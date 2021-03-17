SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as hijab causes controversy in Kwara school | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as hijab causes controversy in Kwara school
Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, was again embroiled in religious controversies on Wednesday following violent clashes between Christians and Muslims over the use of Hijabs in Government Secondary Schools.
The violence was said to have erupted after school officials at Baptist School, Surulere, barred female students wearing Hijab from entering the school.
The decision to deny Muslim students access into the school premises caused the pandemonium which led violent face-offs.
The development had since sparked debates among social media users, as many Nigerians queried the state government’s decision to impose the wearing of Hijab in Christian mission schools despite not being sponsored by the government.
Many also faulted Governor AbdulRaham AbdulRazaq for exhibiting religious bias through his purported silence since the chaos erupted in his state.
Recall that the said school alongside nine others had recently recovered from two consecutive shutdowns by the state government over Hijab disputes.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘CBN attacking the poor’ – Nigerians massively oppose new USSD charge & more
Find reactions below:
Religious combatants In Ilorin fighting for or against the Hijab should reserve their energy and protect their state from Bandits gradually moving in from Niger State.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 17, 2021
Religion is the opium of the masses. Ilorin 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/kDpw7lnTGB
— Alawode-James, OlaJumoke (@oluwaloninyo) March 17, 2021
People in Ilorin are fighting because , they want Hijab to be compulsory for all schools both Muslim and Christian schools .
It's about to be a war .
— 𝔸𝕓𝕕𝕦𝕝𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕕 🦅 (@real__olayinka1) March 17, 2021
When did the governement organisation becomes a religious organization.
Because I really need to understand
— teana felix (@cutyye) March 17, 2021
Oil dey ur head jare
As simple as that
Some pipo juz turn ignorant 4 some stupid reasons
— Mr-musteee (@Mr_musteeey) March 17, 2021
On point 📌
— #CertifiedMogul✨ (@awesome_temmy) March 17, 2021
IF the schools belong to the state govt, then the state will decide the dress code.
IF the schools belong to missionaries, then the private owners will decide the dress code.
So who OWNS those schools in Kwara?
Is it govt or the missionaries?
The owner decides the dress code.
— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 17, 2021
Muslims going to Missionary schools and requesting to wear Hijabs is irrational lol. The owner of my secondary school is a Catholic, before any event whatsoever in my school, Mass was always held. I am a Muslim and My parents were aware too. Therefore, Volenti Non Fit Injuria.
— TheRawdeeyaOfLagos👅✨ (@therawdeeya) March 17, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat to Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players...
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Latest Tech News
Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...