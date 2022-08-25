SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Fayose donates property to support Peter Obi’s campaign. See more stories

Connect with us

News of the Borno State government sealing off the headquarters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Maiduguri, Borno State capital has been making the rounds on social media.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the party’s headquarters alongside some of its offices were on Thursday sealed by the Borno State Urban Development Management Board.

The development, which at the time of compiling this report, has not been commented on by the state’s police public relations officer (PPRO) despite several calls and messages sent to the office.

This has further compounded the mystery behind the surprising closure of the campaign edifices and has generated reactions from Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Isaac Fayose

Jubilations have rented the air as a younger brother to the former Governor of Ekiti state, Isaac Fayose, who has announced the donatiion of his property, Viewpoint Resort, in Ibadan, to support the Peter Obi campaign.

In a now trending video on Twitter, he said: “…If you are Obidients, and you are in Ibadan, we need to identify our polling units.

“I think about 1000-plus in Ibadan. Now, you guys have a place to hold your meetings.

“There is no business activity going on till I sell the place. We can use it for Peter Obi till after elections.”

The news has caused Peter Obi supporters to jubilate as social media is buzzing.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

