SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as INEC defends Tinubu’s election as president

1 min ago

Nigerians on Tuesday took to social media to respond to the claim that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) asked the court to dismiss the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Presidential Election Petition.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the commission prayed the court to either “dismiss or strike out the petition for being grossly incompetent, abusive, vague, nebulous, generic, general, non-specific, ambiguous, equivocal, hypothetical and academic.”

The electoral body made its position known on Tuesday while responding to a petition filed before the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) in Abuja by the Action Peoples Party (APP) challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The response took some by surprise while others believe INEC came fully prepared.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Soludo headless mob

In another trending event the Easter greetings of the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, allegedly called Peter Obi’s fans a “headless mob” in an attempt to make fun of them.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor wished the Anambra people a happy Easter celebration but added that a headless mob killed Christ because of their emotions, which collided with the truth embodied by Christ.

Recall that Soludo in November last year described Obi’s supporters as a headless mob, fueling the insinuation that the use of the words again in his Easter message may have been in mockery of Obi’s supporters known as OBIdients.

Some branded the greetings as bizarre while for others , it’s a befitting name.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

