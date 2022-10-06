SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as flood wrecks havoc on Lokoja-Abuja highway

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the recent flooding that took over a new bridge being constructed around Kotonkarfei town in Kogi State on the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway.

The deplorable situation has held up commuters for several hours, resulting in heavy traffic gridlock.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the heavy traffic has caused a hike in fuel prices for motorists in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Following recent developments, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has advised commuters to take a different route.

The situation which has left many passengers stranded has been generating reactions.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Knocks for APC women leader after controversial interview & other stories

See how Nigerians are reacting:

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT This is to inform the general public, that owing to the flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja, which has impeded the free flow of traffic on the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway for the last two days, — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) October 6, 2022

The tragic flood in Kogi state attracted no visit from the highest level of Government in Abuja.The ruling party and the oppositions will be in Lokoja for the campaign soon. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 5, 2022

Bruh!!! Look at this abeg, Lokoja road 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PZdrIOgbVf — Abuja Streets (@abujastreets) October 5, 2022

The Lokoja bridge is terribly flooded resulting to a very heavy traffic gridlock.

This has resulted in massive fuel scarcity in Abuja and environs as fuel tankers have been stuck in Lokoja for over one week. pic.twitter.com/vaIqD2So3f — BillionaireMindset 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 (@chris_onah) October 6, 2022

Right now, we all can agree that Lokoja flood is under reported. pic.twitter.com/3cGCHtYTcb — EbiraConnect (@EbiraConnect) October 1, 2022

Lokoja: Submerged houses along the River Nigeria. This is some kind of movie-like tragedy. Over 500 houses buried underwater. What happens to their properties, certificates? Whew! pic.twitter.com/0FvJZ4CXa8 — Ekene Bismark (BTV) (@BismarkEkene) October 6, 2022

Nigeria is facing a huge Crisis! See Abuja Lokoja express road over flooded and I didn’t hear of any address by the President? Or declaration of a state of Emergency? Deployment of Military personnel? Na OYO be our case pic.twitter.com/TPu3zMRSHr — BIG JOE OF LAGOS 🇳🇬🇫🇷(PhD) (@JosephOnuorah) October 6, 2022

Avoid Lokoja-Abuja road at all costs. You go first start with car then climb bike, trek 1km then enter boat. pic.twitter.com/2caIBcNFny — Abuja's finest 😎 (@Kaku1094) October 5, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers goes to all the flood victims in Lokoja. May the Almighty grant them comfort. 🫶🏾❤️ — Ó.G.B (@OGBdeyforyou) October 6, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now