SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as INEC defends Tinubu’s election as president

Nigerians on Tuesday took to social media to respond to the claim that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) asked the court to dismiss the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Presidential Election Petition.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the commission prayed the court to either “dismiss or strike out the petition for being grossly incompetent, abusive, vague, nebulous, generic, general, non-specific, ambiguous, equivocal, hypothetical and academic.”

The electoral body made its position known on Tuesday while responding to a petition filed before the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) in Abuja by the Action Peoples Party (APP) challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The response took some by surprise while others believe INEC came fully prepared.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

INEC is a corrupt Organization pic.twitter.com/TUEndtCuDI — Mindset🗝️ (@mindset_tweet) April 11, 2023

INEC seems to be running a full time Criminal organization -: Do they think Nigerians are joking about the charade they conducted??? pic.twitter.com/2Zm7f8WHft — BIG JOE OF LAGOS 🇳🇬🇫🇷(PhD) (@JosephOnuorah) April 11, 2023

If INEC fails to follow its guidelines and as long as the failure did not BREACH the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, the election result will stand. Any petitioners relying on transmission of results “electronically” should find another ground to complain. Dead on arrival. — Woye (@woye1) April 11, 2023

The fact that the APC and INEC are asking the court to nullify Peter Obi's petition against Tinubu's victory is both amusing and disturbing. It is alarming that INEC, which is supposed to be an independent and neutral entity, appears to be openly collaborating with the APC.… — preach love ❤️ (@redcap_blondie) April 11, 2023

Having read APC'S response to Peter Obi's petition, I can now understand why they'd rather hunt him all these past weeks. Such a weak response. For the benefit of doubt, INEC law stipulates that political parties should submit their party register not later than 30 days before — KWEKU THE HUSTLER, MR YAKUBU NYE ANYI MANDATE ANYI (@urchilla01) April 11, 2023

INEC is so shameless and corrupt! They lied in their response that they followed the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC guidelines in the conduct of 2023 presidential election. Who are they lying to? The judiciary needs to do the right thing! pic.twitter.com/pSuAYvwkgz — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) April 11, 2023

The way APC and INEC talk about Peter Obi, you’ll think he’s with the Certificate of Return 📌 — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) April 11, 2023

INEC did NOT Follow the Stipulated Electoral Law Mahmood is a Pathological Liar Receipts Abound He Had Better not Play with Our Intelligence Intelligence that He even Lacks Professor that has Sold His Soul for A Pot of Jollof Corn Shame! — Pearls (@MissPearls) April 11, 2023

APC came prepared. APM case was dismissed because they couldn't provide evidence that Obi wasn't a LP member. APC have all the facts; 1. APC have LP membership register

2. APC have LP membership register that they submitted to INEC. These are what APM couldn't provide. — Oluwashola (@Sholexx_) April 11, 2023

Soludo headless mob

In another trending event the Easter greetings of the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, allegedly called Peter Obi’s fans a “headless mob” in an attempt to make fun of them.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor wished the Anambra people a happy Easter celebration but added that a headless mob killed Christ because of their emotions, which collided with the truth embodied by Christ.

Recall that Soludo in November last year described Obi’s supporters as a headless mob, fueling the insinuation that the use of the words again in his Easter message may have been in mockery of Obi’s supporters known as OBIdients.

Some branded the greetings as bizarre while for others , it’s a befitting name.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

May the resurrection power encourage all those with the wisdom and courage to stand up for the inconvenient truth at all times. Truth will Always prevail. In the end, no history book has ever been written in honour of the emotive critics or the headless mob. — Chukwuma Charles SOLUDO, CFR (@CCSoludo) April 10, 2023

The difference is, Soludo will most likely meet more acceptance. We can tell now that his slanders were coming from a position of hate from the headless mob Also unlike their principal Charles Soludo is one of the best economist I’ve read about, he’s a track record! https://t.co/nNqYammN3o — Àgbà Akin (@Kynsofficial) April 10, 2023

Soludo is not done with the headless mob yet. I love it. Drag them. — Thεό Abu (@TheoAbuAgada) April 11, 2023

THE CULT OF OBIDATI The Obidients are (with apologies to Governor Charles Soludo) "a headless mob" similar to the demonised and emotionally unhinged rabble that insisted on the crucifixion of our Lord Jesus Christ. They are filled with the same violent, angry, divisive,… pic.twitter.com/YO22DRW0Zk — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 11, 2023

Just in case you missed this Easter Monday violence courtesy of Prof Soludo FT The Headless Mob yesterday pic.twitter.com/zOhcxbaJUe — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) April 11, 2023

Did Anambra state governor

Prof C C Soludo infused "HEADLESS MOB" into his Easter greetings?

This is purely Easter greetings with a touch of vawulence. Indeed they're headless after the HoA elections. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fLO4y50dNL — 🦅 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) April 10, 2023

‘Headless mob killed Christ’. I suspect that Soludo’s Easter message would sparks controversy because OBIdients will allege mockery. pic.twitter.com/HSMPdVglj7 — Michael Zucci. 𓃵 (@MichaelOkwegba) April 10, 2023

Just saw Soludo's Easter message 😂😂. That guy cooks so much. — O.O (@shegzeicoal) April 11, 2023

Anambra people did not celebrate Easter with electricity, yet Soludo said he signed MOU with EEDC for uninterrupted power Supply. Scammer!! — Ada Idemmili OGBANJE. (@adaigbo_2022) April 10, 2023

As you’re doing occult, learn to also read Bible. The mob didn’t kill Jesus. The Pharisees leadership council and chief priest connived to kill him. It was Herod, the corrupt inec chairman that stole his mandate and gave to the corrupt chief priests. It’s not the mob that… https://t.co/2XqzqsAh5F — Mikael C Bernard (@MikaelCBernard) April 11, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

