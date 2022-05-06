SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as investigative journalist brands Tunde Bakare ‘man of integrity’

Nigerians on social media have taken turns to react to a tweet made by investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, about 2023 presidential hopeful, Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Soyombo tagged Bakare as a man of integrity following the latter’s declaration to contest for the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria.

I'm happy to see Pastor Tunde Bakare join the 2023 presidential race. Men of integrity cannot continue hiding in the background, away from politics. One after the other, they should be stepping forward. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) May 5, 2022

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Thursday that the clergyman had purchased his nomination from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for N100milion.

Many Nigerians were not in support of Soyombo’s branding of Bakare as a man of integrity, especially as the clergyman was among persons that pushed for the controversial incumbent government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Bakare was the running mate of Buhari in the 2011 Nigerian presidential election, which former President Goodluck Jonathan won.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians remembered late Musa Yar’Adua 12yrs after

The tweet from the former editor of The Cable and founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) has since generated heated reactions from Nigerians in the social media space.

It's good to see Pastor Tunde Bakare join the 2023 presidential race. During his 60th birthday, Bakare rejected a birthday gift of Rolls Royce (allegedly from president Jonathan). Men of integrity cannot continue hiding in the background, away from politics. We need them now! — Olayemi 🇳🇬 (@olayemi_123) May 5, 2022

I don't understand the reason behind the logic of people persecuting Pastor Tunde Bakare for purchasing APC presidential candidate form. Should men if integrity and character continue to avoid public office because of your damaged mentality that all politicians are corrupt? — BAT2023 (@StudyCofactor) May 6, 2022

Mentioning Pastor Tunde Bakare as a man of integrity is an insult to people who really have such virtue. https://t.co/pnfkRihYLS — Emeka Nnadozie (@ChNnadozie) May 6, 2022

The word integrity has lost his meaning under buhari's government. Tunde Bakare's integrity is just like that of Buhari, it doesn't exist — Kindly Follow Back (@Naijadailyfeedx) May 5, 2022

Fisayo called Tunde Bakare “a man of integrity”.🤣🤣 One thing about Nigeria and certain words, the meaning changes the moment it flies into our air space. — theonly1acre (@theonly1acre) May 5, 2022

He said Pastor Tunde Bakare is a man of integrity and people are surprised? Isn’t Buhari Mr. integrity and the yardstick? — ED (@Edirined) May 6, 2022

Wow. Considering Tunde Bakare a man of integrity should actually make people question your own integrity. https://t.co/1GpSLx0ylP — Edu Montee (@edumontee) May 6, 2022

The word integrity has lost his credibility under buhari's government. Tunde Bakare's integrity doesn't exist. You are a disgrace Fasiyo Soyombo. https://t.co/DfOmL8ZxUH — SLYBABA3 SUSPENDED, HUSTLE RESPECT,LOYALTY (@EqualRightAutos) May 6, 2022

Maybe you’re defining integrity too narrowly. I used to be a Bakare fan but his track record of “political Christianity”, unrelenting self promotion and hypocritical attacks on other pastors has cooled my ardour. Integrity is bigger than taking liberties with money. — Paul C Nwabuikwu (@paul_nwabuikwu) May 6, 2022

Boss ! If Tunde Bakare is man of integrity , then nothing is left of this country https://t.co/51yMMA3fkB — Chukwudi Suskin Uzodimma🐅 (@ChudiSuskin) May 5, 2022

By Ben Ugbana and Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now