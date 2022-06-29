Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Fayose shuns Atiku, says it’s south’s turn to produce President

Published

2 mins ago

on

Former Ekiti state Governor under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Ayodele Fayose, has made a shocking declaration that seems to be rocking his party.

Fayose in a tweet on Wednesday, made his opinion public to not support his party to field Alh. Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon,” the tweet read.

“The PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the Party shall pursue its aims & objectives by ‘adhering to the policy of the rotation & zoning of Party & Public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity,justice and fairness’.”

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Ekiti State Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, paid a thank you visit to the former Governor of the State today.

Nigerians have taken to social media to speculate that Fayose was probably drumming for the support of Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about CJN Tanko’s resignation on health grounds

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Tinubu

In another trending event, the league of actors 2023, made a video trending on social media to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The video, already making rounds on social media, has prominent actors and actresses in the movie industry drumming up support for Tinubu.

The video has since generated controversies as some Nigerians expressed displeasure for the support while others saw no harm in it.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: House ‘yahoo boys’ & risk 15yrs in jail — EFCC’s warning to landlords stirs uproar

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 + 1 =

Investigations

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...