2023 declaration as he brands Buhari true patriot, man of integrity
See how Nigerians reacted:
…By Hamzat Rasheed
