SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as hijab causes controversy in Kwara school | Ripples Nigeria

Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, was again embroiled in religious controversies on Wednesday following violent clashes between Christians and Muslims over the use of Hijabs in Government Secondary Schools.

The violence was said to have erupted after school officials at Baptist School, Surulere, barred female students wearing Hijab from entering the school.

The decision to deny Muslim students access into the school premises caused the pandemonium which led violent face-offs.

The development had since sparked debates among social media users, as many Nigerians queried the state government’s decision to impose the wearing of Hijab in Christian mission schools despite not being sponsored by the government.

Many also faulted Governor AbdulRaham AbdulRazaq for exhibiting religious bias through his purported silence since the chaos erupted in his state.

Recall that the said school alongside nine others had recently recovered from two consecutive shutdowns by the state government over Hijab disputes.

Find reactions below:

Religious combatants In Ilorin fighting for or against the Hijab should reserve their energy and protect their state from Bandits gradually moving in from Niger State. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 17, 2021

Religion is the opium of the masses. Ilorin 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/kDpw7lnTGB — Alawode-James, OlaJumoke (@oluwaloninyo) March 17, 2021

People in Ilorin are fighting because , they want Hijab to be compulsory for all schools both Muslim and Christian schools . It's about to be a war . — 𝔸𝕓𝕕𝕦𝕝𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕕 🦅 (@real__olayinka1) March 17, 2021

When did the governement organisation becomes a religious organization. Because I really need to understand — teana felix (@cutyye) March 17, 2021

Oil dey ur head jare

As simple as that

Some pipo juz turn ignorant 4 some stupid reasons — Mr-musteee (@Mr_musteeey) March 17, 2021

On point 📌 — #CertifiedMogul✨ (@awesome_temmy) March 17, 2021

IF the schools belong to the state govt, then the state will decide the dress code. IF the schools belong to missionaries, then the private owners will decide the dress code. So who OWNS those schools in Kwara?

Is it govt or the missionaries? The owner decides the dress code. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 17, 2021

Muslims going to Missionary schools and requesting to wear Hijabs is irrational lol. The owner of my secondary school is a Catholic, before any event whatsoever in my school, Mass was always held. I am a Muslim and My parents were aware too. Therefore, Volenti Non Fit Injuria. — TheRawdeeyaOfLagos👅✨ (@therawdeeya) March 17, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

