SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Fayose donates property to support Peter Obi’s campaign. See more stories

News of the Borno State government sealing off the headquarters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Maiduguri, Borno State capital has been making the rounds on social media.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the party’s headquarters alongside some of its offices were on Thursday sealed by the Borno State Urban Development Management Board.

The development, which at the time of compiling this report, has not been commented on by the state’s police public relations officer (PPRO) despite several calls and messages sent to the office.

This has further compounded the mystery behind the surprising closure of the campaign edifices and has generated reactions from Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Press released by Borno NNPP gubernatorial candidate on the forceful closure of the state secretariat by Zulum. pic.twitter.com/pFpcsVG27r — MAI SODA🔴⚪🔴 (@BinJakada) August 25, 2022

Zulum ordered police to seal up our Borno NNPP secretariat ahead of Kwankwaso’s visit. This is undemocratic. pic.twitter.com/mw1ZRWiN6B — Kwankwasiyya Frontline🔴 (@Kk_frontline) August 25, 2022

This is totally wrong and unacceptable. We're in a democratic era, Kassim Shettima and Zulum must respect the rule of law and unseal Borno State NNPP Secretariat. Kwankwaso will by God grace be in Maiduguri on the 27th August as planned, we won't be intimidated by anybody. https://t.co/RzZFj1ab5F — Engr. Sarki Ameer 🪙 (@sarki_ameer) August 25, 2022

After today’s unfortunate action on our party’s new headquarters in Maiduguri, by the Borno State Government. We call on all party members and supporters in the state to please remain calm and maintain order, as we are on top of the issue.#NNPP is here to rescue the country. pic.twitter.com/GkONu0IGDJ — Official NNPPng (@OfficialNNPPng) August 25, 2022

Sealing up our great NNPP party Secretariat with MOPOL Police in borno state is exasperating, frustrating, lugubrious, and mournful. This is erroneous, inaccurate, unsupportive and unconstitutional, 12 pic.twitter.com/IYW6sAaxQd — ABDULLAHI JUNAIDU (@ABDULLA79817764) August 25, 2022

Sealing up our great party NNPP in Borno is ridiculously uncalled for! All Kwankwasiyas worldwide should stage public protests to show Nigeria that Kwankwaso has no equal among the rest and on his boat shall we sail to Aso Rock in 2023 Inshallah! Ameen Ameen #KwankwasoIsComing pic.twitter.com/uEWLSxrMQ7 — Broda Ayo 🔴🌹 (@sovereignayo) August 25, 2022

Borno State NNPP Secretariat has been seal with Mopol.. when a party has no Structure.. kwankwaso want to come back to PDP.. pic.twitter.com/on6uiPQTas — Maxwell ishaku (@maxwellishaku02) August 25, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Jubilation over Osinbajo’s return & Eedris Abdulkareem’s successful kidney transplant

Isaac Fayose

Jubilations have rented the air as a younger brother to the former Governor of Ekiti state, Isaac Fayose, who has announced the donatiion of his property, Viewpoint Resort, in Ibadan, to support the Peter Obi campaign.

In a now trending video on Twitter, he said: “…If you are Obidients, and you are in Ibadan, we need to identify our polling units.

“I think about 1000-plus in Ibadan. Now, you guys have a place to hold your meetings.

“There is no business activity going on till I sell the place. We can use it for Peter Obi till after elections.”

The news has caused Peter Obi supporters to jubilate as social media is buzzing.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Ayo Fayose's younger brother donating his hotel facility for Obidient activities until @PeterObi is elected as the next president of NIGERIA. Thanks Isaac Fayose for this kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/g8FvT3qoUp — Buchy Strategy (@Buchyogba) August 25, 2022

Isaac Fayose the younger brother of Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose, has donated his hotel in Ibadan Oyo state for the Peter Obi campaign….. — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) August 25, 2022

God bless Isaac Fayose donating his hotel in Ibadan for the Peter Obi campaign 🙏 #EndSARS #Obidatti2023

Nigeriapic.twitter.com/6E14Mi2Vgl — T Kay Oseleye (@tkayose) August 25, 2022

When Peter Obi was telling you people that we are the structure, you mocked him. Fayose's Younger brother, Mr Isaac has donated his hotel in Ibadan for the OBIdient Movement. pic.twitter.com/0w7YvQl9iR — Ogemdi Udegbunam 🇳🇬 (@RealOgemdi) August 25, 2022

Thank you Isaac Fayose for your kind words and assurance on voting @PeterObi — #VoteWiselyCome2023 #FreeInibeheEffiong (@prettycachy) August 24, 2022

@isaacfayose donates his hotel in Ibadan for #OBIdients activities till after elections in 2023. pic.twitter.com/W60CcUtkft — Chioma's Husband (@Dozie2103) August 25, 2022

Isaac Fayose has betrayed Yoruba! Waaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/CeIipDaGDk — Anita Dickson (@peterobi4eva) August 25, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

