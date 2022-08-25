News
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Fayose donates property to support Peter Obi’s campaign. See more stories
News of the Borno State government sealing off the headquarters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Maiduguri, Borno State capital has been making the rounds on social media.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the party’s headquarters alongside some of its offices were on Thursday sealed by the Borno State Urban Development Management Board.
The development, which at the time of compiling this report, has not been commented on by the state’s police public relations officer (PPRO) despite several calls and messages sent to the office.
This has further compounded the mystery behind the surprising closure of the campaign edifices and has generated reactions from Nigerians.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Press released by Borno NNPP gubernatorial candidate on the forceful closure of the state secretariat by Zulum. pic.twitter.com/pFpcsVG27r
— MAI SODA🔴⚪🔴 (@BinJakada) August 25, 2022
Zulum ordered police to seal up our Borno NNPP secretariat ahead of Kwankwaso’s visit.
This is undemocratic. pic.twitter.com/mw1ZRWiN6B
— Kwankwasiyya Frontline🔴 (@Kk_frontline) August 25, 2022
This is totally wrong and unacceptable. We're in a democratic era, Kassim Shettima and Zulum must respect the rule of law and unseal Borno State NNPP Secretariat.
Kwankwaso will by God grace be in Maiduguri on the 27th August as planned, we won't be intimidated by anybody. https://t.co/RzZFj1ab5F
— Engr. Sarki Ameer 🪙 (@sarki_ameer) August 25, 2022
After today’s unfortunate action on our party’s new headquarters in Maiduguri, by the Borno State Government.
We call on all party members and supporters in the state to please remain calm and maintain order, as we are on top of the issue.#NNPP is here to rescue the country. pic.twitter.com/GkONu0IGDJ
— Official NNPPng (@OfficialNNPPng) August 25, 2022
Sealing up our great NNPP party Secretariat with MOPOL Police in borno state is exasperating, frustrating, lugubrious, and mournful. This is erroneous, inaccurate, unsupportive and unconstitutional, 12 pic.twitter.com/IYW6sAaxQd
— ABDULLAHI JUNAIDU (@ABDULLA79817764) August 25, 2022
Sealing up our great party NNPP in Borno is ridiculously uncalled for! All Kwankwasiyas worldwide should stage public protests to show Nigeria that Kwankwaso has no equal among the rest and on his boat shall we sail to Aso Rock in 2023 Inshallah! Ameen Ameen #KwankwasoIsComing pic.twitter.com/uEWLSxrMQ7
— Broda Ayo 🔴🌹 (@sovereignayo) August 25, 2022
Borno State NNPP Secretariat has been seal with Mopol.. when a party has no Structure.. kwankwaso want to come back to PDP.. pic.twitter.com/on6uiPQTas
— Maxwell ishaku (@maxwellishaku02) August 25, 2022
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Jubilation over Osinbajo’s return & Eedris Abdulkareem’s successful kidney transplant
Isaac Fayose
Jubilations have rented the air as a younger brother to the former Governor of Ekiti state, Isaac Fayose, who has announced the donatiion of his property, Viewpoint Resort, in Ibadan, to support the Peter Obi campaign.
In a now trending video on Twitter, he said: “…If you are Obidients, and you are in Ibadan, we need to identify our polling units.
“I think about 1000-plus in Ibadan. Now, you guys have a place to hold your meetings.
“There is no business activity going on till I sell the place. We can use it for Peter Obi till after elections.”
The news has caused Peter Obi supporters to jubilate as social media is buzzing.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Ayo Fayose's younger brother donating his hotel facility for Obidient activities until @PeterObi is elected as the next president of NIGERIA. Thanks Isaac Fayose for this kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/g8FvT3qoUp
— Buchy Strategy (@Buchyogba) August 25, 2022
Isaac Fayose the younger brother of Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose, has donated his hotel in Ibadan Oyo state for the Peter Obi campaign…..
— Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) August 25, 2022
God bless Isaac Fayose donating his hotel in Ibadan for the Peter Obi campaign 🙏 #EndSARS #Obidatti2023
Nigeriapic.twitter.com/6E14Mi2Vgl
— T Kay Oseleye (@tkayose) August 25, 2022
When Peter Obi was telling you people that we are the structure, you mocked him.
Fayose's Younger brother, Mr Isaac has donated his hotel in Ibadan for the OBIdient Movement. pic.twitter.com/0w7YvQl9iR
— Ogemdi Udegbunam 🇳🇬 (@RealOgemdi) August 25, 2022
Thank you Isaac Fayose for your kind words and assurance on voting @PeterObi
— #VoteWiselyCome2023 #FreeInibeheEffiong (@prettycachy) August 24, 2022
@isaacfayose donates his hotel in Ibadan for #OBIdients activities till after elections in 2023. pic.twitter.com/W60CcUtkft
— Chioma's Husband (@Dozie2103) August 25, 2022
Isaac Fayose has betrayed Yoruba! Waaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/CeIipDaGDk
— Anita Dickson (@peterobi4eva) August 25, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...