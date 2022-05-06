Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as investigative journalist brands Tunde Bakare ‘man of integrity’

40 mins ago

Nigerians on social media have taken turns to react to a tweet made by investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, about 2023 presidential hopeful, Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Soyombo tagged Bakare as a man of integrity following the latter’s declaration to contest for the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Thursday that the clergyman had purchased his nomination from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for N100milion.

Many Nigerians were not in support of Soyombo’s branding of Bakare as a man of integrity, especially as the clergyman was among persons that pushed for the controversial incumbent government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Bakare was the running mate of Buhari in the 2011 Nigerian presidential election, which former President Goodluck Jonathan won.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians remembered late Musa Yar’Adua 12yrs after

The tweet from the former editor of The Cable and founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) has since generated heated reactions from Nigerians in the social media space.

By Ben Ugbana and Hamzat Rasheed

